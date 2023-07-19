Submit Release
Vimeo to Announce Q2 2023 Earnings on August 1 and Host Earnings Video Event on August 2

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO), today announced the dates for its second quarter 2023 earnings report and earnings video event. After the close of market trading on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Vimeo will post its second quarter results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors. On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its first quarter results. The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to connect better and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our growing community of more than 300 million users — from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.


