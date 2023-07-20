Global Contingent of Youth Demands Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All at 17th International Human Rights Youth Summit
Youth delegates calling on member states of the United Nations to make human rights a global reality
Professor Bob Wichlincki, Valparaiso University; Francis Tom Temprosa, Philippines Commission on Human Rights; Beth Akiyama, Youth for Human Rights; and Peter Rogina, Project Peace Lights
Inside the UN, Youth delegates from around the world heard panel discussions on issues and solutions at the Human Rights Youth Summit
Sixty youth delegates from 46 countries demanded human rights education, youth empowerment, and more at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
Each new generation has to take human rights to the next level and ensure that human rights are known to each succeeding generation after them.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently youth from around the world were selected as delegates to the 17th International Human Rights Youth Summit, organized by Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
— Beth Akiyama, Youth for Human Rights International board member (2007-2012)
Chosen for their personal achievements in the field of human rights, delegates’ diverse languages and accents combined into a strong, unified voice as they called on member states of the United Nations to make human rights a global reality.
Their “Human Rights Youth Declaration” included eight key areas such as climate change, conflict resolution and government-NGO collaboration. Four areas focused on education, demanding that human rights be integrated into school curricula, higher education, teacher training and more.
Delegates, speakers and guests assembled on July 6th and 7th in the UN’s Economic and Social Council Chamber for the two-day summit, spoke about human rights issues, but also gave the youth vital mentoring from hard won successes in implementing human rights.
This year is the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) a foundational document of the United Nations which is the standard of human rights for all, thus making them “universal” rights. However, the 30 human rights detailed in the UDHR are uniformly known across the world and human rights abuses still occur in literally every country in the world. It is not only a government problem, but these rights also need to be spread at the grassroots level to create a culture of human rights in every country.
In a panel discussion entitled “Educational Institutions and Human Rights Education,” academics from Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Thailand and the United States echoed and validated the delegates’ approach. “Human rights education is the right thing to do and the long-term solution to human rights violations and abuses our society faces today,” said Francis Tom Temprosa, Director of the Human Rights Education and Promotion Office of the Philippines Commission on Human Rights. Professor Bob Wichlinski of Valparaiso University in the US moderated the panel and challenged the audience to “find some way to institutionalize” human rights education, underlying as it does any curricula.
Attendees at the summit heard from one country that did just that. In a panel called “Legislation for Human Rights – the Costa Rica Model,” Jorge L. Fonseca explained what it took to make Costa Rica the first nation in the world with a federal mandate to include human rights in compulsory education requirements while he was a member of the National Legislative Assembly. State congressman Luis Alberta Zamora Romero of Nayarit, a state in west-central Mexico, elaborated on what he was doing to bring similar reforms to his entire country.
Throughout the summit, youth delegates made presentations about their past and ongoing projects, covering virtually all 30 articles of the UDHR. And in their Youth Declaration, they personally committed themselves to “the continued education, collaboration, and advocacy necessary to create a world where the rights of every individual, regardless of age, are respected, protected, and fulfilled.”
“Youth are the key to making human rights a reality throughout the world. It is not just a ‘one and done.’ It has to be vigorously and energetically taught to each new generation,” said Beth Akiyama, Youth for Human Rights International board member (2007-2012). “Each new generation has to take human rights to the next level and ensure that human rights are known to each succeeding generation after them.”
Ending their declaration with a pledge to champion the principles of human rights, the youth closed the annual summit already having assumed a great amount of the very power they demanded.
About Youth for Human Rights International:
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI), founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization with chapters around the world whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become valuable advocates for human rights.
YHRI teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through international summits, art series, concerts, and other interactive community events. For more information on YHRI and to get it’s free educational videos and materials, go to www.youthforhumanrights.org.
To watch the Human Rights Youth Summit go to UN Web TV here:
Day #1 - Thursday, July 6th
United Nations Web TV: https://media.un.org/en/asset/k17/k17lbj50we
United Nations Web TV: https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1l/k1l55400v7
Day #2 - Friday, July 7th
United Nations Web TV: https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1o/k1ofdzqyyj
United Nations Web TV: https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1w/k1wd7sn8qs
