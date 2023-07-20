Global Sustainable Tourism Market to Surpass CAGR of ~ 15.94% over 2023 – 2031; says Absolute Markets Insights
Collaboration Among Stakeholders, Including Government Agencies Businesses, Local Communities, and NGOs, is Boosting the Sustainable Tourism MarketHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable tourism, also known as responsible tourism or eco-tourism, refers to an approach to tourism that aims to minimize negative impacts on the environment, promote social and cultural integrity, and generate economic benefits for local communities. It involves responsible travel practices that conserve natural resources, protect biodiversity and ecosystems, support local cultures, and contribute to community development. Sustainable tourism is gaining momentum as a global trend, driven by various factors that are shaping its growth and future. A few of the growth drivers of sustainable tourism market are listed below:
• The increasing recognition of environmental issues, such as climate change, deforestation, and pollution, has led to a greater focus on sustainable tourism. Travelers are becoming more conscious of their ecological footprint and seek travel experiences that minimize harm to the environment. For instance, they choose to stay at eco-lodges or eco-friendly hotels. These accommodations are designed and operated with sustainability in mind. Eco-lodges prioritize energy efficiency by using renewable energy sources like solar power, implementing energy-saving technologies and appliances, and utilizing natural lighting and ventilation. These lodges support communities by sourcing locally produced food, employing local staff, and providing opportunities for cultural exchange. They may also engage in community development projects, such as supporting local schools or conservation initiatives.
• Destinations and businesses that adopt sustainable tourism practices can gain a competitive edge in the market. Sustainable practices contribute to a positive brand image, attract environmentally and socially conscious travelers, and enhance destination attractiveness. This can lead to increased visitor numbers, longer stays, and higher spending, benefiting the tourism economy. For example, The city of Amsterdam has embraced sustainable tourism practices to manage its high visitor numbers. It focuses on reducing the environmental impact of tourism by promoting cycling, public transportation, and electric vehicles. Amsterdam encourages sustainable accommodation options, supports local businesses, and implements waste reduction and recycling initiatives.
• Numerous tourism companies and destinations are implementing carbon offset programs and initiatives to reduce their carbon footprint. This involves calculating and offsetting the emissions associated with travel and accommodation by investing in renewable energy projects or supporting reforestation efforts.
• Government bodies and tourism authorities are recognizing the potential of sustainable tourism for economic development, environmental conservation, and community well-being. Many regions are implementing policies and regulations that promote sustainable practices, provide incentives, and support certification programs, which is pushing the sustainable tourism market growth. Additionally, through public-private partnerships and multi-stakeholder forums, government agencies promote dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collective action to address sustainability challenges and foster sustainable tourism practices.
• The Asia-Pacific region has seen significant progress in adopting sustainable tourism practices. A few of the notable examples of sustainable tourism market initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region are:
o New Zealand is known for its pristine natural landscapes and commitment to sustainable tourism. The country has a strong focus on protecting its natural landscapes, including national parks and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. New Zealand encourages responsible tourism behavior and has implemented initiatives to minimize the environmental impact of tourism activities. It promotes responsible tourism behavior, supports sustainable accommodation options, and encourages visitors to engage in activities that have minimal impact on the environment.
o Bhutan has gained recognition for its unique approach to sustainable tourism, driven by the philosophy of Gross National Happiness. The country places a high value on environmental conservation, cultural preservation, and community well-being. Bhutan restricts the number of visitors, enforces a minimum daily package, and implements sustainable tourism practices to ensure a balance between tourism and its cultural and natural heritage.
Thus, the global sustainable tourism has been experiencing significant growth over the past decade, driven by increasing awareness and demand for responsible and eco-friendly travel experiences.
Global Sustainable Tourism Market Competitors
Some of the major players operating in the global sustainable tourism market are listed below:
• Beyonder Experiences
• Bouteco
• Cheeseman’s Ecological Safaris
• Gondwana Ecoutours
• Kind Traveler
• NATIVE TOURS, INC.
• Natural Habitat Adventures
• Responsible Travel
• Row Adventures
• Sustainable Travel International
• Undiscovered Mountains
• Wild Frontiers Adventures Travel
• Wilderness Holding Limited
• Other Market Participants
Global Sustainable Tourism Market Segmentation
Global Sustainable Tourism Market has been segmented by offering, end users and regions which are further classified into respective countries:
Global Sustainable Tourism Market Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• Tours and Safaris
o Family Safaris
o Luxury Safaris
o Self-drive Tours
o Others
• Accommodation
• Others
Global Sustainable Tourism Market Target Group End Users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• Individuals
• Family/ Groups
Global Sustainable Tourism Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
