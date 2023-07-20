Australia Server Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 2.52 Billion by 2035
Australia's server market set to soar, reaching $2.52B by 2035, signaling significant growth opportunities ahead.
Fueling Australia's digital future, the server market is projected to hit USD 2.52B by 2035, unlocking vast technological potential.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia's server market is poised for exceptional growth, with projections indicating it will reach an astounding value of USD 2.52 billion by 2035. Recent findings based on seven years of data from Statista reveal an estimated 3% surge in the server market size within Australia. This positive trend reflects the country's technological landscape's remarkable potential and promising future, driven by digital transformation and increasing data needs.
— Ruchi Pardal
Examining the historical data, the server market size in the country stood at USD 0.8 billion in 2016. It experienced a significant increase to USD 1.01 billion in 2017, marking a 21% growth from the previous year. The upward trajectory continued in 2018 with a 23% surge, reaching USD 1.32 billion. However, there was a slight decline of -6% in 2019, resulting in a market size of USD 1.24 billion. The market size, encompassing edge servers, blade servers, rack servers, and more, remained consistent in 2020 at USD 1.24 billion.
In 2021, the market witnessed a 13% surge, reaching USD 1.43 billion, followed by a 1% increase in 2022, totalling USD 1.44 billion. Looking ahead, a 6% increase is estimated for 2023, projecting a market size of USD 1.53 billion, while a 5% growth is expected in 2024, with a projection of USD 1.61 billion. By 2025, the server market size may reach USD 1.69 billion, exhibiting a 5% hike. It is projected to increase to USD 1.79 billion in 2026, with a 6% increment.
Continuing this upward trajectory, a 5% increase is anticipated in 2027, resulting in a market size of USD 1.89 billion, followed by a 4% rise in 2028, reaching USD 1.97 billion. The market is projected to grow steadily, reaching USD 2.02 billion in 2029 and USD 2.09 billion in 2030, with a 3% annual increase.
Looking ahead to the period from 2031 to 2034, the server market size in Australia is forecasted to reach USD 2.19 billion, USD 2.28 billion, USD 2.35 billion, and USD 2.44 billion, respectively. The growth percentages for these years have been estimated at 5%, 4%, 3%, and 4%. Finally, in 2035, the server market size is expected to reach a remarkable value of USD 2.52 billion, representing a 3% increase from the previous year.
