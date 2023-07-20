Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia, Champion Rowers + Tri-State Toyota Unveil Olympic Training & Schuylkill Dredging Update

The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia, Olympic Rowers, and Tri-State Toyota Dealers at East Park Canoe House, Friday, July 21, 2023, at 12 Noon for Overview of Olympic Training and UPDATE on Schuylkill River Dredging Project.

As part of the Schuylkill Navy’s long-term partnership through the Tri-State Toyota Dealers, Toyota, the Official Mobility Partner of the Olympic & Paralympic Games, directly supports the regattas of the Schuylkill Navy Racing Series.