Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient Market to See Massive Growth ($1.4 Billion) by 2031

Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient

Demineralized whey powder ingredient market size was valued at $726.40 million in 2021 & is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for diets that are high in protein, increase in the number of babies, rise in consumer awareness about various products, increase in the standard of living among people, and rapid urbanization drive the growth of the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market. Decline in product demand from major end-use consumers, closure of manufacturing facilities, and financial crisis among people during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

The major players analyzed for global demineralized whey powder ingredient industry are ALIMA Group, Charotar Casein, Dairygold Food Ingredients, Euroserum, FrieslandCampina EN, Hochwald company, James Farrell & Co., Lactalis Group, Reny Picot company, Saputo Dairy UK, Valio, and Van Lee Melkprodukten.

Demineralized whey powder ingredients are increasingly in demand due to the growing world population and the increased need for a protein-rich diet. This trend is expected to hold constant in the feed and food sector during the forecast period. It will be utilized to create specialty foods now that the whey has been stripped of hazardous minerals. Companies are gearing up to focus on and seize this opportunity as health-conscious customers demand goods that are both nutrient-dense and low in calories. As a result, the use of demineralized whey powder in food fortification is expected to increase significantly.

By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. The conventional techniques are used to prepare the ingredients for demineralized whey powder. Most individuals enjoy eating this kind of meal. The conventional demineralized whey powder ingredients segment commands the largest demineralized whey powder ingredient market share as a result of numerous advantages such a low cost and wide availability. In the upcoming years, too, it is anticipated that this segment would continue to dominate.

By application, it is classified into bakery & confectionary, dairy products, frozen foods, sports nutrition, beverages, meat products, medicine, and others. Further, sports nutrition is bifurcated into protein bars and protein powder. The sports nutrition segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the demineralized whey powder ingredient market forecast period. Demineralized whey powder is a crucial macronutrient that has attracted a lot of attention from athletes. The components of whey protein are made by proteolytic enzymes. To further promote growth in skeletal muscle glycogen levels and fat-free mass, they are the ideal addition to resistance training programs.

Exporters in both developed and developing nations faced a number of difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. The implementation of lockdown and curfew procedures on a global scale had an impact on both domestic and foreign manufacture of demineralized whey powder ingredient, which in turn hindered market expansion. As a result, the COVID-19 epidemic had a negative influence on the demineralized whey powder ingredient market in 2020 as a result of decreased company sales and operations being suspended.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By product type, the 40 % demineralized whey segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $314.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $691.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.3%.

By nature, the conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $695.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,363.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.1%.

Depending on application, the sports nutrition segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $139.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $324.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.9%.

Region wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $270.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $474.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.9%.

