Chronic Pelvic Pain Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031, reaching US$ 8.0 Billion: TMR Study

Increasing research & development activities is a major factor that is anticipated to escalate the chronic pelvic pain treatment market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chronic pelvic pain treatment market stood at US$ 5.7 billion in 2021, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 8.0 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to record a CAGR of 3.6% between 2022 and 2031.



The value of chronic pelvic pain treatment market is increasing, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic pelvic pain. Chronic pelvic pain is a common condition affecting women of reproductive age.

Download a Sample for Highlights on Market Drivers and Challenges Affecting the Chronic Pelvic Pain Treatment: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84850

The prevalence of chronic pelvic pain is rising globally, leading to a growing demand for effective treatment options. Factors such as endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, urinary tract infections, and musculoskeletal disorders contribute to the development of chronic pelvic pain. The increasing prevalence of this condition necessitates the development and availability of suitable treatment options.

Advancements in diagnostic techniques, is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. The accurate diagnosis of chronic pelvic pain is crucial for effective treatment. In recent years, there have been significant advancements in diagnostic techniques for identifying the underlying causes of chronic pelvic pain. Techniques such as laparoscopy, ultrasound imaging, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) enable healthcare professionals to identify and assess the root causes of pain. The availability of advanced diagnostic tools facilitates early and accurate diagnosis, leading to timely and appropriate treatment interventions.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as growing awareness & patient education. Increased awareness about chronic pelvic pain and its impact on quality of life has led to a proactive approach among patients in seeking appropriate treatment. Patient education programs, online resources, and support groups have played a significant role in increasing awareness and empowering patients to seek medical help. The growing awareness and proactive approach towards managing chronic pelvic pain contribute to the overall growth of the treatment market.

Insights Designed Just for You: Request Your Customized Report Copy!

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of technology, the medications segment held a share of 70% in 2021, and is likely to be most preferred, attributed to the increasing demand for pain management, and hormonal imbalances and treatment.

Infections & antibiotics, as well as addressing psychological factors are also anticipated to propel the segmental growth over the analysis period.

By distribution channel, retail pharmacies & drug stores segment is expected to boost the market growth, attributed to the factors including professional guidance and patient counseling, and wide range of product availability. The segment held a major share of around 65% in 2021.



Global Chronic Pelvic Pain Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

The global chronic pelvic pain treatment market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2022 to 2031, owing to advancements in treatment options, and multidisciplinary approach to treatment.

Other factors that are projected to augment the market growth include supportive regulatory environment, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Technological advancements in pain management, as well as increasing research & development activities, are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.



Global Chronic Pelvic Pain Treatment Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the chronic pelvic pain treatment market, with a market share of 36% in 2021, and is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period, attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic pelvic pain, and technological advancements in diagnostic techniques in the region.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, as well as favorable healthcare policies & reimbursement scenarios.

Strong presence of key market players, and increasing awareness & patient education in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.



Global Chronic Pelvic Pain Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global chronic pelvic pain treatment market are:

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Hospiinz

Intuitive Surgical

MAST PAK SURGICAL CORP

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Medtronic

Perrigo Company plc



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the chronic pelvic pain treatment industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for chronic pelvic pain treatment. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In February 2020, Baxter International Inc. acquired the Seprafilm adhesion barrier and associated assets from Sanofi. Seprafilm is a specialized barrier used in abdominopelvic surgery to reduce the severity of adhesions. The acquisition expands Baxter's portfolio of medical products and strengthens its position in the chronic pelvic pain treatment market. Baxter, by incorporating Seprafilm into its offerings, aims to provide effective solutions for managing adhesions and improving patient outcomes following surgical procedures.



Accelerate Your Growth. Get Your Copy of this Premium Research Report Now!

Global Chronic Pelvic Pain Treatment Market: Segmentation

Technology

Medications Pain Relievers Hormone Treatments Antibiotics

Surgery Laparoscopic Surgery Hysterectomy

Others

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies & Drug stores

E-commerce

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com