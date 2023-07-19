Investor Alert: False Crypto Bankruptcy Website

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has been notified that a person falsely claiming to be the CEO of Voyager Digital is sending letters on Voyager letterhead directing consumers to access a website not affiliated with the Voyager Digital bankruptcy process promising “an additional 10% of total value returns” to “Priority Customers.” The DFPI is also informed that customers are receiving calls and emails with similar information.

In the letters, the scammers use the name of Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich and the fraudulent address withdraws-investvoyager.com. The communications may include consumer information that is correct, including the total initial return amount customers were expecting to receive in the Voyager bankruptcy.

The DFPI urges consumers and businesses to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation that asks for personal information or payment. The correct website address for customer creditors in the Voyager bankruptcy is https://www.investvoyager.com/.

If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint.