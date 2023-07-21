Fetal Bovine Serum Market is Predicted to Surpass USD 1,375.53 Million by 2030: Industry Dynamics and Challenges

Fetal Bovine Serum Market - Infographics - AMR

Factor that drives the fetal bovine serum market growth are increase in research and development activities related to cell culture in the scientific sectors

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fetal bovine serum market size was valued at $796.25 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,375.53 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

FBS is a critical component in cell culture, providing essential nutrients and growth factors necessary for cell proliferation and maintenance. As demand continues to rise, this report aims to analyze the market dynamics and challenges influencing the Fetal Bovine Serum industry.

CAGR: 5.4 %

• Current Market Size: USD 796.25 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021 – 2030

• Base Year: 2021

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

Increasing Research and Development Activities: The surge in biomedical and biotechnological research, including stem cell research and regenerative medicine, has led to an escalating demand for Fetal Bovine Serum. Its pivotal role in supporting cell growth and proliferation in these applications is a major driving force for market growth.

Growing Biopharmaceutical Industry: The rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, especially in the production of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, has substantially elevated the demand for FBS. As biopharmaceutical companies continue to innovate and develop new therapies, the market for Fetal Bovine Serum is anticipated to experience sustained growth.

Rising Demand for Cell-Based Therapies: Cell-based therapies, such as cell replacement therapies and immunotherapies, are gaining popularity as potential treatments for various diseases. The demand for Fetal Bovine Serum is likely to increase due to its crucial role in manufacturing these therapeutic cells.

Adoption of 3D Cell Culture Techniques: The adoption of three-dimensional (3D) cell culture techniques, which better mimic the in vivo environment, is on the rise. This shift may potentially impact the demand for Fetal Bovine Serum, as different types of culture media and supplements may be required for optimal 3D cell growth.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:

Ethical and Sustainability Concerns: Fetal Bovine Serum is typically sourced from the blood of bovine fetuses, raising ethical concerns among certain stakeholders. Additionally, there is a growing focus on sustainability and animal welfare, prompting some researchers and industries to seek alternative, serum-free cell culture media.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The FBS market's reliance on a complex global supply chain exposes it to potential disruptions caused by factors like trade restrictions, geopolitical tensions, or disease outbreaks that can affect cattle populations.

Cost Constraints: Fetal Bovine Serum can be relatively expensive, particularly when produced under stringent quality control standards. This cost factor can pose challenges for smaller research organizations and limit market growth in certain regions.

Regulatory Scrutiny: The FBS industry faces regulatory scrutiny regarding the traceability and safety of the product. Compliance with regulations, such as ensuring the absence of infectious agents, is essential for maintaining consumer confidence and market viability.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 –

Danaher (Cytiva)

Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd

Bio-Techne

Sera Scandia (Biowest)

Sartorius (Biological Industries)

Atlas Biologicals

Rocky Mountain Biologicals

PAN-Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The Fetal Bovine Serum market continues to witness substantial growth, driven by increased research activities, the expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, and the adoption of cell-based therapies. However, the market also faces challenges related to ethical concerns, supply chain disruptions, cost constraints, and regulatory compliance. To overcome these challenges and sustain growth, industry stakeholders must focus on research and development of alternative serum-free culture media and adhere to high-quality standards and ethical sourcing practices.

