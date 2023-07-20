Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market

Light Vehicle Front End Modules is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others.

The global Light Vehicle Front End Modules market size was valued at USD 9473.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 15580 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.4 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules key players include HBPO Group, Hyundai Mobis, Magna, DENSO, Valeo, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65 percentage.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 30 percentage, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 30 percentage.



HBPO Group

Magna

Valeo

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

DENSO

Calsonic Kansei

Hyundai Mobis

SL Corporation

Yinlun

Market segment by Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Application

Sedan

SUV

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Light Vehicle Front End Modules product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Light Vehicle Front End Modules, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Light Vehicle Front End Modules from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Light Vehicle Front End Modules competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Light Vehicle Front End Modules breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Light Vehicle Front End Modules market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

