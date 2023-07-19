Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023 prior to the market open on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-692-8959 and referencing access code number 8701784. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 3, 2023 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 8265228.


Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden 
Chairman and 
Chief Executive Officer 

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer 
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060

Primary Logo

Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


