Seaweed Protein Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030 | algaia, acadian seaplants, Atseanova

Seaweed Protein Market

Increasing prevalence of Plant-based Protein in the Food Industry to Drive the Market Growth

The need for healthy plant-based products, a rise in occurrence of various diseases, increased awareness regarding health and fitness among consumer” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Seaweed Protein Market by Source (Red, Brown, Green), by Application (Food, Animal Feed and Additives, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global seaweed protein industry generated $550.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.51 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers and Opportunities

The need for healthy plant-based products, a rise in occurrence of various diseases, increased awareness regarding health and fitness among consumers, the extensive use of seaweeds in dietary supplements due to their nutritional worth, flavor-enhancing capabilities and weight-loss properties and the presence of high concentration of bioactive compounds in seaweeds drive the growth of the global seaweed protein market. However, seaweed farming is more expensive than land farming. In addition, excessive consumption of seaweed is associated with health problems due to the presence of toxic minerals. These factors hinder the market growth. On the other hand, new uses for seaweed raised its demand. Seaweed is used as a thickener in the textile industry and is used to improve soil quality in agriculture. This factor presents new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

CP Kelco

Cargill Incorporated

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group CO. LTD

Mara Seaweed

ASL

Irish Seaweeds

AtSeaNova

ALGAIA

Seasol

Maine Coast Sea Vegetables

Seaweed protein is mostly used in animal feed due to nutrients included in it such as vitamin A, B1, B2, E, K, and C. Consuming seaweeds such as spirulina and chlorella, contain all of the essential amino acids. Moreover, seaweed ensures that consumer gets full range of amino acids. Seaweed can also act as a good source of omega-3 fats. It is used in the development of aquaculture feed, monogastric cattle feed, ruminant feed, and others. Cattle's overall health and growth rate is improved as a result of consuming seaweed protein. Development of this market is fuelled by increased livestock industrialization, rising meat consumption, and increased need for nutritious feed.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global seaweed protein market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Seaweed has traditionally been used in food and supplements in Asian nations, and therefore, the demand for seaweed protein is expected rise sharply in the coming years. However, North America is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for plant-based products in the region. The other regions discussed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.

Seaweed farming is more expensive than land farming, which is projected to hinder the global market expansion. Also, excessive consumption of seaweed can cause health problems due to presence of toxic minerals. Therefore, all such factors are anticipated to hamper the seaweed protein market share during the forecast period.

Increased use of seaweed in dietary supplements due to its nutritional worth, flavor-enhancing capabilities, and weight-loss properties has driven seaweed protein demand. Seaweeds also have a high concentration of bioactive compounds, antioxidants, and antibacterial properties, making them appropriate for a number of medicinal uses. In addition, new uses for seaweed have raised demand in recent years. In the textile business, it is used as a thickener, and in agriculture, it is used to improve soil quality. the above mentioned factors are anticipated to propell the seaweed protein market opportunities over the forecast period.

Proline, glycine, alanine, glutamic, arginine, and aspartic acids are among the amino acids present in seaweed protein. These amino acids are beneficial for human health. According to research, red seaweeds have a high protein content, green seaweeds have a moderate protein content, and brown seaweeds have a low protein content. Seaweed protein is gaining demand as a more cost-effective and alternative source of protein for human and animal nutrition.

