Content Moderation Solutions Market Share, Size, Trends, Report, Key Player, Major Segments and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 13.2% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis global content moderation solutions market, assessing the market based on type, content type, component, industry, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2022): USD 6.66 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 13.2%
The rise in internet accessibility and the increasing adoption of smartphones are likely to have a significant impact on the growth of the content moderation solutions market during the forecast period. It is also expected that the increasing number of developing nations receiving government funding for the development of electronic infrastructure would boost the market for content moderation solutions.
Content Moderation Solutions Industry Definition and Major Segments
Content moderation services are crucial in today’s digital marketing environment. The services are critical in protecting the online brand image of companies among their target customers. They are. It is user-generated content on sites like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube that puts your brand’s value at danger.
Based on type, the industry is divided into:
Pre-Moderation
Post-Moderation
Selective Moderation
Content moderation solutions can be segmented based on:
Text
Comments
Reviews
Descriptions
Image
Video
Based on component, the industry can be divided into:
Software/Tools/Platforms
Cloud
On-premise
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
Based on industry, the market can be divided into:
Media and Entertainment
Retail and E-commerce
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Automotive
Government
Telecom
Others
The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Content Moderation Solutions Market Trends
The surge in government digitization projects has dominated the Asia Pacific content moderation solutions market over the historical period. The region’s content moderation solutions market will benefit from the increasing number of smartphone and Internet users.
The market for content moderation solutions is also expected to grow significantly in the Americas due to the high data consumers in the continent. Content moderation solutions market in the region is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years due to increased data traffic and insufficient current content moderation services.
Social media is a global network of people who communicate digitally, exchanging data in the form of messages, posts, and comments. It is easier to deceive others, disseminate sensitive material, and misdirect people when there is a vast pool of people. Around 65% of info on social media platforms is inaccurate, significantly damaging society. Thus, social media network administrators have implemented CMS.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Accenture PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Google, LLC, Alegion Inc., Appen Limited, Besedo Global Services AB, and Clarifai, Inc., and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
