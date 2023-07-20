Latest Urinalysis Test Market Insights | 2023-2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Urinalysis Test Market" Insights 2023 By Types (Macroscopic Urinalysis, Biochemical Urinalysis), Applications (Disease Diagnosis, Pregnancy Tests, Other) , Regions and Forecast to 2030. The global Urinalysis Test market size is projected to reach multimillion USD by 2030, in comparison to 2023, with unexpected CAGR during the forecast period, the Urinalysis Test Market Report Contains 96 pages Including Full TOC, Tables and Figures, and Chart with In-depth Analysis Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis and Situation by Region.

Number of Tables and Figures : 138

Who is the largest manufacturers of Urinalysis Test Market worldwide?

Dahaner

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Siemens

ARKRAY

Sysmex

ACON Laboratories

Short Description About Urinalysis Test Market:

The Global Urinalysis Test market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2030. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Urinalysis is a urine test to detect and manage disorders such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), liver disease, kidney disease, and diabetes.

Report Overview

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Urinalysis Test estimated at USD 1068.2 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1299.2 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.3Percent during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Americas is the largest market for urinalysis test owing to the rising demand for automated urine analyzers, technological advancement, and rising prevalence of kidney and liver diseases.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Urinalysis Test Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Urinalysis Test

Disease Diagnosis

Pregnancy Tests

Other

What are the types of Urinalysis Test available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Urinalysis Test market share In 2022.

Macroscopic Urinalysis

Biochemical Urinalysis

Which regions are leading the Urinalysis Test Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

