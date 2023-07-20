315 AW showcases power, integration at RIAT

The 315 Airlift Wing participated in the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, United Kingdom, July 14 to 16.

RIAT is known as the world’s largest military airshow, which enables the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa to integrate and engage with more than 25 nations and 200,000 visitors.

Maj. Heather Combee, 701st Airlift Squadron C-17 pilot, said her hope for the airshow was to highlight the interoperability between the United States and partner nations, as well as to showcase the C-17 Globemaster III and engage with the community.

“Our presence here at RIAT presents a unique opportunity for the United States, along with other military allies and partners, to showcase their leadership in aerospace technologies,” said Combee. “The 315th Airlift Wing, along with the 437th Airlift Wing, provides a large part of Air Mobility Command’s Global Reach airlift capability.”

According to Col. Diane Patton, 315th Operations Group commander, RIAT allows the 315 AW to highlight the U.S. Air Force Reserve role shared with our allies in maintaining a Europe that is safe, secure and prosperous.

“We have strong relationships with our partners in Europe, and we continue to build enduring strategic partnerships that contribute to global security and address risks before they become crises,” said Patton. “Our Air Force Reserve aircrew fly all over the world and our continued partnership in Europe is critical to our success as Air Force Reserve members having completed the mission in every U.S. conflict for the past 75 years.”

Patton continued by saying the 315 AW remains a vital part of the Air Force Reserve and always ready to assure victory for our Nation in the future.

Combee concluded saying she and the other 701st Airlift Squadron aircrew members had a great time interacting with visitors at the airshow and showcasing the Joint Base Charleston C-17.

“Being a part of the largest military airshow in the world is always exciting,” she said. “People from all over visited us, asked us questions, and looked in awe as they toured the C-17. We had a great time, and I’m confident everyone left impressed with what we bring to the fight locally and abroad. We are there during times of humanitarian relief, aeromedical evacuation missions, as well as times of war when called upon.”

Several distinguished visitors also engaged in the airshow, to include Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr., and Chief of the Air Force Reserve, Lt. Gen. John Healy.