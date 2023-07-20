Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market

Polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) are polymer based materials used for supporting heat sink to remove heat from the heat sources in various equipment. They are generally used in the form of a secondary thermally conductive material to replace the thermally insulating air between the two surfaces. Besides helping in the efficient transfer of heat, TIM also act as adhesives and strengthen the mechanical link between surfaces. Polymer-based TIM are the most commonly used TIM, and owing to their superior conductive and adhesive properties, they find extensive usage for thermal management applications in various industrial sectors, including electrical and electronics, telecom, and automotive.

The global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market size was valued at USD 807.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1004.1 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.2 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) key players include Dow Corning, Henkel, Honeywell, Laird Technologies, 3M, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 20 percentage.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 60 percentage, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 30 percentage.

Market segmentation

Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market report are:

DuPont

Henkel

Honeywell

Laird Technologies

3M

SEMIKRON

ShinEtsu

Momentive

Aavid

AI Technology

Huitian

Kingbali

HFC

Boom New Materials

Aochuan

Market segment by Type

Polymer Based Thermal Sheet

Polymer Based Thermal Tapes

Polymer Based Thermal Liquid

Others

Market segment by Application

Lighting

Computer

Energy

Telecom

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM)

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

