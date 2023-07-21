Ventiques Vents Sets a New Standard in Ventilation with their Original Metal Series
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventiques Original Metal Series vents are popular for high quality, performance, style, design, and functionality. In the latest annual product launches, Ventiques Original Metal Series vents set the new standard in ventilation.
Ventiques Senior Officials mentioned that "our original metal vent series is flawless and smooth in performance. It is known for setting a new standard in ventilation because of the material used in the manufacturing process and the work done on its performance and functionality."
Let's know more about Ventiques Original flush mount metal floor vents: Flush mount metal floor vents are known for their originality, designs, styles, functionality, and most importantly ventilation. These vents are highly durable and have great airflow, making a perfect blend of style and functionality. Let's know the qualities of metal floor vents one by one below:
1. Sets new standard in ventilation: All our vents are flush mount making them handicap accessible. For people in wheelchairs, scooters, or even using walkers, even the smallest bump of a raised floor vent can be a huge obstacle-and a safety risk. Ventique flush mount vents remove these transitions from the equation. Composed of powder-coated aluminum, these flush mount vents do not bend, crack, rust, peel, or chip. Ventique Vents add to the look, feel and value of a home instantaneously. They are strong enough to be used in industrial settings and stylish enough to be used in luxury multi-million-dollar homes.
2. Look attractive: Ventiques vents are known for their flush mount seamless finish. That design look gives an attractive feel to the vents making them the right choice for homeowners wanting the newest product on the market. Every style and design offered by Ventiques is known for its attractive looks.
3. Available in different colors: Ventiques vents are available with 9 color options including Arctic White, Burnt Leaf, Desert Sand, Midnight Black, Mountain Fog, Safari Dust, Brushed Platinum, Smokey Shale and Silver River. Moreover, the availability of multiple colors enhances the possibility of finding the right choice for everyone’s project.
4. Available in multiple styles and designs: Ventiques flush mount metal floor grille vents are available in multiple styles and designs. Every design and every style of metal floor vent is unique and attractive. Making a transformation at home or in a commercial or industrial place is easy with Ventiques flush mount metal floor vents.
5. Available in different sizes: Ventiques vents are available in different sizes to accommodate most duct work openings.
6. Compatible with different floorings: This is a fixed ½” thickness frame to accommodate most flooring thicknesses. The metal vents can be easily installed and look beautiful with various flooring types like intricate Tile, Laminate, Hardwood, LVP, and Carpet. The unique design allows for a flush mount, seamless finish. It comes with a frame & grill.
7. Easy access to the floor: All our vents are flush mount making them handicap accessible. For those in wheelchairs, scooters, or even using walkers, even the smallest bump of a raised floor vent can be a huge obstacle and a safety risk. Ventique flush mount vents remove these transitions from the equation. This is one of the reasons why Ventiques Flush Mount Vents are popular.
8. Easy installation: Metal floor registers are easy to install by a DIY person or a professional. Easy installation saves everyone’s pocket from paying hefty payments for installations. It comes with a frame & grill. With the integration of two-part frame and vent insert, Ventique grills are totally interchangeable within the same series. This vent can be fastened, adhered, or floated on the subfloor.
9. Easy maintenance: Flush mount floor vents are easy to maintain. There are no special instructions to take care of these vents. Periodical cleaning and a few precautions are suggested by the experts to keep the vents intact and long-lasting. Anyone who requires easy to maintain vents can consider flush mount metal floor vents.
10. No maintenance Cost: Ventiques are warranted to the original owner to be free of manufacturing and mechanical defects for the lifetime of the product. If a defect is found, Ventiques promise to provide a replacement part or product, or make the appropriate adjustment. Normal wear and tear or damage from daily use are not covered. This is not considered a defect and is not covered under our warranty. Other exclusions include damage incurred because of installation, replacement or repair, and damage due to improper cleaning, misuse, or neglect.
Ventiques Special Schemes for Customers: Ventiques offers special schemes for customers in the form of discounted offers like buy more, save more, get extra discount on buying more than one or two products. Every discounted offer differs from time to time, and the registered customers get the leverage of discounted offers.
To get the notifications of discounted offers, one needs to register on the Account Set Up Page on the Website of Ventiques. It takes two minutes to get registered or to sign up on the website.
For bulk orders the discounted rates may differ so anyone who is looking for vents in bulk can also order on Ventiques and individuals can also place their orders for personal or professional use.
People who get special discounted schemes by Ventiques:
● Builders
● Architectures
● Contractors
● Designers
● Retailers
● Anyone who is looking for a vent for personal or professional use.
The list mentioned above can get special discounted offers on the website of Ventiques on all designs of original metal series and various other vents. So, one should keep tuned with the latest offers by signing up on the Account Set Up Page on Ventiques website.
Other than the Original Metal Series, there are also wood floor vents available on the website offering a wide range of benefits. There are multiple species of wood vents available in Flush Mount or Drop In type vents.
About Ventiques:
Ventiques Original Flush mount metal floor vents are known for their durability and functionality. All our vents are flush mount making them handicap accessible. The metal vents can be easily installed and look beautiful with various flooring types like intricate Tile, Laminate, Hardwood, LVP, and Carpet. This is a fixed ½” thickness frame to accommodate most flooring thicknesses. The unique design allows for a flush mount, seamless finish. It comes with the frame & grill. With the integration of two-part frame and vent insert, Ventique grills are totally interchangeable within the same series. This vent can be fastened, adhered, or floated on the subfloor. Linear, consecutive openings add to the appeal of this flush mount vent. Modern and straightforward in design, the Forest grill will fit right into many stylish homes. The contemporary form of this pattern will suit new construction homes and remodeled spaces alike. The precise patterning of the Forest is sure to boost the attractiveness of all types of rooms. Ventique vents are available in 2 ½”x12, 4×10, 4×12, and 4×14 sizes, and with 9 color options including Arctic White, Burnt Leaf, Desert Sand, Midnight Black, Mountain Fog, Safari Dust, Brushed Platinum, Smokey Shale and Silver River.
