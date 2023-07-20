Perigee Direct Launches The Huntsman Araldite 2012 Epoxy Solution
The leading firm offers fast-setting all-purpose epoxy for versatile solutions.NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perigee Direct, a leading provider of industrial adhesives and sealants, is pleased to announce the introduction of Huntsman Araldite 2012, a fast-setting all-purpose epoxy adhesive. This innovative structural adhesive offers a quick cure time, exceptional strength, and the versatility to bond a wide range of materials commonly used in various industries.
The representative at Perigee Direct stated, "We are excited to introduce Huntsman Araldite 2012 to our extensive range of industrial adhesives."
The company is delighted to offer Araldite 2012 as a two-component epoxy adhesive that cures at room temperature and makes it convenient and efficient for many bonding applications. With a work time of 5-8 minutes and handling strength achieved within 45-60 minutes, this epoxy provides a rapid bonding solution, saving valuable time in production processes.
The adhesive's exceptional versatility allows it to bond metals, ceramics, glass, rubbers, rigid plastics, concrete, and many other materials, making it an ideal choice for artisans, DIY enthusiasts, and industrial applications. Huntsman Araldite 2012 ensures reliable and durable bonds for diverse applications.
The team at Perigee Direct emphasizes the features of Huntsman Araldite 2012 to enlighten their customers. The all-purpose epoxy adhesive includes its near translucent, pale yellow color when uncured, which dries to a clear finish. This ensures aesthetically pleasing results, especially for applications where the adhesive may be visible. The epoxy's viscosity, comparable to honey, allows for easy application, particularly for vertical surfaces, providing stability and minimizing sagging.
Perigee Direct recommends utilizing a cartridge dispenser to optimize the usage of Huntsman Araldite 2012. The company advises customers to use a 50 ml or 200 ml dispenser for this epoxy and all other 50ml or 200ml cartridges. The organization proudly offers a range of dispensers that have been carefully selected and tested, guaranteeing high-quality performance.
Perigee Direct suggests considering their cartridge kits for customers who prefer to use something other than a dispenser. This is because it includes a manual hand plunger suitable for fast, small jobs. However, it is essential to note that hand plungers may prove more challenging to dispense certain adhesives, especially those with thick or fast-setting formulas. The team encourages the customers to explore the available options that include but are not limited to Araldite 2031-1 and other product applications.
The representative added, "This fast-setting all-purpose epoxy adhesive offers outstanding strength and versatility, providing our customers with a reliable solution for their bonding needs. With Perigee Direct's commitment to excellence, we are confident that Huntsman Araldite 2012 will meet our customers' expectations."
Over the years, Perigee Direct has made a name for itself in the industry. The firm is credited for offering adhesives and multi-purpose products for diverse applications. In addition to the adhesive, it offers other products such as Araldite 2040 and other solutions.
Perigee Direct is a leading supplier of industrial adhesives, sealants, and tapes. With a commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service, Perigee Direct serves a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, construction, automotive, aerospace, and more. Their extensive product catalog, backed by technical expertise, ensures customers find the right adhesive solution.
