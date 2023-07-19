Submit Release
Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $37.9 million or $2.61 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023. This represents an increase in net income of $9.9 million or 35.2% over the same quarter last year and nearly flat compared to the first quarter of 2023. The primary driver of the increase over the prior year quarter was net interest income which increased by $16.9 million or 29.9% over the same period last year partially offset by higher noninterest expenses as OREO valuation charges and expenses totaled $2.8 million this quarter.

The challenging operating environment created by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank (“SBNY”) and First Republic Bank as well as the continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) continue to make deposit growth challenging. With that, we were extremely pleased at our deposit growth this quarter of $181 million. Loan totals remained relatively flat as loan growth came in at just $61 million in growth for the quarter.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return of average assets was 2.32%
  • Return on beginning equity of 23.18%
  • Net interest margin was 4.58%
  • Total deposits increased $181 million or 13.4% annually for the quarter
  • Total loans increased $61 million for the quarter
  • Efficiency ratio was 27.3%
  • Quarter-end cash on hand was $1.05 billion or 18.8% of total deposits
  • Total available liquidity to total deposits was 41.2%
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans increased to 1.40%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are delighted to report second quarter 2023 net income of $38 million or $2.61 per diluted share. This quarter we have increased deposits by $181 million or 3.4% under a most challenging environment. During the quarter we have also witnessed strong movement of deposits from DDA/money market to certificates of deposit. This movement seemed to have substantially moderated toward the end of quarter.

“The Bank’s uninsured deposits was 39.9% of total deposits at June 30, 2023. Since March 9, 2023, we have been diligently converting our larger deposits to deposit reciprocation platforms also helping other customer to restructure their deposits. Total available liquidity on June 30, 2023 represented 41.2% of total deposits. We believe that the industry’s ability to earn money will be jeopardized if banks are expected to maintain liquidity equal to all of its uninsured deposits on any given day.

“Loan growth for the second quarter of 2023 was $61 million. Loan demand has definitely been impacted by the current interest rate environment. Further increases in interest rates will likely further depress loan demand. Our credit quality remains stable with all metrics consistent with the previous quarter. During the quarter, we have written down the value of OREO by $1.9 million.

“Recently, the business media has been reporting on the exodus of businesses from the area of downtown San Francisco as several large owner/operators have turned their properties back over to their lenders. Preferred Bank’s total real estate loans in the city of San Francisco were $114 million. More specifically, loans in the troubled downtown area of San Francisco totaled $34 million as of June 30, 2023.

“Thanks to our very rate sensitive loan portfolio, Preferred Bank’s net interest income is quite resilient. Our tested formula of a strong margin and low overheard has produced consistently superior returns to our shareholders. To utilize some of our large cash base and excess capital, we have begun to buyback our stock. Total stock repurchased through June 30, 2023 was 281,000 shares.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $73.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. This was a significant increase from the $56.4 million recorded in the same quarter last year but down slightly from the $73.7 million posted in the first quarter of 2023. The FOMC rate hikes throughout 2022 and into 2023 drove loan portfolio yields higher, as most of the Bank’s loans are tied to the Prime rate. Interest expense increased this quarter slightly more than did interest income as deposit rates continued to climb during most of the quarter. Despite the increasing deposit rates, the Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin declined by 19 basis points to 4.58% from 4.77% last quarter. Comparing to the same quarter last year, the margin was up by 81 basis points over the 3.77% posted this quarter last year.

Noninterest Income. For the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income was $3.1 million compared with $2.6 million for the same quarter last year and compared to ($1.1 million) for the first quarter of 2023. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2022 was due to an increase in both service charges on deposits as well as Letter of Credit (“LC”) fee income. The increase over the first quarter of 2023 was due to the $4.1 million loss on the sale of the SBNY corporate note which was sold in the days following the Bank’s failure. In addition, service charges on deposits and LC fees were both up over first quarter levels. Gains on sales of SBA loans were $186,000 compared to $0 in the same quarter of last year and compared to $340,000 in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $20.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and compared to the $17.1 million recorded in the same period last year. Comparing this quarter to the second quarter of last year, the major variances were; personnel expense increased by $832,000 or 7.1% and OREO expense/valuation allowance increased by $2.5 million. The personnel expense increase was mainly due to merit increases and an increase in incentive compensation. The increase in OREO expense was mainly due to a valuation adjustment of $1.9 million on the Bank’s one OREO property in addition to other OREO expenses. In comparing the second quarter of 2023 to the prior quarter; personnel expense was down by $1.2 million or 8.8%, other professional services increased by $194,000 or 16.9% and OREO expense increased by $2.8 million. The decrease in salaries and benefits expense was due to a decrease in payroll taxes as well as incentive compensation. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 27.3% slightly higher than the 26.0% posted last quarter but surpassing the 29.0% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $15.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.5% and the same as the 28.5% ETR for the first quarter of 2023 but up from the 28.0% ETR recorded in the second quarter of 2022. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at June 30, 2023 were $5.12 billion, an increase of $43.7 million from the total of $5.07 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased to $5.59 billion from the $5.56 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total assets were $6.67 billion, an increase of $243 million over the total of $6.43 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Uninsured Deposits

As of June 30, 2023, total uninsured deposits represented approximately 39.9 % of total deposits. Since mid-March, we have been diligently working with our larger deposit clients to enroll them in various reciprocal deposit programs to ensure that all of their deposits are FDIC insured. These programs have allowed the Bank to bring back some of the depositor balances that left the Bank in the aftermath of the bank failures in March of 2023.

Balance Sheet Fair Market Values from March 31, 2023

With so much focus recently on ASC Topic 825, Financial Instruments, formerly known as FASB 107, we felt it would be beneficial for shareholders to view the Bank’s disclosure in its recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for March 31, 2023.

             
      March 31, 2023  
      Fair Value
Measurement
Using		 Carrying
Amount		 Estimated
Fair Value		  
       
       
      (Dollars in thousands)  
Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents Level 1 $ 885,691 $ 885,691  
Securities held-to-maturity Level 2   22,155   20,563  
Securities available-for-sale Level 2/3   367,492   367,492  
Loans receivable, net Level 3   4,978,513   5,005,857  
Customers' liability on acceptances Level 2   107   107  
Accrued interest receivable Level 2/3   26,532   26,532  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock Level 2   15,000 N/A  
             
Liabilities:        
Demand deposits and savings:        
Noninterest-bearing Level 2 $ 1,050,992 $ 1,050,992  
Interest-bearing Level 2   1,785,300   1,785,300  
Time deposits Level 2   2,571,474   2,554,788  
Subordinated debt issuance Level 2   148,055   171,858  
Acceptances Outstanding Level 2   107   107  
Accrued interest payable Level 2   4,529   4,529  
             

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank had $1.05 billion in cash and fed funds on the balance sheet representing 18.8% of total deposits. In addition, the Bank had $828 million in FHLB borrowing availability, $90 million in available funds from the FRB Discount window and $161 million in available for sale securities that were unpledged. All summed, this totals $2.15 billion of total liquidity or 41.2% of total deposits.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2023, nonaccrual loans totaled just $423,000, up slightly from the $271,000 reported as of March 31, 2023 and down markedly from the $10.6 million reported as of June 30, 2022. In addition, OREO and repossessed assets totaled $16.7 million as of June 30, 2023, down from the $18.6 million as of March 31, 2023 as the Bank wrote down the value of its large Santa Barbara area OREO by $1.9 million. In addition to that, the Bank’s total classified assets remained fairly constant at $43.3 million compared to $43.1 million as of both March 31, 2023 and as of December 31, 2022. Total net charge-offs were $0 for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to net charge offs of $43,000 last quarter and compared to $0 in the same quarter last year. Management is acutely aware that commercial real estate is under some pressure given the change in interest rates over the past year, especially office properties. However in reviewing the portfolio, with delinquencies and nonaccrual loans down and classified assets flat, this weakness has yet to appear. We will be vigilant going forward.

Office Building Loans

As a result of the pandemic and working from home, office occupancy has suffered and there has been a corresponding decline in the value of office properties, especially in city centers. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank has the following office loans; (in 000’s)

Medical Office $ 3,430  
Mixed Use (Office & Retail)   168,643  
Pure Office   176,416  
Reposition for Multi-Family   105,522  
Total $ 454,011  

Substantially all of the office building loans are secured by properties located in more suburban areas. There are only $9.0 million of office building loans in downtown areas.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.5 million compared to $500,000 last quarter and compared to $2.9 million in the same quarter last year.   Macro economic conditions as well as more stress in the commercial real estate sector lead to the increase in the provision from last quarter. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.40% of total loans.

Capitalization

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.61%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.51% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.14%. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.30%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.81% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.39%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s second quarter 2023 financial results will be held tomorrow, July 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through August 3, 2023; the passcode is 4793135.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), one branch in Flushing, New York and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy
shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow

PREFERRED BANK  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations  
(unaudited)  
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)  
                       
                       
          For the Quarter Ended    
          June 30,   March 31,   June 30,    
            2023     2023       2022    
Interest income:                
  Loans, including fees   $ 102,220   $ 95,881     $ 58,541    
  Investment securities     15,919     12,979       3,972    
  Fed funds sold     272     224       46    
    Total interest income     118,411     109,084       62,559    
                       
Interest expense:                
  Interest-bearing demand     16,406     17,038       2,448    
  Savings     47     39       20    
  Time certificates     25,436     16,593       2,342    
  FHLB borrowings     1,888     374       -    
  Subordinated debt     1,325     1,325       1,325    
    Total interest expense     45,102     35,369       6,135    
    Net interest income     73,309     73,715       56,424    
Provision for credit losses     2,500     500       2,900    
    Net interest income after provision for                
      credit losses     70,809     73,215       53,524    
                       
Noninterest income:                
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts     844     694       723    
  Letters of credit fee income     1,576     1,324       1,329    
  BOLI income     103     101       100    
  Net loss on called and sale of investment securities     -     (4,117 )     -    
  Net gain on sale of loans     186     340       -    
  Other income     392     592       449    
    Total noninterest income     3,101     (1,066 )     2,601    
                       
Noninterest expense:                
  Salary and employee benefits     12,520     13,728       11,688    
  Net occupancy expense     1,476     1,474       1,441    
  Business development and promotion expense     200     105       176    
  Professional services     1,343     1,149       1,460    
  Office supplies and equipment expense     398     404       459    
  Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense     2,838     72       385    
  Other       2,077     1,968       1,531    
    Total noninterest expense     20,852     18,900       17,140    
    Income before provision for income taxes     53,058     53,249       38,985    
Income tax expense     15,122     15,176       10,916    
    Net income   $ 37,936   $ 38,073     $ 28,069    
                       
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities     -     -       -    
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 37,936   $ 38,073     $ 28,069    
                       
Income per share available to common shareholders                
    Basic   $ 2.63   $ 2.64     $ 1.90    
    Diluted   $ 2.61   $ 2.61     $ 1.87    
                       
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                
    Basic     14,419,959     14,430,606       14,792,298    
    Diluted     14,560,693     14,602,149       15,006,801    
                       
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.55   $ 0.55     $ 0.43    
                       


PREFERRED BANK
 		 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
 		 
(unaudited)
 		 
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
 		 
                     
                     
          For the Six Months Ended  
          June 30,   June 30,   Change  
            2023       2022     %  
Interest income:              
  Loans, including fees   $ 198,101     $ 110,660     79.0 %
  Investment securities     28,898       6,858     321.4 %
  Fed funds sold     496       65     659.0 %
    Total interest income     227,495       117,583     93.5 %
                   
Interest expense:            
  Interest-bearing demand     33,444       3,880     762.1 %
  Savings     86       39     120.0 %
  Time certificates     42,029       4,559     821.9 %
  FHLB borrowings     2,262       -     100.0 %
  Subordinated debt     2,650       2,650     0.0 %
    Total interest expense     80,471       11,127     623.2 %
    Net interest income     147,024       106,456     38.1 %
Provision for credit losses     3,000       2,650     13.2 %
    Net interest income after provision for credit losses     144,024       103,806     38.7 %
                     
Noninterest income:              
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts     1,538       1,395     10.3 %
  Letters of credit fee income     2,900       2,261     28.3 %
  BOLI income     204       199     2.7 %
  Net loss on called and sale of investment securities     (4,117 )     -     -100.0 %
  Net gain on sale of loans     526       -     100.0 %
  Other income     984       1,012     -2.8 %
    Total noninterest income     2,035       4,867     -58.2 %
                     
Noninterest expense:              
  Salary and employee benefits     26,248       23,328     12.5 %
  Net occupancy expense     2,950       2,863     3.0 %
  Business development and promotion expense     305       277     10.1 %
  Professional services     2,492       2,703     -7.8 %
  Office supplies and equipment expense     802       948     -15.4 %
  Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense     2,910       401     625.7 %
  Other       4,045       2,777     45.7 %
    Total noninterest expense     39,752       33,297     19.4 %
    Income before provision for income taxes     106,307       75,376     41.0 %
Income tax expense     30,298       21,280     42.4 %
    Net income   $ 76,009     $ 54,096     40.5 %
                   
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities   $ -     $ (2 )   100.0 %
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 76,009     $ 54,094     40.5 %
                     
Income per share available to common shareholders              
    Basic   $ 5.27     $ 3.66     44.0 %
    Diluted   $ 5.21     $ 3.61     44.4 %
                     
Weighted-average common shares outstanding              
    Basic     14,425,253       14,778,892     -2.4 %
    Diluted     14,581,458       14,990,989     -2.7 %
                     
Dividends per share   $ 1.10     $ 0.86     27.9 %
                     


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
               
               
        June 30,   December 31,  
          2023       2022    
        (Unaudited)   (Audited)  
Assets        
Cash and due from banks $ 1,029,745     $ 747,526    
Fed funds sold   20,000       20,000    
  Cash and cash equivalents   1,049,745       767,526    
               
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   21,818       22,459    
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   352,548       428,295    
Loans   5,118,511       5,074,793    
  Less allowance for credit losses   (71,429 )     (68,472 )  
  Less amortized deferred loan fees, net   (10,464 )     (9,939 )  
  Loans, net   5,036,618       4,996,382    
               
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value   176       -    
               
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   16,728       21,990    
Customers' liability on acceptances   448       1,731    
Bank furniture and fixtures, net   8,890       8,999    
Bank-owned life insurance   10,493       10,357    
Accrued interest receivable   28,184       23,593    
Investment in affordable housing partnerships   56,844       61,173    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000    
Deferred tax assets   45,326       43,218    
Operating lease right-of-use assets   21,662       21,718    
Other assets   3,462       2,917    
  Total assets $ 6,667,942     $ 6,425,358    
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Deposits:        
  Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 870,282     $ 1,192,091    
  Interest-bearing deposits:   2,005,298       2,295,212    
    Savings   32,089       39,527    
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,244,128       1,138,727    
    Other time certificates   1,437,194       891,440    
    Total deposits   5,588,991       5,556,997    
               
Acceptances outstanding   448       1,731    
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank   150,000       -    
Subordinated debt issuance, net   148,114       147,995    
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   20,930       27,490    
Operating lease liabilities   6,998       2,608    
Accrued interest payable   20,110       20,949    
Other liabilities   63,584       37,162    
  Total liabilities   5,999,175       5,794,932    
               
Shareholders' equity   668,767       630,426    
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,667,942     $ 6,425,358    
               
Book value per common share $ 47.04     $ 43.91    
Number of common shares outstanding   14,216,862       14,358,145    


PREFERRED BANK  
Selected Consolidated Financial Information  
(unaudited)  
(in thousands, except for ratios)  
                   
                   
                   
        For the Quarter Ended  
                   
        June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  
          2023     2023     2022     2022     2022    
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:            
  Interest income $ 118,411   $ 109,084   $ 98,379   $ 78,420   $ 62,559    
  Interest expense   45,102     35,369     24,267     11,630     6,135    
    Interest income before provision for credit losses   73,309     73,715     74,112     66,790     56,424    
  Provision for credit losses   2,500     500     2,000     2,700     2,900    
  Noninterest income   3,101     (1,066 )   2,808     2,187     2,601    
  Noninterest expense   20,852     18,899     19,976     17,400     17,140    
  Income tax expense   15,122     15,176     15,384     13,688     10,916    
    Net income $ 37,936   $ 38,074   $ 39,560   $ 35,189   $ 28,069    
                   
  Earnings per share            
    Basic $ 2.63   $ 2.64   $ 2.76   $ 2.44   $ 1.90    
    Diluted $ 2.61   $ 2.61   $ 2.71   $ 2.40   $ 1.87    
                   
Ratios for the period:            
  Return on average assets   2.32 %   2.41 %   2.48 %   2.25 %   1.84 %  
  Return on beginning equity   23.18 %   24.49 %   26.58 %   23.60 %   18.91 %  
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   4.58 %   4.77 %   4.75 %   4.37 %   3.77 %  
  Noninterest expense to average assets   1.28 %   1.20 %   1.25 %   1.11 %   1.12 %  
  Efficiency ratio   27.29 %   26.01 %   25.97 %   25.23 %   29.04 %  
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   -0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   -0.19 %   0.00 %  
                   
Ratios as of period end:            
  Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.61 %   10.63 %   10.30 %   9.95 %   9.92 %  
  Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.51 %   11.30 %   10.81 %   10.46 %   10.61 %  
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.51 %   11.30 %   10.81 %   10.46 %   10.61 %  
  Total risk-based capital ratio   15.14 %   14.91 %   14.39 %   14.09 %   14.31 %  
  Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period   1.40 %   1.36 %   1.35 %   1.33 %   1.25 %  
  Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 13.86x 254.56x 12.49x 10.75x 5.27x  
                   
Average balances:            
  Total securities $ 397,905   $ 442,852   $ 434,830   $ 410,649   $ 430,203    
  Total loans   5,044,004     5,012,862     4,981,561     4,908,870     4,777,353    
  Total earning assets   6,432,950     6,276,630     6,193,330     6,076,616     6,008,024    
  Total assets   6,558,651     6,400,849     6,328,017     6,215,184     6,133,703    
  Total time certificate of deposits   2,617,872     2,209,370     1,872,239     1,749,257     1,810,886    
  Total interest bearing deposits   4,549,519     4,451,299     4,287,287     3,973,105     3,982,888    
  Total deposits   5,481,457     5,479,945     5,468,562     5,373,252     5,301,370    
  Total interest bearing liabilities   4,847,596     4,630,982     4,435,245     4,121,005     4,130,729    
  Total equity   677,306     650,963     613,729     598,188     606,260    
                   


PREFERRED BANK  
Selected Consolidated Financial Information  
(unaudited)  
(in thousands, except for ratios)  
               
               
               
        For the Six Months Ended  
        June 30,
   June 30,
  
          2023       2022    
               
  Interest income $ 227,495     $ 117,583    
  Interest expense   80,471       11,127    
    Interest income before provision for credit losses   147,024       106,456    
  Provision for credit losses   3,000       2,650    
  Non-interest income   2,035       4,867    
  Non-interest expense   39,752       33,297    
  Income tax expense   30,298       21,280    
    Net income $ 76,009     $ 54,096    
               
  Earnings per share        
    Basic $ 5.27     $ 3.66    
    Diluted $ 5.21     $ 3.61    
               
Ratios for the period:        
  Return on average assets   2.37 %     1.78 %  
  Return on beginning equity   24.31 %     18.59 %  
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   4.67 %     3.58 %  
  Non-interest expense to average assets   1.24 %     1.09 %  
  Efficiency ratio   26.67 %     29.91 %  
  Net charge-off (recoveries) to average loans   0.00 %     0.05 %  
               
Average balances:        
  Total securities $ 420,254     $ 430,203    
  Total loans   5,028,520       4,777,353    
  Total earning assets   6,355,222       6,007,841    
  Total assets   6,480,186       6,133,703    
  Total time certificate of deposits   2,414,750       1,810,886    
  Total interest-bearing deposits   4,501,301       3,982,888    
  Total deposits   5,480,705       5,301,370    
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,740,508       4,130,729    
  Total equity   664,207       606,260    
               


PREFERRED BANK  
Selected Consolidated Financial Information  
(unaudited)  
(in thousands, except for ratios)  
                             
                             
                             
        As of  
                             
        June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,    
          2023       2023       2022       2022       2022      
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:                      
Assets:                      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,049,745     $ 885,691     $ 767,526     $ 749,484     $ 768,658      
  Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   21,818       22,155       22,459       12,442       12,784      
  Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   352,548       367,492       428,295       377,534       400,597      
  Loans:                      
    Real estate – Mortgage:                      
      Real estate—Residential $ 631,795     $ 612,908     $ 609,292     $ 587,812     $ 581,412      
      Real estate—Commercial   2,744,075       2,813,680       2,730,726       2,693,852       2,583,484      
      Total Real Estate – Mortgage   3,375,870       3,426,588       3,340,018       3,281,664       3,164,896      
    Real estate – Construction:                      
      R/E Construction — Residential   186,239       175,286       193,027       179,955       168,420      
      R/E Construction — Commercial   153,418       142,319       204,478       188,083       203,217      
      Total real estate construction loans   339,657       317,605       397,505       368,038       371,637      
    Commercial and industrial   1,388,865       1,299,325       1,320,830       1,330,028       1,336,631      
    SBA   4,426       7,306       11,339       8,067       22,186      
    Trade finance   9,348       6,885       4,521       22,634       24,663      
    Consumer and others   345       19       580       115       128      
      Gross loans   5,118,511       5,057,728       5,074,793       5,010,546       4,920,141      
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (71,429 )     (68,929 )     (68,472 )     (66,472 )     (61,396 )    
  Net deferred loan fees   (10,464 )     (10,286 )     (9,939 )     (9,695 )     (9,525 )    
    Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 5,036,618     $ 4,978,513     $ 4,996,382     $ 4,934,379     $ 4,849,220      
  Loans held for sale $ 176     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -      
    Net loans $ 5,036,794     $ 4,978,513     $ 4,996,382     $ 4,934,379     $ 4,849,220      
                             
  Other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 16,728     $ 18,628     $ 21,990     $ 26,075     $ 21,449      
  Investment in affordable housing partnerships   56,844       59,009       61,173       62,745       54,874      
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000      
  Other assets   118,465       115,049       112,533       115,184       110,459      
    Total assets $ 6,667,942     $ 6,461,537     $ 6,425,358     $ 6,292,843     $ 6,233,041      
                             
Liabilities:                      
  Deposits:                      
    Demand $ 870,282     $ 1,050,992     $ 1,192,091     $ 1,341,199     $ 1,385,934      
    Interest-bearing demand   2,005,298       1,751,439       2,295,212       2,263,775       2,239,501      
    Savings   32,089       33,861       39,527       38,151       39,784      
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,244,128       1,329,720       1,138,727       971,378       870,376      
    Other time certificates   1,437,194       1,241,754       891,440       841,173       872,357      
    Total deposits $ 5,588,991     $ 5,407,766     $ 5,556,997     $ 5,455,676     $ 5,407,952      
                             
  Acceptances outstanding $ 448     $ 107     $ 1,731     $ 10,058     $ 11,053      
  Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank   150,000       150,000       -       -       -      
  Subordinated debt issuance, net   148,114       148,055       147,995       147,936       147,877      
  Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   20,930       26,709       27,490       28,611       20,036      
  Other liabilities   90,692       72,359       60,074       60,009       54,531      
    Total liabilities $ 5,999,175     $ 5,804,996     $ 5,794,287     $ 5,702,290     $ 5,641,449      
                             
Equity:                        
  Net common stock, no par value $ 167,404     $ 181,208     $ 184,604     $ 180,324     $ 197,997      
  Retained earnings   535,373       505,207       475,072       443,409       414,393      
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   (34,010 )     (29,874 )     (28,605 )     (33,180 )     (20,798 )    
    Total shareholders' equity $ 668,767     $ 656,541     $ 631,071     $ 590,553     $ 591,592      
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,667,942     $ 6,461,537     $ 6,425,358     $ 6,292,843     $ 6,233,041      
                             


PREFERRED BANK  
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield And Rates  
(Unaudited)  
                             
                         
      Three months ended June 30,   Three months ended March 31,   Three months ended June 30,  
        2023       2023       2022    
        Interest Average     Interest Average     Interest Average  
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/  
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate  
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                        
  Loans (1,2) $ 5,044,517   $ 102,220 8.13 %   $ 5,013,740   $ 95,881 7.76 %   $ 4,777,353   $ 58,541 4.92 %  
  Investment securities (3)   397,905     3,709 3.74 %     442,852     3,994 3.66 %     430,203     2,370 2.21 %  
  Federal funds sold   20,000     272 5.45 %     20,222     224 4.50 %     20,088     46 0.92 %  
  Other earning assets   970,528     12,311 5.09 %     799,816     9,087 4.61 %     780,380     1,708 0.88 %  
    Total interest-earning assets   6,432,950     118,512 7.39 %     6,276,630     109,186 7.05 %     6,008,024     62,665 4.18 %  
  Deferred loan fees, net   (10,417 )         (9,937 )         (9,084 )      
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (68,956 )         (68,466 )         (58,568 )      
Non-interest earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks   12,712           11,527           11,363        
  Bank furniture and fixtures   9,005           8,977           10,028        
  Right of use assets   21,988           21,867           21,287        
  Other assets   161,369           160,251           150,653        
    Total assets $ 6,558,651         $ 6,400,849         $ 6,133,703        
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
    Interest-bearing demand and savings $ 1,931,647   $ 16,453 3.42 %   $ 2,241,929   $ 17,077 3.09 %   $ 2,172,002   $ 2,468 0.46 %  
    TCD $250K or more   1,259,305     12,772 4.07 %     1,266,072     10,743 3.44 %     892,410     1,211 0.54 %  
    Other time certificates   1,358,567     12,664 3.74 %     943,298     5,850 2.52 %     918,476     1,131 0.49 %  
    Total interest-bearing deposits   4,549,519     41,889 3.69 %     4,451,299     33,670 3.07 %     3,982,888     4,810 0.48 %  
Short-term borrowings   -     - 0.00 %     -     - 0.00 %     -     - 0.00 %  
Advance from Federal home loan bank   150,000     1,888 5.05 %     31,667     374 4.78 %     -     - 0.00 %  
Subordinated debt, net   148,077     1,325 3.59 %     148,016     1,325 3.63 %     147,841     1,325 3.59 %  
    Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,847,596     45,102 3.73 %     4,630,982     35,369 3.10 %     4,130,729     6,135 0.60 %  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                        
  Demand deposits   931,938           1,028,646           1,318,482        
  Lease Liability   20,708           20,993           21,602        
  Other liabilities   81,103           69,265           56,630        
    Total liabilities   5,881,345           5,749,886           5,527,443        
Shareholders’ equity   677,306           650,963           606,260        
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,558,651         $ 6,400,849         $ 6,133,703        
Net interest income   $ 73,410       $ 73,817       $ 56,530    
Net interest spread     3.66 %       3.96 %       3.59 %  
Net interest margin     4.58 %       4.77 %       3.77 %  
                             
Cost of Deposits:                        
  Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 931,938         $ 1,028,646         $ 1,318,482        
  Interest-bearing deposits   4,549,519     41,889 3.69 %     4,451,299     33,670 3.07 %     3,982,888     4,810 0.48 %  
    Total Deposits $ 5,481,457   $ 41,889 3.07 %   $ 5,479,945   $ 33,670 2.49 %   $ 5,301,370   $ 4,810 0.36 %  
                             
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale  
(2) Net loan fee income of $902,000, $1.2 million and $886,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively, are included in the yield computations  
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis  


PREFERRED BANK  
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates  
(Unaudited)  
                     
                     
      Six months ended June 30,  
        2023   2022    
        Interest Average     Interest Average  
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/  
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate  
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                
  Loans (1,2) $ 5,029,214   $ 198,101 7.94 %   $ 4,573,357   $ 110,660 4.88 %  
  Investment securities (3)   420,254     7,703 3.70 %     442,981     4,594 2.09 %  
  Federal funds sold   20,110     496 4.97 %     20,105     65 0.65 %  
  Other earning assets   885,644     21,398 4.87 %     936,921     2,478 0.25 %  
    Total interest-earning assets   6,355,222     227,698 7.23 %     5,973,364     117,797 3.98 %  
  Deferred loan fees, net   (10,178 )         (7,710 )      
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (68,713 )         (59,255 )      
Non-interest earning assets:                
  Cash and due from banks   11,920           11,474        
  Bank furniture and fixtures   8,991           10,233        
  Right of use assets   21,928           21,519        
  Other assets   161,016           139,550        
    Total assets $ 6,480,186         $ 6,089,176        
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
  Deposits:                
    Interest-bearing demand/ savings $ 2,086,551   $ 33,530 3.24 %   $ 2,125,241   $ 3,919 0.37 %  
    TCD $250K or more   1,262,670     23,515 3.76 %     910,689     2,238 0.50 %  
    Other time certificates   1,152,080     18,514 3.24 %     929,419     2,320 0.50 %  
    Total interest-bearing deposits   4,501,301     75,559 3.39 %     3,965,349     8,477 0.43 %  
Advance from Federal home loan bank   91,160     2,262 5.00 %     -     - 0.00 %  
Subordinated debt, net   148,047     2,650 3.61 %     147,812     2,650 3.62 %  
    Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,740,508     80,471 3.42 %     4,113,161     11,127 0.55 %  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                
  Demand deposits   979,404           1,293,477        
  Lease Liability   20,850           22,030        
  Other liabilities   75,217           58,746        
    Total liabilities   5,815,979           5,487,414        
Shareholders’ equity   664,207           601,762        
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,480,186         $ 6,089,176        
Net interest income   $ 147,227       $ 106,670    
Net interest spread     3.80 %       3.43 %  
Net interest margin     4.67 %       3.60 %  
                     
Cost of Deposits:                
  Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 979,404         $ 1,293,477        
  Interest-bearing deposits   4,501,301     75,559 3.39 %     3,965,349     8,477 0.43 %  
    Total Deposits $ 5,480,705   $ 75,559 2.78 %   $ 5,258,826   $ 8,477 0.33 %  
                     
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale  
(2) Net loan fee income of $2.1 million and $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30 2023 and 2022, respectively, are included in the yield computations  
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis  


PREFERRED BANK    
Loan and Credit Quality Information    
                   
Allowance For Credit Losses History    
          Six Months Ended   Year ended    
          June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
          (Dollars in 000's)    
Allowance For Credit Losses            
Balance at Beginning of Period   $ 68,472     $ 59,969      
  Charge-Offs            
    Commercial & Industrial     44       1,222      
    Mini-perm Real Estate     -       1      
    Total Charge-Offs     44       1,223      
                   
  Recoveries            
    Commercial & Industrial     1       -      
    Mini-perm Real Estate     -       2,376      
    Total Recoveries     1       2,376      
                   
  Net Charge-Offs (recoveries)     43       (1,153 )    
  Provision for Credit Losses:     3,000       7,350      
Balance at End of Period   $ 71,429     $ 68,472      
                   
Average Loans Held for Investment   $ 5,028,520     $ 4,760,815      
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period   $ 5,118,511     $ 5,074,793      
Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) to Average Loans     0.00 %     -0.02 %    
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period     1.40 %     1.35 %    
                   



