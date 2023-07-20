Global At-Home Diagnostic Testing Market was Worth US$ 5.92 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
Global At-Home Diagnostic Testing Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 5.31% over the Forecast PeriodHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global population is aging, which is leading to a higher occurrence of age-related diseases and conditions. At-home diagnostic tests cater to the needs of elderly individuals who may find it challenging to visit healthcare facilities frequently. These tests provide a convenient and accessible option for regular monitoring and early detection of health issues. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of at-home diagnostic testing market. The need for widespread testing, contact tracing, and monitoring of COVID-19 cases led to the development and availability of various at-home COVID-19 testing options. These tests have helped individuals screen for the virus, monitor their health, and contribute to overall public health measures.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1590
Personalized medicine aims to tailor healthcare decisions and treatments to individual patients based on their unique characteristics, including genetic information. At-home genetic testing kits have gained popularity, offering insights into ancestry, inherited traits, and potential genetic risks. The demand for personalized healthcare experiences and actionable genetic information has contributed to the growth of at-home genetic testing market. Moreover, regulatory agencies have taken steps to facilitate the growth of at-home diagnostic testing market. They have introduced guidelines and frameworks to ensure the safety, accuracy, and reliability of these tests. Additionally, market players have expanded their product portfolios and geographical presence, making at-home diagnostic tests more widely available globally.
Continuous advancements in technology, including miniaturization, digital connectivity, and improved sensors, provide opportunities for the development of more accurate and user-friendly at-home diagnostic tests. Innovations such as biosensors, smartphone applications, and cloud connectivity will enhance the performance and convenience of at-home diagnostic testing market.
Based on indications, glucose category accounts for the largest market share in 2022 for the at-home diagnostic testing market. This is due to the prevalence of diabetes worldwide and the need for regular monitoring and management of blood glucose levels. Glucose testing kits, which typically involve fingerstick blood sampling and analysis using a glucose meter, have been widely available and utilized by individuals with diabetes for self-monitoring of blood sugar levels. These tests allow individuals to track their glucose levels and make informed decisions regarding medication, diet, and lifestyle adjustments. Given the increasing prevalence of diabetes globally and the growing awareness about the importance of diabetes management, it is likely that glucose tests will continue to maintain their significance in the at-home diagnostic testing market in 2022 and beyond.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1590
The APAC region is experiencing significant growth in the at-home diagnostic testing market. Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about preventive healthcare, and the presence of a large population contribute to the market's expansion. APAC countries, such as Japan, South Korea, China, and India, are known for their advancements in technology and digital innovation. This has led to the development of user-friendly at-home diagnostic test kits, wearable devices, and mobile applications that facilitate remote monitoring and telehealth services.
Europe on the other hand has a well-established regulatory framework for medical devices, including at-home diagnostic testing market. The European Union's In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) governs the safety and performance requirements for diagnostic tests. This regulatory framework ensures the quality and reliability of at-home diagnostic tests in the European market. European consumers are increasingly interested in wellness monitoring and preventive health measures. At-home tests for parameters like hormone levels, food intolerances, or vitamin deficiencies have gained popularity. These tests enable individuals to proactively manage their health and make informed lifestyle choices. Additionally, this region has seen significant growth in at-home genetic testing kits, offering insights into ancestry, genetic traits, and health-related information. The region has been at the forefront of personalized medicine initiatives, and at-home genetic testing aligns with this trend by providing individuals with actionable genetic information for tailored healthcare.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
The major key players operating in the at-home diagnostic testing market are listed below:
o 23andMe
o Abbott Laboratories
o ACON Laboratories, Inc.
o ARKRAY Inc.
o B. Braun Medical Ltd
o BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
o Bionime Corporation
o Everlywell
o F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
o Quidel Corporation
o Roche Diagnostics
o Siemens Healthineers
o Thermo Fisher Scientific
o Other Market Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global At-Home Diagnostic Testing Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1590
Global At-Home Diagnostic Testing Market
By Indications
o Allergy
o Anemia
o Cholesterol
o Drug abuse
o Colorectal Screening
o Glucose
o Hepatitis C
o HIV
o Ovulation predictor
o Pregnancy
o Urinary tract infections
o Yeast infections
o Covid-19
o Others
By Sample Type
o Urine
o Blood
o Saliva
o Stool
By Age Group
o Kids
o Adults
By Distribution Channel
o Retail Pharmacies
o Hospital Pharmacies
o Online Pharmacies
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1590
By Geography
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
email us here