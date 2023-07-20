Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia, Champion Rowers + Tri-State Toyota Unveil Olympic Training & Schuylkill Dredging Update
The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia, Olympic Rowers, and Tri-State Toyota Dealers at East Park Canoe House, Friday, July 21, 2023, at 12 Noon for Overview of Olympic Training and UPDATE on Schuylkill River Dredging Project.
As part of the Schuylkill Navy’s long-term partnership through the Tri-State Toyota Dealers, Toyota, the Official Mobility Partner of the Olympic & Paralympic Games, directly supports the regattas of the Schuylkill Navy Racing Series.
VIDEO, PHOTO and INTERVIEW Opportunities Available for Qualified Media OutletsPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY for Friday, July 21, 2023 on Philadelphia's Historic Boathouse Row along the Schuylkill River.
WHAT: Toyota and The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia provide a full, ON-SITE update on Schuylkill River dredging, restoration and preservation project currently underway, and introduce Philly-area USA Olympic Rowers at One Year mark to the PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS (July 26-August 11, 2024). Also, presentation of check from Tri-State Toyota to The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia.
WHEN: Friday, July 21, 2023, 12 p.m. Noon
WHERE: East Park Canoe House, East Fairmount Park, 2400 Kelly Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19129
WHO:
• Bonnie Mueller, Commodore, The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia
• Paul Muller, President, Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association
• Sophia Luwis, Gold Medalist for Team USA, Training at Whitemarsh Boat Club
• City of Philadelphia officials
• Additional Team USA Olympic Rowers in training on the Schuylkill River through the High Performance Collaborative.
WHY: Ahead of The Philadelphia Youth Regatta this Saturday, July 22nd on the Schuylkill River with over 2,000 athletes competing in sprint racing.
MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES, including on-site live shots from the East Park Canoe House as well as b-roll and interviews on-site on the banks of the Schuylkill River overlooking the dredging project are available for qualified media outlets. Please contact Jim DeLorenzo, cell phone 215-266-5943 (voice/text), e-mail jim@jhdenterprises.com, to coordinate media coverage in advance. Jim will also be on-site at the event.
BACKGROUND: The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia, the governing body for Boathouse Row and rowing in the Philadelphia region, will acknowledge the work of its high performance athletes as they look to the Olympic Games in Paris one year from now. In addition, the Navy celebrates the important improvements to the iconic Schuylkill River venue – the historic dredging of the racecourse now underway and the re-lighting project at Boathouse Row.
As part of the Schuylkill Navy’s long-term partnership through the Tri-State Toyota Dealers, Toyota – the Official Mobility Partner of the Olympic & Paralympic Games – directly supports the regattas of the Schuylkill Navy Racing Series as well as the Schuylkill Navy High Performance Collaborative, composed of high-performance coaches and athletes and open to all Schuylkill Navy members.
A 10-year effort to ensure the preservation of Philadelphia’s Boathouse Row and the Schuylkill River course as a venue for all river users is reaching its successful conclusion. Boathouse Row was dredged in 2022. The area on the west bank of the Schuylkill where adaptive rowers launch was dredged earlier this spring, and the racecourse dredging began July 15.
Details about the river projects and the path to the Paris Olympic Games will be shared at the press conference on Friday, July 21 at 12:00 pm at the rowing dock located at the historic East Park Canoe House at 2400 Kelly Drive, Philadelphia, PA, 19129
Sophia Luwis, Gold Medalist for Team USA in the recent World Cup III in Switzerland, will appear at the special event to discuss her journey as an elite athlete, including her training on the Schuylkill River and her comeback from a devastating accident in 2022. Luwis is an amazing example of the courage and persistence that underlies the perseverance of Olympic aspirants in this sport.
On Saturday, July 22, over 2,000 athletes will gather on the Schuylkill for sprint racing from 8:30 – 5:30 pm during the Schuylkill Navy’s Philadelphia Youth Regatta.
Media, press, and spectators are invited to attend the free event, speak to athletes, and race officials at this final event of the Schuylkill Navy Series presented by Toyota.
