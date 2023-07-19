Nationwide Actions to Decry Deaths in Immigration Cages, Demand Justice

NEW ORLEANS – The Southeast Dignity Not Detention Coalition announced a nationwide Day of Action (12 hours) in response to the continued premature and avoidable deaths of community members held in immigration cages. Events will take place July 22-24.

Recent deaths include: Ernesto Rocha-Cuadra in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention in June, eight-year-old Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez in U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody in May, and Salvador Vargas in ICE detention in April. During the Day of Action, families, communities and advocates will demand justice and accountability from the Biden administration, which continues to break its promise to roll back federal contracts with private prison companies. Abusive and deadly examples of private prison facilities contracted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for ICE include:

WHO: Southeast Dignity Not Detention (SDND) Coalition and Community Partners.

The SDND Coalition is a group of immigrants, children of immigrants, advocates, organizers, legal workers, justice seekers and community members who share resources, organize and take action together to end the caging and surveilling of people in the southeastern region of the U.S. This includes seeking the permanent closure of all immigration detention centers run by private prison companies and localities under the authority of the New Orleans ICE Field Office

WHAT: 12 Hours of Action — learn more here

WHEN: July 22-24 event list here

WHERE: Virtual and in the following cities (events listed in chronological order):

Miami, Florida

July 22nd, Vigil at 11:00 a.m. CST, outside Krome Detention Center: 18201 SW 12th St, Miami, FL

New Orleans, Louisiana

July 23 Vigil, 7:30 p.m. CST, outside Louis Armstrong Park, Rampart St & Dumaine St, New Orleans, LA

July 24 Protest, 7:30 a.m. CST at NOLA ICE: 1250 Poydras St., New Orleans, LA

San Antonio, Texas

July 23 Vigil at 7:30 p.m. CST, Main Plaza, 115 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX

Shreveport, Louisiana

July 23 Vigil @ 7:30 p.m. CST at Caddo Parish Courthouse, 501 Texas St, Shreveport, LA

Washington, D.C.

July 23 Vigil, 7:30 p.m. EST at Lafayette Square: H St NW &, 16th St NW, Washington, DC

Elizabeth, New Jersey

July 23 Vigil, 7:30 p.m. EST at Elizabeth Detention: 625 Evans St, Elizabeth, NJ

July 24 Protest, 7:30 a.m. EST at County Courthouse: 2 Broad Street, Elizabeth NJ

Atlanta, Georgia

July 24 Rally, 11 a.m. EST at Atlanta ICE: 180 Ted Turner Dr SW, Atlanta, GA

Lafayette, Louisiana

July 24 Vigil at 7:30 p.m. CST, Rosa Parks Transportation Center, 100 Lee Ave, LA

###