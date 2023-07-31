Missouri Division of Developmental Disabilities and IntellectAbility Team up to Leverage Technology for People with IDD
Collaborating to Leverage Health Risk Technology and Person-Centered Planning Approaches to Improve the Lives of Missourians with IDD.
This initiative allows us to leverage the technology available to us to create a digital form tied to the person's Health Risk Support Plan and, ultimately, to the person-centered plan.”JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to an analysis conducted by researchers at the Human Services Research Institute (HSRI)(1), "…an overall person-centered orientation of state DD systems as well as Person-Centered Planning training for people who support planning for and delivery of direct supports will substantially improve the lives of adults with IDD."
— Jessica Bax, Director of the MO Division of Developmental Disabilities
The Missouri Department of Mental Health, Division of Developmental Disabilities, is committed to empowering individuals and families to experience quality and meaningful lives and become valued members of their communities where they live, work, play, learn, and pursue their life goals. In support of this mission, the Division is leveraging the power of Person-Centered Planning with the Health Risk Screening Tool (HRST), a valid, reliable, HIPAA-compliant, interoperable web-based health risk screening instrument that provides 24/7 access to the person's health risk profile, monitors for health risks and detects early indicators of health destabilization.
This innovative approach by Missouri's Developmental Disabilities Division consists of custom-developed Health Risk Support Plans that are built into the HRST that identify risks as well as specific person-centered skills to ensure that responding to those risks is done so in a way that is meaningful to the person—providing a strong balance of support that is grounded in what is Important TO and Important FOR the person.
"We recognize that the people we support are at risk for life-limiting health disparities and poor health outcomes. It’s extremely important for the individual and all members of their care team and support network to have access to personalized, actionable information rooted in best practices in order to improve health outcomes. This initiative allows us to leverage the technology available to us to create a digital form tied to the person's Health Risk Support Plan and, ultimately, to the person-centered plan developed by the individual and their team," said Jessica Bax, Director of the Missouri Division of Developmental Disabilities.
"There are many aspects of this that are groundbreaking," said Johnathon Crumley, IntellectAbility Chief Operations Officer and certified Person-Centered Thinking Trainer. "Namely, a data system facilitating the identification of health risks and generating a plan to respond to those risks using a person-centered approach grounded in what is Important TO the person. The process built within the application helps supporters ensure a response balanced in 'Important To' and 'Important For.' The outcome is an actionable plan designed to improve overall health and well-being directly influenced and built around those things the person values."
For more information about this unique partnership and approach, contact Lorene Reagan at Lorene@ReplacingRisk.com.
About DMH
The Department of Mental Health (DMH) serves Missourians with mental illnesses, developmental disabilities and substance use disorders through state-operated facilities and contracts with private organizations. Its mission is to serve, empower, and support citizens to live their best lives.
About IntellectAbility
IntellectAbility provides tools and training to agencies, governmental entities, and supporters of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to foster early recognition and mitigation of health risks, thereby improving health and wellness. One such tool is the Health Risk Screening Tool (HRST), of which they are the sole developer, producer, and distributor. The web-based HRST is the most widely used and validated health risk screening instrument for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. IntellectAbility also provides numerous health-related and person-centered service training for supporters of people with IDD. With an unrelenting focus, IntellectAbility works to fulfill its mission of improving health and quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and other at-risk populations. For more information, visit www.ReplacingRisk.com.
Source:
(1) Isvan, N., Bonardi, A., & Hiersteiner, D. (2023). Effects of person‐centred planning and practices on the health and well‐being of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities: a multilevel analysis of linked administrative and survey data. Journal of Intellectual Disability Research.
Lorene Reagan, RN, MS
IntellectAbility, Director of Public Relations
+1 727-285-4842
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram