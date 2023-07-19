Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Year-to-Date Net Income
/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $334.9 million or $5.18 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2023 compared to net income of $221.9 million or $3.56 per diluted common share for the same period of 2022, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 46%. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first six months of 2023 totaled $506.5 million as compared to $329.9 million in the first six months of 2022, an increase in pre-tax, pre-provision income of 54%.
The Company recorded quarterly net income of $154.8 million or $2.38 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 15% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled $239.9 million as compared to $266.6 million for the first quarter of 2023.
Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our record net income for the first half of 2023. Our margin stabilized in the second quarter of 2023 and we continue to believe that maintaining such level will allow for strong financial performance in the coming quarters. Specifically, the repricing of our premium finance receivables portfolios in the second quarter helped offset increases in deposit pricing. Strong and balanced deposit growth as well as prudent liquidity management provided stability in our balance sheet through this period of volatility. Credit performance within the portfolio remained strong.”
Highlights of the second quarter of 2023:
Comparative information to the first quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted
- Total deposits grew by $1.3 billion, or 12.4% annualized.
- Non-deposit borrowings decreased by $208.2 million.
- Total loans increased by $1.5 billion, or 14.8% annualized.
- Net interest margin decreased to 3.64% (3.66% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2023 due to higher deposit costs. Importantly, however, net interest margin remained relatively stable throughout the second quarter of 2023.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $28.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $23.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.
- Net charge-offs totaled $17.0 million or 17 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $5.5 million or six basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2023.
- Non-performing assets remained at a low level and represent 0.22% of total assets.
Mr. Crane noted, “By effectively leveraging our strong customer relationships, unique market position, diversified products and competitive rates, Wintrust experienced significant deposit growth, with increased deposits of approximately $1.3 billion, or 12% on an annualized basis. This included outstanding balances of our MaxSafe® products increasing approximately $1.7 billion since the end of the first quarter of 2023. Deposit growth provided enhanced liquidity and reduced our reliance on other borrowings such as FHLB advances. Non-deposit borrowings decreased approximately $208.2 million during the quarter. Growth in deposits helped fund approximately $1.5 billion of loan growth during the quarter. This growth came primarily from approximately $1.0 billion in the commercial premium finance receivables portfolio and approximately $370 million largely from draws on existing commercial real estate loan facilities. We remain prudent in our review of credit prospects ensuring our loan growth stays within our conservative credit standards.”
Mr. Crane commented, “As noted in our first quarter earnings release, our net interest margin was approximately 3.70% at the end of March of 2023. Despite continued acceleration in deposit pricing and the impact of hedging activity, our net interest margin remained relatively stable throughout the second quarter of 2023. Due to our relatively short-term and asset sensitive balance sheet, we believe that we can maintain the net interest margin between 3.60% and 3.70% for the remainder of the year as we expect further upward repricing primarily in our premium finance receivable portfolios to mitigate higher deposit costs as deposit pricing stabilizes. Net interest income decreased by $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, however, we expect net interest income to increase in the third quarter given the aforementioned strong balance sheet growth paired with a stable net interest margin.”
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Credit metrics remained strong. The Company has a well-diversified commercial real estate portfolio with exposures primarily consisting of stabilized, income-producing properties. Additionally, the commercial real estate office portfolio represents a small portion of our loan portfolio. In the second quarter of 2023, we took a proactive approach to exit certain credits we considered to be vulnerable to existing market conditions. The resolution of these credits through a sale to external parties resulted in approximately $8.0 million in charge-offs. Net charge-offs totaled $17.0 million or 17 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $5.5 million or six basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of June 30, 2023 was approximately 1.50% of the outstanding balance (see Table 12 for additional information). We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”
Mr. Crane concluded, “Our second quarter of 2023 results continued to demonstrate the benefits of the diversified, multi-faceted nature of our business model. Net income for the quarter was the second highest in our history, behind only net income from the first quarter of 2023. We remain focused on continuing to grow deposits to enhance liquidity and support future asset growth while remaining well positioned for higher interest rates. Total loans as of June 30, 2023 were $917 million higher than average total loans in the second quarter of 2023, which is expected to benefit the third quarter. We are pleased by our position in the markets we serve to continue to grow deposit and loan relationships and believe we are situated well to expand our net revenues and earnings in the coming quarters.”
The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2023 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.
SUMMARY OF RESULTS:
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets increased $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023. Total loans increased by $1.5 billion as compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to growth in the property and casualty insurance premium finance receivables and commercial real estate loan portfolios. The growth in the commercial real estate portfolio was largely driven by draws on previously-established credit facilities. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2023, the Company received settlement proceeds related to securities called and previously recognized as a trade date receivable of $940 million as of March 31, 2023. Proceeds received increased interest bearing cash on the balance sheet in the second quarter of 2023.
Total liabilities increased by $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $1.3 billion increase in total deposits. In the second quarter of 2023, the deposit mix shift continued as non-interest bearing deposits made up 24% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to 26% at March 31, 2023. This included growth of $1.7 billion in the Company’s unique MaxSafe® product balances. The majority of the Company’s deposits are insured as approximately 74% of the total deposit balance is either fully FDIC-insured or fully collateralized as of June 30, 2023.
For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the second quarter of 2023, net interest income totaled $447.5 million, a decrease of $10.5 million as compared to the first quarter of 2023. The $10.5 million decrease in net interest income in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to net interest margin compression driven by an increase in deposit costs and the impact from hedges of our loan portfolio established to protect against the impact of lower rates.
Net interest margin was 3.64% (3.66% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.81% (3.83% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin decrease as compared to the first quarter of 2023 was due to a 66 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. This decrease was partially offset by a 34 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a 15 basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. The 66 basis point increase on the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 74 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily related to the increasing rate environment. The 34 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 42 basis point expansion on loan yields, which included an unfavorable eight basis point impact from the Company’s existing hedging positions.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses totaled $387.8 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $11.5 million as compared to $376.3 million as of March 31, 2023. A provision for credit losses totaling $28.5 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $23.0 million recorded in the first quarter of 2023. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.
Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022 is shown on Table 12 of this report.
Net charge-offs totaled $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $5.5 million of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2023 was partially the result of the sale to external parties of certain credits within the commercial real estate portfolio, which resulted in approximately $8.0 million in charge-offs. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as 17 basis points in the second quarter of 2023 on an annualized basis compared to six basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2023. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.
The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.
Non-performing assets totaled $120 million and comprised only 0.22% of total assets as of June 30, 2023, as compared to $110 million as of March 31, 2023. Non-performing loans were slightly higher totaling $109 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management revenue increased by $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to increased asset management fees from the acquisition of two asset management businesses at the beginning of the second quarter, offset by lower fees associated with our tax-deferred like-kind exchange business. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue increased by $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to increased loan volume and favorable adjustments to the fair value of certain mortgage assets. The Company recorded net positive fair value adjustments of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 related to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets. This included a $2.0 million favorable adjustment in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of economic hedges, offset by a $739,000 unfavorable adjustment on the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. The Company intends to monitor the relationship of these assets and will seek to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes in future quarters.
The Company recognized nominal net gains on investment securities in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to net gains of $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 related to changes in the value of equity securities.
Fees from covered call options decreased by $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023. The $8.1 million increase is primarily related to higher incentive compensation expense due to elevated commissions and bonus accruals in the second quarter of 2023 and increased employee insurance costs.
Advertising and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $17.8 million, which is a $5.8 million increase as compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in seasonal media advertising and sponsorship costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.
Lending expenses, net of deferred origination costs, increased by $4.8 million as compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to increased loan originations in the second quarter of 2023.
Miscellaneous expense in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $2.3 million as compared to the first quarter of 2023. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors’ fees, telephone, postage, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and other miscellaneous operational losses and costs.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $56.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $63.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were 26.81% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 26.01% in the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $12,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net excess tax benefits of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 related to share-based compensation.
BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2023, this unit expanded its commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios and grew consumer deposits.
Mortgage banking revenue was $30.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $11.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher production volume. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $705,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of June 30, 2023 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2023.
Specialty Finance
Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $5.0 billion during the second quarter of 2023 and average balances increased by $370.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2023. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance remained steady in the second quarter of 2023, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2023 as compared to $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2023. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $296,000 from the first quarter of 2023.
Wealth Management
Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $33.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $3.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in wealth management revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily related to higher asset management fees from the acquisition of two asset management businesses at the beginning of the second quarter, offset by lower fees associated with our tax-deferred like-kind exchange business. At June 30, 2023, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $44.5 billion of assets under administration, which included $7.6 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing an increase from the $35.2 billion of assets under administration at March 31, 2023. The increase in assets under administration was primarily the result of the acquisition of two asset management businesses in the second quarter of 2023.
ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
Business Combination
On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $12.6 million in assets. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.
Common Stock Offering
In June 2022, the Company sold through a public offering a total of 3,450,000 shares of its common stock. Net proceeds to the Company totaled approximately $285.7 million, net of estimated issuance costs.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures
Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the first quarter of 2023 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2022 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
|
% or(1)
basis point
(bp) change
from
1st Quarter
2023
|
% or
basis point
(bp) change
from
2nd Quarter
2022
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30, 2023
|Mar 31, 2023
|Jun 30, 2022
|Net income
|$
|154,750
|$
|180,198
|$
|94,513
|(14
|) %
|64
|%
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2)
|239,944
|266,595
|152,078
|(10
|)
|58
|Net income per common share – diluted
|2.38
|2.80
|1.49
|(15
|)
|60
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.40
|0.40
|0.34
|0
|18
|Net revenue(3)
|560,567
|565,764
|440,746
|(1
|)
|27
|Net interest income
|447,537
|457,995
|337,804
|(2
|)
|32
|Net interest margin
|3.64
|%
|3.81
|%
|2.92
|%
|(17
|) bps
|72
|bps
|Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)
|3.66
|3.83
|2.93
|(17
|)
|73
|Net overhead ratio(4)
|1.58
|1.49
|1.51
|9
|7
|Return on average assets
|1.18
|1.40
|0.77
|(22
|)
|41
|Return on average common equity
|12.79
|15.67
|8.53
|(288
|)
|426
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)
|15.12
|18.55
|10.36
|(343
|)
|476
|At end of period
|Total assets
|$
|54,286,176
|$
|52,873,511
|$
|50,969,332
|11
|%
|7
|%
|Total loans(5)
|41,023,408
|39,565,471
|37,053,103
|15
|11
|Total deposits
|44,038,707
|42,718,211
|42,593,326
|12
|3
|Total shareholders’ equity
|5,041,912
|5,015,506
|4,727,623
|2
|7
(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2023
|Mar 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Sep 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2023
|Jun 30,
2022
|Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
|Total assets
|$
|54,286,176
|$
|52,873,511
|$
|52,949,649
|$
|52,382,939
|$
|50,969,332
|Total loans(1)
|41,023,408
|39,565,471
|39,196,485
|38,167,613
|37,053,103
|Total deposits
|44,038,707
|42,718,211
|42,902,544
|42,797,191
|42,593,326
|Total shareholders’ equity
|5,041,912
|5,015,506
|4,796,838
|4,637,980
|4,727,623
|Selected Statements of Income Data:
|Net interest income
|$
|447,537
|$
|457,995
|$
|456,816
|$
|401,448
|$
|337,804
|$
|905,532
|$
|637,098
|Net revenue(2)
|560,567
|565,764
|550,655
|502,930
|440,746
|1,126,331
|902,830
|Net income
|154,750
|180,198
|144,817
|142,961
|94,513
|334,948
|221,904
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)
|239,944
|266,595
|242,819
|206,461
|152,078
|506,539
|329,864
|Net income per common share – Basic
|2.41
|2.84
|2.27
|2.24
|1.51
|5.26
|3.61
|Net income per common share – Diluted
|2.38
|2.80
|2.23
|2.21
|1.49
|5.18
|3.56
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.40
|0.40
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|0.80
|0.68
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin
|3.64
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.71
|%
|3.34
|%
|2.92
|%
|3.72
|%
|2.76
|%
|Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)
|3.66
|3.83
|3.73
|3.35
|2.93
|3.74
|2.77
|Non-interest income to average assets
|0.86
|0.84
|0.71
|0.79
|0.84
|0.85
|1.08
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.44
|2.33
|2.34
|2.32
|2.35
|2.39
|2.34
|Net overhead ratio(4)
|1.58
|1.49
|1.63
|1.53
|1.51
|1.54
|1.25
|Return on average assets
|1.18
|1.40
|1.10
|1.12
|0.77
|1.29
|0.91
|Return on average common equity
|12.79
|15.67
|12.72
|12.31
|8.53
|14.20
|10.22
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)
|15.12
|18.55
|15.21
|14.68
|10.36
|16.79
|12.40
|Average total assets
|$
|52,601,953
|$
|52,075,318
|$
|52,087,618
|$
|50,722,694
|$
|49,353,426
|$
|52,340,090
|$
|49,427,225
|Average total shareholders’ equity
|5,044,718
|4,895,271
|4,710,856
|4,795,387
|4,526,110
|4,970,407
|4,513,356
|Average loans to average deposits ratio
|94.3
|%
|93.0
|%
|90.5
|%
|88.8
|%
|86.8
|%
|93.7
|%
|85.3
|%
|Period-end loans to deposits ratio
|93.2
|92.6
|91.4
|89.2
|87.0
|Common Share Data at end of period:
|Market price per common share
|$
|72.62
|$
|72.95
|$
|84.52
|$
|81.55
|$
|80.15
|Book value per common share
|75.65
|75.24
|72.12
|69.56
|71.06
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)
|64.50
|64.22
|61.00
|58.42
|59.87
|Common shares outstanding
|61,197,676
|61,176,415
|60,794,008
|60,743,335
|60,721,889
|Other Data at end of period:
|Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)
|9.3
|%
|9.1
|%
|8.8
|%
|8.8
|%
|8.8
|%
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|10.1
|10.1
|10.0
|9.9
|9.9
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|9.2
|9.2
|9.1
|9.0
|9.0
|Total capital ratio(5)
|11.9
|12.1
|11.9
|11.8
|11.9
|Allowance for credit losses(6)
|$
|387,786
|$
|376,261
|$
|357,936
|$
|315,338
|$
|312,192
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans
|0.94
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.84
|%
|Number of:
|Bank subsidiaries
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Banking offices
|175
|174
|174
|174
|173
(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2) Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|513,858
|$
|445,928
|$
|490,908
|$
|489,590
|$
|498,891
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|59
|58
|58
|57
|475,056
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|2,163,708
|1,563,578
|1,988,719
|3,968,605
|3,266,541
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|3,492,481
|3,259,845
|3,243,017
|2,923,653
|2,970,121
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|3,564,473
|3,606,391
|3,640,567
|3,389,842
|3,413,469
|Trading account securities
|3,027
|102
|1,127
|179
|1,010
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
|116,275
|111,943
|110,365
|114,012
|93,295
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|195,117
|244,957
|224,759
|178,156
|136,138
|Brokerage customer receivables
|15,722
|16,042
|16,387
|20,327
|21,527
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value
|338,728
|302,493
|299,935
|376,160
|513,232
|Loans, net of unearned income
|41,023,408
|39,565,471
|39,196,485
|38,167,613
|37,053,103
|Allowance for loan losses
|(302,499
|)
|(287,972
|)
|(270,173
|)
|(246,110
|)
|(251,769
|)
|Net loans
|40,720,909
|39,277,499
|38,926,312
|37,921,503
|36,801,334
|Premises, software and equipment, net
|749,393
|760,283
|764,798
|763,029
|762,381
|Lease investments, net
|274,351
|256,301
|253,928
|244,822
|223,813
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|1,455,748
|1,413,795
|1,391,342
|1,316,305
|1,112,697
|Trade date securities receivable
|—
|939,758
|921,717
|—
|—
|Goodwill
|656,674
|653,587
|653,524
|653,079
|654,709
|Other acquisition-related intangible assets
|25,653
|20,951
|22,186
|23,620
|25,118
|Total assets
|$
|54,286,176
|$
|52,873,511
|$
|52,949,649
|$
|52,382,939
|$
|50,969,332
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|10,604,915
|$
|11,236,083
|$
|12,668,160
|$
|13,529,277
|$
|13,855,844
|Interest-bearing
|33,433,792
|31,482,128
|30,234,384
|29,267,914
|28,737,482
|Total deposits
|44,038,707
|42,718,211
|42,902,544
|42,797,191
|42,593,326
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|2,026,071
|2,316,071
|2,316,071
|2,316,071
|1,166,071
|Other borrowings
|665,219
|583,548
|596,614
|447,215
|482,787
|Subordinated notes
|437,628
|437,493
|437,392
|437,260
|437,162
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|1,823,073
|1,549,116
|1,646,624
|1,493,656
|1,308,797
|Total liabilities
|49,244,264
|47,858,005
|48,152,811
|47,744,959
|46,241,709
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|Preferred stock
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|Common stock
|61,219
|61,198
|60,797
|60,743
|60,722
|Surplus
|1,923,623
|1,913,947
|1,902,474
|1,891,621
|1,880,913
|Treasury stock
|(1,966
|)
|(1,966
|)
|(304
|)
|—
|—
|Retained earnings
|3,120,626
|2,997,263
|2,849,007
|2,731,844
|2,616,525
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(474,090
|)
|(367,436
|)
|(427,636
|)
|(458,728
|)
|(243,037
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|5,041,912
|5,015,506
|4,796,838
|4,637,980
|4,727,623
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|54,286,176
|$
|52,873,511
|$
|52,949,649
|$
|52,382,939
|$
|50,969,332
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Jun 30,
2023
|Mar 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Sep 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2023
|Jun 30,
2022
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|621,057
|$
|558,692
|$
|498,838
|$
|402,689
|$
|320,501
|$
|1,179,749
|$
|606,199
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|4,178
|3,528
|3,997
|5,371
|5,740
|7,706
|11,827
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|16,882
|13,468
|20,349
|15,621
|5,790
|30,350
|7,477
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|1
|70
|1,263
|1,845
|1,364
|71
|1,795
|Investment securities
|51,243
|59,943
|53,092
|38,569
|36,541
|111,186
|68,939
|Trading account securities
|6
|14
|6
|7
|4
|20
|9
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|3,544
|3,680
|2,918
|2,109
|1,823
|7,224
|3,595
|Brokerage customer receivables
|265
|295
|282
|267
|205
|560
|379
|Total interest income
|697,176
|639,690
|580,745
|466,478
|371,968
|1,336,866
|700,220
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|213,495
|144,802
|95,447
|45,916
|18,985
|358,297
|33,839
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|17,399
|19,135
|13,823
|6,812
|4,878
|36,534
|9,694
|Interest on other borrowings
|8,485
|7,854
|5,313
|4,008
|2,734
|16,339
|4,973
|Interest on subordinated notes
|5,523
|5,488
|5,520
|5,485
|5,517
|11,011
|10,999
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|4,737
|4,416
|3,826
|2,809
|2,050
|9,153
|3,617
|Total interest expense
|249,639
|181,695
|123,929
|65,030
|34,164
|431,334
|63,122
|Net interest income
|447,537
|457,995
|456,816
|401,448
|337,804
|905,532
|637,098
|Provision for credit losses
|28,514
|23,045
|47,646
|6,420
|20,417
|51,559
|24,523
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|419,023
|434,950
|409,170
|395,028
|317,387
|853,973
|612,575
|Non-interest income
|Wealth management
|33,858
|29,945
|30,727
|33,124
|31,369
|63,803
|62,763
|Mortgage banking
|29,981
|18,264
|17,407
|27,221
|33,314
|48,245
|110,545
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|13,608
|12,903
|13,054
|14,349
|15,888
|26,511
|31,171
|Gains (losses) on investment securities, net
|0
|1,398
|(6,745
|)
|(3,103
|)
|(7,797
|)
|1,398
|(10,579
|)
|Fees from covered call options
|2,578
|10,391
|7,956
|1,366
|1,069
|12,969
|4,811
|Trading gains (losses), net
|106
|813
|(306
|)
|(7
|)
|176
|919
|4,065
|Operating lease income, net
|12,227
|13,046
|12,384
|12,644
|15,007
|25,273
|30,482
|Other
|20,672
|21,009
|19,362
|15,888
|13,916
|41,681
|32,474
|Total non-interest income
|113,030
|107,769
|93,839
|101,482
|102,942
|220,799
|265,732
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|184,923
|176,781
|180,331
|176,095
|167,326
|361,704
|339,681
|Software and equipment
|26,205
|24,697
|24,699
|24,126
|24,250
|50,902
|47,060
|Operating lease equipment
|9,816
|9,833
|10,078
|9,448
|8,774
|19,649
|18,482
|Occupancy, net
|19,176
|18,486
|17,763
|17,727
|17,651
|37,662
|35,475
|Data processing
|9,726
|9,409
|7,927
|7,767
|8,010
|19,135
|15,515
|Advertising and marketing
|17,794
|11,946
|14,279
|16,600
|16,615
|29,740
|28,539
|Professional fees
|8,940
|8,163
|9,267
|7,544
|7,876
|17,103
|16,277
|Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
|1,499
|1,235
|1,436
|1,492
|1,579
|2,734
|3,188
|FDIC insurance
|9,008
|8,669
|6,775
|7,186
|6,949
|17,677
|14,678
|OREO expenses, net
|118
|(207
|)
|369
|229
|294
|(89
|)
|(738
|)
|Other
|33,418
|30,157
|34,912
|28,255
|29,344
|63,575
|54,809
|Total non-interest expense
|320,623
|299,169
|307,836
|296,469
|288,668
|619,792
|572,966
|Income before taxes
|211,430
|243,550
|195,173
|200,041
|131,661
|454,980
|305,341
|Income tax expense
|56,680
|63,352
|50,356
|57,080
|37,148
|120,032
|83,437
|Net income
|$
|154,750
|$
|180,198
|$
|144,817
|$
|142,961
|$
|94,513
|$
|334,948
|$
|221,904
|Preferred stock dividends
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|13,982
|13,982
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|147,759
|$
|173,207
|$
|137,826
|$
|135,970
|$
|87,522
|$
|320,966
|$
|207,922
|Net income per common share - Basic
|$
|2.41
|$
|2.84
|$
|2.27
|$
|2.24
|$
|1.51
|$
|5.26
|$
|3.61
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|$
|2.38
|$
|2.80
|$
|2.23
|$
|2.21
|$
|1.49
|$
|5.18
|$
|3.56
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.68
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|61,192
|60,950
|60,769
|60,738
|58,063
|61,072
|57,632
|Dilutive potential common shares
|902
|873
|1,096
|837
|775
|933
|823
|Average common shares and dilutive common shares
|62,094
|61,823
|61,865
|61,575
|58,838
|62,005
|58,455
TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From(1)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2023
|Mar 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Sep 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2022
|Dec 31,
2022(2)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Balance:
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|$
|235,570
|$
|155,687
|$
|156,297
|$
|216,062
|$
|294,688
|NM
|(20
|)%
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|103,158
|146,806
|143,638
|160,098
|218,544
|(57
|)
|(53
|)
|Total mortgage loans held-for-sale
|$
|338,728
|$
|302,493
|$
|299,935
|$
|376,160
|$
|513,232
|26
|%
|(34
|)%
|Core loans:
|Commercial
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|5,737,633
|$
|5,855,035
|$
|5,852,166
|$
|5,818,959
|$
|5,502,584
|(4
|)%
|4
|%
|Asset-based lending
|1,465,848
|1,482,071
|1,473,344
|1,545,038
|1,552,033
|(1
|)
|(6
|)
|Municipal
|653,117
|655,301
|668,235
|608,234
|535,586
|(5
|)
|22
|Leases
|1,925,767
|1,904,137
|1,840,928
|1,582,359
|1,592,329
|9
|21
|PPP loans
|15,337
|17,195
|28,923
|43,658
|82,089
|(95
|)
|(81
|)
|Commercial real estate
|Residential construction
|51,689
|69,998
|76,877
|66,957
|55,941
|(66
|)
|(8
|)
|Commercial construction
|1,409,751
|1,234,762
|1,102,098
|1,176,407
|1,145,602
|56
|23
|Land
|298,996
|292,293
|307,955
|282,147
|304,775
|(6
|)
|(2
|)
|Office
|1,404,422
|1,392,040
|1,337,176
|1,269,729
|1,321,745
|10
|6
|Industrial
|2,002,740
|1,858,088
|1,836,276
|1,777,658
|1,746,280
|18
|15
|Retail
|1,304,083
|1,309,680
|1,304,444
|1,331,316
|1,331,059
|0
|(2
|)
|Multi-family
|2,696,478
|2,635,411
|2,560,709
|2,305,433
|2,171,583
|11
|24
|Mixed use and other
|1,440,652
|1,446,806
|1,425,412
|1,368,537
|1,330,220
|2
|8
|Home equity
|336,974
|337,016
|332,698
|328,822
|325,826
|3
|3
|Residential real estate
|Residential real estate loans for investment
|2,455,392
|2,309,393
|2,207,595
|2,086,795
|1,965,051
|23
|25
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|117,024
|119,301
|80,701
|57,161
|34,764
|91
|NM
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|70,824
|76,851
|84,087
|91,503
|79,092
|(32
|)
|(10
|)
|Total core loans
|$
|23,386,727
|$
|22,995,378
|$
|22,519,624
|$
|21,740,713
|$
|21,076,559
|8
|%
|11
|%
|Niche loans:
|Commercial
|Franchise
|$
|1,091,164
|$
|1,131,913
|$
|1,169,623
|$
|1,118,478
|$
|1,136,929
|(14
|)%
|(4
|)%
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|381,043
|235,684
|237,392
|297,374
|398,085
|NM
|(4
|)
|Community Advantage - homeowners association
|405,042
|389,922
|380,875
|365,967
|341,095
|13
|19
|Insurance agency lending
|925,520
|905,727
|897,678
|879,183
|906,375
|6
|2
|Premium Finance receivables
|U.S. property & casualty insurance
|5,900,228
|5,043,486
|5,103,820
|4,983,795
|4,781,042
|31
|23
|Canada property & casualty insurance
|862,470
|695,394
|745,639
|729,545
|760,405
|32
|13
|Life insurance
|8,039,273
|8,125,802
|8,090,998
|8,004,856
|7,608,433
|(1
|)
|6
|Consumer and other
|31,941
|42,165
|50,836
|47,702
|44,180
|(75
|)
|(28
|)
|Total niche loans
|$
|17,636,681
|$
|16,570,093
|$
|16,676,861
|$
|16,426,900
|$
|15,976,544
|12
|%
|10
|%
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|41,023,408
|$
|39,565,471
|$
|39,196,485
|$
|38,167,613
|$
|37,053,103
|9
|%
|11
|%
(1) NM - Not meaningful.
(2) Annualized.
TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30,
2023
|Mar 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Sep 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2022
|Mar 31,
2023(1)
|Jun 30,
2022
|Balance:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|10,604,915
|$
|11,236,083
|$
|12,668,160
|$
|13,529,277
|$
|13,855,844
|(23
|)%
|(23
|)%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|5,814,836
|5,576,558
|5,591,986
|5,676,122
|5,918,908
|17
|(2
|)
|Wealth management deposits(2)
|1,417,984
|1,809,933
|2,463,833
|2,988,195
|3,182,407
|(87
|)
|(55
|)
|Money market
|14,523,124
|13,552,277
|12,886,795
|12,538,489
|12,273,350
|29
|18
|Savings
|5,321,578
|5,192,108
|4,556,635
|3,988,790
|3,686,596
|10
|44
|Time certificates of deposit
|6,356,270
|5,351,252
|4,735,135
|4,076,318
|3,676,221
|75
|73
|Total deposits
|$
|44,038,707
|$
|42,718,211
|$
|42,902,544
|$
|42,797,191
|$
|42,593,326
|12
|%
|3
|%
|Mix:
|Non-interest-bearing
|24
|%
|26
|%
|30
|%
|32
|%
|33
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Wealth management deposits(2)
|3
|4
|5
|7
|7
|Money market
|33
|32
|30
|29
|29
|Savings
|12
|12
|11
|9
|9
|Time certificates of deposit
|15
|13
|11
|10
|9
|Total deposits
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company.
TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of June 30, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit
|
Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit(1)
|1-3 months
|$
|1,407,470
|3.15
|%
|4-6 months
|1,323,183
|2.93
|7-9 months
|1,148,928
|3.53
|10-12 months
|1,543,622
|4.39
|13-18 months
|595,056
|3.25
|19-24 months
|250,020
|2.87
|24+ months
|87,991
|1.99
|Total
|$
|6,356,270
|3.46
|%
(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.
TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|Average Balance for three months ended,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)
|$
|1,454,057
|$
|1,235,748
|$
|2,449,889
|$
|3,039,907
|$
|3,265,607
|Investment securities(2)
|7,252,582
|7,956,722
|7,310,383
|6,655,215
|6,589,947
|FHLB and FRB stock
|223,813
|233,615
|185,290
|142,304
|136,930
|Liquidity management assets(3)
|8,930,452
|9,426,085
|9,945,562
|9,837,426
|9,992,484
|Other earning assets(3)(4)
|17,401
|18,445
|18,585
|21,805
|24,059
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|307,683
|270,966
|308,639
|455,342
|560,707
|Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)
|40,106,393
|39,093,368
|38,566,871
|37,431,126
|35,860,329
|Total earning assets(3)
|49,361,929
|48,808,864
|48,839,657
|47,745,699
|46,437,579
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses
|(302,627
|)
|(282,704
|)
|(252,827
|)
|(260,270
|)
|(260,547
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|481,510
|488,457
|475,691
|458,263
|476,741
|Other assets
|3,061,141
|3,060,701
|3,025,097
|2,779,002
|2,699,653
|Total assets
|$
|52,601,953
|$
|52,075,318
|$
|52,087,618
|$
|50,722,694
|$
|49,353,426
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|5,540,597
|$
|5,271,740
|$
|5,598,291
|$
|5,789,368
|$
|5,230,702
|Wealth management deposits
|1,545,626
|2,167,081
|2,883,247
|3,078,764
|2,835,267
|Money market accounts
|13,735,924
|12,533,468
|12,319,842
|12,037,412
|11,892,948
|Savings accounts
|5,206,609
|4,830,322
|4,403,113
|3,862,579
|3,882,856
|Time deposits
|5,603,024
|5,041,638
|4,023,232
|3,675,930
|3,687,778
|Interest-bearing deposits
|31,631,780
|29,844,249
|29,227,725
|28,444,053
|27,529,551
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|2,227,106
|2,474,882
|2,088,201
|1,403,573
|1,197,390
|Other borrowings
|625,757
|602,937
|480,553
|478,909
|489,779
|Subordinated notes
|437,545
|437,422
|437,312
|437,191
|437,084
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|35,175,754
|33,613,056
|32,487,357
|31,017,292
|29,907,370
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|10,908,022
|12,171,631
|13,404,036
|13,731,219
|13,805,128
|Other liabilities
|1,473,459
|1,395,360
|1,485,369
|1,178,796
|1,114,818
|Equity
|5,044,718
|4,895,271
|4,710,856
|4,795,387
|4,526,110
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|52,601,953
|$
|52,075,318
|$
|52,087,618
|$
|50,722,694
|$
|49,353,426
|Net free funds/contribution (6)
|$
|14,186,175
|$
|15,195,808
|$
|16,352,300
|$
|16,728,407
|$
|16,530,209
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
|Net Interest Income for three months ended,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|Interest income:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|$
|16,882
|$
|13,538
|$
|21,612
|$
|17,466
|$
|7,154
|Investment securities
|51,795
|60,494
|53,630
|39,071
|37,013
|FHLB and FRB stock
|3,544
|3,680
|2,918
|2,109
|1,823
|Liquidity management assets(1)
|72,221
|77,712
|78,160
|58,646
|45,990
|Other earning assets(1)
|272
|313
|289
|275
|210
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|4,178
|3,528
|3,997
|5,371
|5,740
|Loans, net of unearned income(1)
|622,939
|560,564
|500,432
|403,719
|321,069
|Total interest income
|$
|699,610
|$
|642,117
|$
|582,878
|$
|468,011
|$
|373,009
|Interest expense:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|29,178
|$
|18,772
|$
|14,982
|$
|8,041
|$
|2,553
|Wealth management deposits
|9,097
|12,258
|14,079
|11,068
|3,685
|Money market accounts
|106,630
|68,276
|45,468
|18,916
|8,559
|Savings accounts
|25,603
|15,816
|8,421
|2,130
|347
|Time deposits
|42,987
|29,680
|12,497
|5,761
|3,841
|Interest-bearing deposits
|213,495
|144,802
|95,447
|45,916
|18,985
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|17,399
|19,135
|13,823
|6,812
|4,878
|Other borrowings
|8,485
|7,854
|5,313
|4,008
|2,734
|Subordinated notes
|5,523
|5,488
|5,520
|5,485
|5,517
|Junior subordinated debentures
|4,737
|4,416
|3,826
|2,809
|2,050
|Total interest expense
|$
|249,639
|$
|181,695
|$
|123,929
|$
|65,030
|$
|34,164
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(2,434
|)
|(2,427
|)
|(2,133
|)
|(1,533
|)
|(1,041
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP)(2)
|447,537
|457,995
|456,816
|401,448
|337,804
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|2,434
|2,427
|2,133
|1,533
|1,041
|Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)
|$
|449,971
|$
|460,422
|$
|458,949
|$
|402,981
|$
|338,845
(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
|Jun 30,
2023
|Mar 31,
2023
|Dec 31,
2022
|Sep 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2022
|Yield earned on:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|4.66
|%
|4.44
|%
|3.50
|%
|2.28
|%
|0.88
|%
|Investment securities
|2.86
|3.08
|2.91
|2.33
|2.25
|FHLB and FRB stock
|6.35
|6.39
|6.25
|5.88
|5.34
|Liquidity management assets
|3.24
|3.34
|3.12
|2.37
|1.85
|Other earning assets
|6.27
|6.87
|6.17
|5.01
|3.49
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|5.45
|5.28
|5.14
|4.68
|4.11
|Loans, net of unearned income
|6.23
|5.82
|5.15
|4.28
|3.59
|Total earning assets
|5.68
|%
|5.34
|%
|4.73
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.22
|%
|Rate paid on:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|2.11
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.20
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|2.36
|2.29
|1.94
|1.43
|0.52
|Money market accounts
|3.11
|2.21
|1.46
|0.62
|0.29
|Savings accounts
|1.97
|1.33
|0.76
|0.22
|0.04
|Time deposits
|3.08
|2.39
|1.23
|0.62
|0.42
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2.71
|1.97
|1.30
|0.64
|0.28
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3.13
|3.14
|2.63
|1.93
|1.63
|Other borrowings
|5.44
|5.28
|4.39
|3.32
|2.24
|Subordinated notes
|5.06
|5.02
|5.05
|5.02
|5.05
|Junior subordinated debentures
|7.49
|6.97
|5.90
|4.33
|3.20
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.85
|%
|2.19
|%
|1.51
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.46
|%
|Interest rate spread(1)(2)
|2.83
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.22
|%
|3.06
|%
|2.76
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Net free funds/contribution(3)
|0.83
|0.68
|0.51
|0.29
|0.17
|Net interest margin (GAAP)(2)
|3.64
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.71
|%
|3.34
|%
|2.92
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)
|3.66
|%
|3.83
|%
|3.73
|%
|3.35
|%
|2.93
|%
(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
|
Average Balance
for six months ended,
|
Interest
for six months ended,
|
Yield/Rate
for six months ended,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2023
|Jun 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2023
|Jun 30,
2022
|Jun 30,
2023
|Jun 30,
2022
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)
|$
|1,345,506
|$
|3,911,080
|$
|30,421
|$
|9,272
|4.56
|%
|0.48
|%
|Investment securities(2)
|7,602,707
|6,484,570
|112,288
|69,876
|2.98
|2.17
|FHLB and FRB stock
|228,687
|136,424
|7,224
|3,595
|6.37
|5.31
|Liquidity management assets(3)(4)
|$
|9,176,900
|$
|10,532,074
|$
|149,933
|$
|82,743
|3.29
|%
|1.58
|%
|Other earning assets(3)(4)(5)
|17,920
|24,622
|585
|391
|6.58
|3.20
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|289,426
|612,078
|7,706
|11,827
|5.37
|3.90
|Loans, net of unearned income(3)(4)(6)
|39,602,672
|35,348,269
|1,183,503
|607,194
|6.03
|3.46
|Total earning assets(4)
|$
|49,086,918
|$
|46,517,043
|$
|1,341,727
|$
|702,155
|5.51
|%
|3.04
|%
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses
|(292,721
|)
|(256,834
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|484,964
|479,174
|Other assets
|3,060,929
|2,687,842
|Total assets
|$
|52,340,090
|$
|49,427,225
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|5,406,911
|$
|5,010,709
|$
|47,949
|$
|4,543
|1.79
|%
|0.18
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|1,854,637
|2,671,444
|21,355
|4,603
|2.32
|0.35
|Money market accounts
|13,138,018
|12,330,943
|174,907
|16,207
|2.68
|0.27
|Savings accounts
|5,019,505
|3,893,519
|41,419
|683
|1.66
|0.04
|Time deposits
|5,323,882
|3,774,095
|72,667
|7,803
|2.75
|0.42
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|30,742,953
|$
|27,680,710
|$
|358,297
|$
|33,839
|2.35
|%
|0.25
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|2,350,309
|1,219,110
|36,534
|9,694
|3.13
|1.60
|Other borrowings
|614,410
|492,011
|16,338
|4,973
|5.36
|2.04
|Subordinated notes
|437,484
|437,025
|11,011
|10,999
|5.08
|5.03
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|9,154
|3,617
|7.28
|2.84
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|34,398,722
|$
|30,082,422
|$
|431,334
|$
|63,122
|2.53
|%
|0.42
|%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|11,536,336
|13,769,792
|Other liabilities
|1,434,625
|1,061,655
|Equity
|4,970,407
|4,513,356
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|52,340,090
|$
|49,427,225
|Interest rate spread(4)(7)
|2.98
|%
|2.62
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(4,861
|)
|(1,935
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Net free funds/contribution(8)
|$
|14,688,196
|$
|16,434,621
|0.76
|0.15
|Net interest income/margin (GAAP)(4)
|$
|905,532
|$
|637,098
|3.72
|%
|2.76
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|4,861
|1,935
|0.02
|0.01
|Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)
|$
|910,393
|$
|639,033
|3.74
|%
|2.77
|%
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:
|Static Shock Scenario
|+200 Basis
Points
|+100 Basis
Points
|-100 Basis
Points
|-200 Basis
Points
|Jun 30, 2023
|5.7
|%
|2.9
|%
|(2.9
|)%
|(7.9
|)%
|Mar 31, 2023
|4.2
|2.4
|(2.4
|)
|(7.3
|)
|Dec 31, 2022
|7.2
|3.8
|(5.0
|)
|(12.1
|)
|Sep 30, 2022
|12.9
|7.1
|(8.7
|)
|(18.9
|)
|Jun 30, 2022
|17.0
|9.0
|(12.6
|)
|(23.8
|)
|Ramp Scenario
|+200 Basis
Points
|+100 Basis
Points
|-100 Basis
Points
|-200 Basis
Points
|Jun 30, 2023
|2.9
|%
|1.8
|%
|(0.9
|)%
|(3.4
|)%
|Mar 31, 2023
|3.0
|1.7
|(1.3
|)
|(3.4
|)
|Dec 31, 2022
|5.6
|3.0
|(2.9
|)
|(6.8
|)
|Sep 30, 2022
|6.5
|3.6
|(3.9
|)
|(8.6
|)
|Jun 30, 2022
|10.2
|5.3
|(6.9
|)
|(14.3
|)
As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to diminish. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and expects to execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future years.
TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
|Loans repricing or maturity period
|As of June 30, 2023
|
One year or
less
|
From one to
five years
|From five to
fifteen years
|After fifteen
years
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Commercial
|Fixed rate
|$
|491,950
|$
|2,588,577
|$
|1,707,423
|$
|11,360
|$
|4,799,310
|Variable rate
|7,799,656
|1,505
|—
|—
|7,801,161
|Total commercial
|$
|8,291,606
|$
|2,590,082
|$
|1,707,423
|$
|11,360
|$
|12,600,471
|Commercial real estate
|Fixed rate
|580,938
|2,884,383
|573,579
|51,683
|4,090,583
|Variable rate
|6,509,558
|8,631
|39
|—
|6,518,228
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|7,090,496
|$
|2,893,014
|$
|573,618
|$
|51,683
|$
|10,608,811
|Home equity
|Fixed rate
|11,132
|2,682
|—
|31
|13,845
|Variable rate
|323,129
|—
|—
|—
|323,129
|Total home equity
|$
|334,261
|$
|2,682
|$
|—
|$
|31
|$
|336,974
|Residential real estate
|Fixed rate
|16,724
|3,824
|30,511
|1,072,690
|1,123,749
|Variable rate
|73,672
|263,888
|1,181,931
|—
|1,519,491
|Total residential real estate
|$
|90,396
|$
|267,712
|$
|1,212,442
|$
|1,072,690
|$
|2,643,240
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|Fixed rate
|6,657,042
|105,656
|—
|—
|6,762,698
|Variable rate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|$
|6,657,042
|$
|105,656
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|6,762,698
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|Fixed rate
|121,092
|547,337
|22,242
|—
|690,671
|Variable rate
|7,348,602
|—
|—
|—
|7,348,602
|Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
|$
|7,469,694
|$
|547,337
|$
|22,242
|$
|—
|$
|8,039,273
|Consumer and other
|Fixed rate
|4,420
|3,912
|60
|301
|8,693
|Variable rate
|23,248
|—
|—
|—
|23,248
|Total consumer and other
|$
|27,668
|$
|3,912
|$
|60
|$
|301
|$
|31,941
|Total per category
|Fixed rate
|7,883,298
|6,136,371
|2,333,815
|1,136,065
|17,489,549
|Variable rate
|22,077,865
|274,024
|1,181,970
|—
|23,533,859
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|29,961,163
|$
|6,410,395
|$
|3,515,785
|$
|1,136,065
|$
|41,023,408
|Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:
|SOFR tenors
|$
|10,407,621
|One- year CMT
|5,819,451
|One- month LIBOR
|1,707,349
|Three- month LIBOR
|10,276
|Twelve- month LIBOR
|1,028,904
|Prime
|3,932,654
|Ameribor tenors
|356,300
|Other U.S. Treasury tenors
|46,387
|BSBY tenors
|49,436
|Other
|175,481
|Total variable rate
|$
|23,533,859
SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.
BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.
Source: Bloomberg
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR, CMT and LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $7.8 billion tied to one-month SOFR, $5.8 billion tied to one-year CMT and $1.7 billion tied to one-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:
|Basis Point (bp) Change in
|
1-month
SOFR
|1-year
CMT
|
1-month
LIBOR
|Prime
|Second Quarter 2023
|34
|bps
|76
|bps
|36
|bps
|25
|bps
|First Quarter 2023
|44
|-9
|47
|50
|Fourth Quarter 2022
|132
|68
|125
|125
|Third Quarter 2022
|135
|125
|135
|150
|Second Quarter 2022
|139
|117
|134
|125
TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period
|$
|376,261
|$
|357,936
|$
|315,338
|$
|312,192
|$
|301,327
|$
|357,936
|$
|299,731
|Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2022-02
|—
|741
|—
|—
|—
|741
|—
|Provision for credit losses
|28,514
|23,045
|47,646
|6,420
|20,417
|51,559
|24,523
|Other adjustments