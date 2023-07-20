BOARD MEMBER AND INVESTOR JOHN V. HOWARD, JR. AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
John brings a curious and challenging mind to difficult subjects and successfully guides others through critical situations. We are lucky to count him as faculty and now an alumnus of our program.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to John V. Howard, Jr. of Grand Junction, Colorado, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
John is the Managing Member of Sleep Again Capital LLC, where he invests in non-performing secured notes, emphasizing keeping homeowners in affordable housing and helping individual homeowners on terms that allow them a good night's sleep. Since 2007 he has advised boards & management on crisis, including corporate restructurings, and since 2018 mediates natural resource and business disputes through Bounds Green Crisis Management and Mediation. John has served as a member of the Stakeholder Advisory Group of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife for Wolf Introduction and was the Executive Chairman and Commissioner of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission during Governor Hickenlooper’s administration. He has extensive experience with turnaround and restructuring deals, having served on the boards of multiple companies. John earned his JD from the University of Colorado Boulder and his BA in History from Washington and Lee University. He is a faculty member of the DCRO Institute.
"John's lecture in this program is one of the most popular among candidates because he is such a knowledgeable and thoughtful professional," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "He brings a curious and challenging mind to difficult subjects and successfully guides others through critical situations. We are lucky to count him as a faculty member and now an alumnus of our program."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"I had an active law license for 35 years. So, I've taken buckets of continuing education. Most of it is useless, check the box, networking, etc. This course is truly substantive," said Mr. Howard. "It took me a long time to complete because I was so engaged. I would return and relisten to videos not because I couldn't pass the test but because it would have triggered a question or thought overnight. I thought it was truly useful intellectually, and I intend to use it in marketing myself to some boards I have in mind."
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program