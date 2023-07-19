The newest dazzling clothing collection for Fall 2023 from Chicago's Iconic FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear

Submit Release
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It's that time of year again when heavy metal, chrome and thunder hit the highway to enjoy the cool breezes and autumn scenes of America. Across America, millions of motorcycle enthusiasts are gearing up their engines for the most awaited and spectacular time on their calendar: the annual Fall “cruisin” highway rides.

Harley Davidsons galore will be seen on highways across the 50 states roaring and gliding through traffic amidst the beautiful scenes of golden American autumn. Of course, it's a chance for bikers to show off their newest pieces of steel and chrome and for manufacturers to showcase their newest bikes. But, unnoticed to the general population, there is another contest going on involving an equally large billion-dollar market: the biker clothing and gear being worn… Or in this case being modeled to the world. The names will be familiar such as Harley-Davidson, Honda, Levis, and Indian Motorcycle to name a few… and of course American-made upstart FEAR-NONE will be most visible due to their classic “in your face” American biker bravado and style. The multibillion-dollar motorcycle gear and clothing business may look fun and relaxed on the outside, but it is as rough or even rougher than the much higher-priced motorcycle game— and it takes no prisoners.

This year for Fall 2023, FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear will be offering its legendary clothing that is very comfortable, high-performance, sturdy and reflective of the classic-American pedigree that it holds so dear and is known the world over for. For those that love minimalist clothing, there will be smaller logos and artwork in their “Basics” collection. For those that like maximum visual impact, t FEAR-NONE’s trademark large logos and big, bold artwork shirts, jackets, caps and hoodies are offered. As per FEAR-NONE’s Famous tagline, all of its clothing and gear items are 1000% made in the United States with great pride. With an incredible 700+ original clothing and gear items in its arsenal (more than Harley, LEVIS and Guess combined), FEAR-NONE Motorcycle gear and clothing continues to lead the ultra-high quality, American-made, classic motorcycle gear and clothing category and shows no sign of slowing down. Fall 2023 promises to be an interesting year for Motorcycle clothing and gear enthusiasts and Chicago’s brash and bold FEAR-NONE will only make it more so.

