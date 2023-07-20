Brand Republic: Leading the Charge Towards a Greener Future with Sustainable Promotional Products
As a responsible member of the business community, we recognize the urgency of addressing climate change.”MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the urgent global need to combat climate change, Brand Republic, a pioneering promotional products company, is taking significant strides towards sustainability and environmental responsibility. Through innovative initiatives and groundbreaking product offerings, Brand Republic is spearheading the industry's transformation towards a greener, more eco-conscious approach.
— Amy Schummer
With a vision to make a positive impact on the environment, Brand Republic is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest line of sustainable promotional products. These innovative offerings showcase the company's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting a circular economy through the use of renewable and recycled materials.
Among the notable examples of these sustainable promotional products is the revolutionary Bambu drink bottle. Crafted with a composite material made from recycled bamboo, this bottle represents a significant leap forward in reducing plastic waste and promoting the use of natural, biodegradable alternatives. By embracing materials like bamboo, Brand Republic aims to inspire positive change in the industry while encouraging clients and consumers to make eco-conscious choices.
In addition to the Bambu drink bottle, Brand Republic's commitment to sustainability extends to its range of lanyards, now manufactured using recycled PET. This innovative approach transforms discarded plastic bottles into durable and eco-friendly lanyards, further reducing plastic waste and its detrimental impact on the environment.
The company's dedication to sustainability doesn't stop there. Brand Republic is actively exploring and implementing new production methods that embrace renewable energy sources, aiming to drastically reduce its manufacturing processes' carbon emissions. By transitioning to greener energy solutions during the printing process, the company is setting a new standard for responsible manufacturing in the promotional products industry.
Commenting on the company's sustainable initiatives, Amy Schummer, Product Development Manager at Brand Republic, said, "As a responsible member of the business community, we recognize the urgency of addressing climate change. Our sustainable promotional products reflect our commitment to making a positive impact on the environment and empowering our clients to do the same. We firmly believe that small changes can drive significant positive change, and we are excited to lead the charge towards a greener, more sustainable future."
With these new initiatives and product offerings, Brand Republic aims to inspire not only its clients but also the entire promotional products industry to pivot towards eco-friendly practices. By taking these essential steps, the company endeavors to set an example for others to follow and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable world. They are committed to providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions to businesses worldwide. With a focus on sustainability and customer satisfaction, the company offers a diverse range of high-quality products designed to meet every promotional need while minimizing environmental impact.
Amy Schummer
Brand Republic
email us here
+61 1300 753 675