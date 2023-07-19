Hammond Power Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

/EIN News/ -- GUELPH, Ontario, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the “Company”) (TSX: HPS.A) today announced that it will release its financial results for the Second Quarter ended July 1, 2023 on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, HPS will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

This call can be accessed by registration through participant links:

Date/Time: August 2, 2023/ 9 a.m. ET

Live Call Participant Registration Link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf5fcd9593eca4a6eab826607fa087f70

Audio-Only Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v6ky5kb5

A webcast replay will be available for 12 months.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the “Company”) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS’ standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.

Hammond Power Solutions – passionate people energizing a better world

