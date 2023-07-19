Submit Release
FFB Bancorp Earns Record $9.42 Million, or $2.97 per Diluted Share, for Second Quarter 2023

/EIN News/ -- FRESNO, Calif., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFB Bancorp, formerly Communities First Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: CFST), the parent company of FFB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased 52% to $9.42 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $6.21 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, and increased 22% compared to $7.70 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Second quarter 2023 results were highlighted by continued net interest margin expansion, which improved to 5.09% at June 30, 2023. For the first six months of 2023, net income increased 43% to $17.12 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, compared to $12.00 million, or $3.82 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2022. All results are unaudited.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights: As of, or for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 59% to $13.81 million.
  • Net income grew 52% to $9.42 million, or $2.97 per diluted share.
  • Return on average equity (“ROAE”) increased 20% to 36.31%.
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) increased 23% to 2.78%.
  • Net interest margin expanded 103 basis points to 5.09% from 4.06% a year earlier.
  • Gross revenue (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus non-interest income) increased 64% to $24.51 million.
  • Total assets grew 14% to $1.30 billion.
  • Total portfolio loans grew 21% to $875.18 million.
  • Total deposits increased 7% to $1.08 billion.
  • Shareholder equity grew 34% to $109.56 million.
  • Book value per common share was $34.56.
  • The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 8.40%, while the Bank’s regulatory leverage capital ratio was 12.16% and total risk-based capital ratio was 18.88%, at June 30, 2023.

"We generated record earnings for the second quarter of 2023, boosted by top line revenue growth, strong year-over-year growth in net interest income and noninterest income, an expanded net interest margin and in line operating expenses. Loan growth was robust, and we saw good momentum in our payments businesses reflecting strong execution of our business plan,” said Steve Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Merchant services income was up 159% from a year ago and almost doubled from the linked quarter, adding significantly to our noninterest income. The progress we are making in advancing our digital offerings for deposit and borrowing customers is substantial and we are continuing to expand our payment services capabilities. The market is challenging and there are many unknowns, but our best-in-class deposit franchise, our earnings engine, and our ability to leverage technology give us the confidence to go on the offensive and continue our organic growth path.”

“Our total deposits increased 7% from a year ago, with a number of our existing and new customers moving to higher yielding accounts. As a result, certificates of deposits grew 126% from the second quarter a year earlier and increased 40% from the linked quarter. Like many of our peers, we continue to respond to customer demand for higher returns on their deposits. We were able to let several large deposits leave the bank due to extreme pricing demands, because we continue to add new relationships to the bank and expand existing relationships at a more balanced margin,” said Miller. “In addition, we had a large non-interest bearing deposit amounting to over $100 million that came in at the beginning of second quarter and left at quarter-end. The short-term deposit resulted in higher average deposit balances, lower borrowings and higher fed funds interest income from the interest earned on this deposit during the quarter.” Non-interest bearing deposits represented 67% of total deposits at June 30, 2023.

“Our credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets at 0.47%, down from 0.49% on a linked quarter basis,” said Miller. “Due to strong loan growth, both year-over-year and from the preceding quarter, and taking into consideration a small charge-off we took during the current quarter, we provisioned $612,000 for credit losses replenishing our allowance for credit losses to $9.8 million at quarter end.”

“Together with our ample liquidity and strong capital levels, we believe we are well positioned to navigate these challenging economic headwinds and continue to grow our franchise. During the quarter, we changed the name of our holding company to FFB Bancorp to align with the renaming of FFB Bank during the first quarter. In addition, we will update the Company’s ticker symbol in the third quarter 2023 to reflect the name changes. The name changes are part of our Northern and Southern California expansion strategy and will better resonate with new customers in these markets, and eventually the greater U.S. In addition, we brought on a senior banker and several key business development staff to build out our Southern California expansion. They have already developed a strong pipeline for the 2nd half of 2023,” said Miller.

Results of Operations

Operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and non-interest income, increased 64% to $24.51 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $14.95 million for the second quarter a year ago, and grew 27% from $19.34 million from the first quarter of 2023. For the first six months of 2023, operating revenue increased 53% to $43.85 million, compared to $28.75 million for the first six months of 2022.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 53% to $16.39 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $10.70 million for the second quarter a year ago, and increased 11% from $14.78 million for the first quarter of 2023. “The increase in net interest income in the second quarter was mainly due to higher yields from our investment and loan portfolios, partially offset by an increase in deposit and borrowing costs,” said Bhavneet Gill, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. For the first six months of 2023, net interest income before the provision for credit losses increased 47% to $31.17 million, compared to $21.25 million for the first six months of 2022.

The Company’s net interest margin (“NIM”), which excludes interest expense on the holding company’s sub-debt, improved by 103 basis points to 5.09% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 4.06% for the second quarter of 2022, and expanded 12 basis points from 4.97% for the preceding quarter. “Our earning assets have repriced higher in the current higher interest rate environment and new loan production is at higher rates, but our interest-bearing deposit balances increased, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 59 basis points in the second quarter,” said Gill.

The yield on earning assets was 5.75% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 4.37% for the second quarter a year ago, and 5.59% on a linked quarter basis. The cost of funds increased to 0.62% for the second quarter of 2023, as customers continue to seek a higher yield in the current higher rate environment. The cost of funds was 0.25% for the second quarter a year earlier, and 0.58% for the first quarter of 2023. "Although we increased interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposits during the first half of 2023 to retain and grow deposit balances, non-interest bearing checking accounts represented 67% of total deposits at quarter end,” commented Gill. Uninsured deposit balances, excluding affiliate deposits (FFB Bank-owned funds) and collateralized deposits, totaled $512.71 million or 46.6% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023.

Total non-interest income was $8.12 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $4.24 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $4.56 million for the preceding quarter. The growth in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the growth in merchant services revenue, both from a year ago and from the linked quarter, as a result of increases in ISO Partner sponsorship net revenue and organic FFB Payments gross revenue. Gross expenses related to organic FFB Payments lines of business are recognized in non-interest expense. Deposit fee income also increased year-over-year and from the preceding quarter. Partially offsetting the growth in non-interest income from the first quarter of 2023 and from the second quarter a year ago was the strategic decrease in gain on sale of loans and losses recognized on sale of investments.

Merchant services income more than doubled to $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and increased 159% from the second quarter a year earlier. For the first six months of 2023, merchant services income grew 145% to $11.3 million, compared to the first six months of 2022. “We continue to see significant progress across our ISO partner sponsorships and from our own organic, FFB Payments, ISO business. Compared to the linked quarter, Organic ISO net revenue grew $1.8 million to $2.3 million, while ISO Partner Sponsorship revenue increased 14.0% to $2.24 million,” said Miller. “The overall payments ecosystem is changing rapidly, and we are excited about having a front row seat as a smaller bank. Many of our strategic initiatives for 2023 and beyond are focused on ensuring that the bank and our partners capitalize on current and future payment rails. In the meantime, the team continues to build a solid pipeline of payment related partners that will support further revenue expansion.”

             
Merchant ISO Processing Volumes ($ in thousands)
Source Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023
ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 1,306,116 $ 1,794,688 $ 2,439,610 $ 2,909,360 $ 3,526,911 $ 3,953,846
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   -   -   964   3,701   19,683   13,665
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   346   24,657   39,363   43,013   42,725   119,948
  $ 1,306,462 $ 1,819,345 $ 2,479,937 $ 2,956,074 $ 3,589,319 $ 4,087,459
             


Merchant ISO Processing Revenues ($ in thousands)
Source of Revenue Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023
Net Revenue*:            
ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 1,561 $ 1,692 $ 1,628 $ 1,864 $ 1,961 $ 2,303
             
Gross Revenue:            
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   -   -   43   144   223   496
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   118   1,231   1,331   1,431   1,513   4,761
    118   1,231   1,374   1,575   1,736   5,257
Gross Expense:            
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   -   -   22   80   149   321
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   -   754   814   938   1,095   2,655
    -   754   836   1,018   1,244   2,976
Net Revenue:            
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants   -   -   21   64   74   175
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants   118   477   517   493   418   2,106
FFB Payments Net Revenue   118   477   538   557   492   2,281
Net Merchant Services Income: $ 1,679 $ 2,169 $ 2,166 $ 2,421 $ 2,453 $ 4,584
* ISO Partnership Sponsorship is recognized net of expense in Merchant Services Income. FFB Payments revenues are recognized gross in Merchant Services Income and Merchant Services expenses are recognized in Non-Interest Expense. Reclassifications have been made between Non-interest income and Non-interest expense in prior periods for the change.

Total deposit fee income increased 36% to $738,000 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $541,000 for the second quarter of 2022, and grew 13% from $655,000 for the first quarter of 2023. Year-to-date, total deposit fee income increased 37% to $1.4 million, compared to $1.0 million for the first six months of 2022. There was a $133,000 gain on sale of loans during the second quarter, compared to a gain on sale of loans of $497,000 during the second quarter 2022, and a gain on sale of loans of $904,000 in the linked quarter. In addition, there was a $708,000 loss on sale of investment securities during the second quarter, compared to the $1.32 million loss in the preceding quarter related to the sale of one bank holding company subordinated debt security. “We monitor the sale of loans and investments and will strategically sell a portion of the loans and investments to expand capacity, generate liquidity, and manage concentrations. This strategy is expected to position the balance sheet for improved earnings in the long term,” added Miller.

Non-interest expense increased 70% to $10.70 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $6.29 million for the second quarter of 2022, and increased 22% from $8.75 million for the first quarter of 2023. Year-to-date operating expenses increased by 60% to $19.5 million from $12.2 million for the first six months of 2022. “The higher operating expenses incurred during the second quarter were primarily related to the increase in merchant operating expense, which is a result of higher merchant operating revenue,” said Miller. “Expenses were higher from a year ago as we invested in technology and hired additional key talent as we continued to expand into new markets and build out our risk management and back office. We expect to continue to invest in key positions, as well as technology and sales.”

Full-time employees increased to 119 at June 30, 2023, compared to 94 full-time employees a year earlier, and 107 full-time employees from the linked quarter. As a result of the increased headcount from a year ago, salaries and employee benefits increased 32% to $4.83 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.36 million at June 30, 2022, and increased 2% from $4.12 million at March 31, 2023. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased 39% from a year ago, representing 4% of non-interest expense, and increased 14% from the preceding quarter. Other operating expense increased 33% to $2.49 million from a year earlier and increased 3% from the preceding quarter. Increases in data processing expense, software licenses and subscriptions, consulting fees, and regulatory assessments were the primary drivers of the year-over-year increase. Merchant operating expense increased to $2.98 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $754,000 for the second quarter of 2022 and $1.24 million for the preceding quarter. The increase in merchant operating expense is attributed to an increase in volume and revenue for the FFB Payments lines of business. Merchant operating expenses include interchange fees, chargebacks, partnership fees, and other card brand fees.

The efficiency ratio was 42.45% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 42.08% for the second quarter a year ago, and 42.35% for the first quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 14% to $1.30 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.14 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased 2% from $1.28 billion at March 31, 2023.

The total portfolio of loans increased 21%, or $152.55 million, to $875.18 million, compared to $722.63 million at June 30, 2022, and grew 2%, or $14.00 million, from $861.18 million on a linked quarter basis. The remaining SBA-PPP loans were down to $186,000 at June 30, 2023, representing a fraction of the total loan portfolio. “During the current quarter we recorded a $559,000 gain on sale of $10.5 million in SBA loans and a $513,000 loss on the sale of $20.5 million in multi-family loans,” said Gill.

Commercial real estate loans increased 25% year-over-year to $504.9 million, representing 58% of total loans at June 30, 2023. The CRE portfolio includes approximately $227.08 million in multi-family loans originated by the Southern California team that the Company may consider selling at some point in the future. The multi-family portfolio includes $103.26 million in short-term bridge loans for modest transitional projects of multi-family properties. The short-term bridge loans are conservatively underwritten with minimum DSCR and liquidity requirements. Approximately 31.5% of the bridge loan portfolio will come due during the second half of 2023 to roll off or get refinanced and sold. The remaining bridge loans will come due in 2024. Real estate construction and land development loans increased 52% from a year ago to $75.47 million, or 9% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $17.13 million, or 2% of loans, at June 30, 2023.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 6% to $212.00 million, at June 30, 2023, compared to $184.62 million a year earlier, and increased 6% from $200.71 million at March 31, 2023. C&I loans represented 24% of total loans at June 30, 2023. Agriculture loans represented 7% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2023, increasing 3% to $65.36 million from a year ago and grew 11% from $63.37 million at March 31, 2023. At June 30, 2023, the SBA, USDA, and other government agencies guaranteed loans totaled $58.17 million, or 6.7% of the loan portfolio.

The investment portfolio decreased 5% to $304.04 million at June 30, 2023, from $320.28 million at June 30, 2022, and declined 7% compared to $328.58 million at March 31, 2023. The investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, both tax exempt and taxable, treasury securities as well as other domestic debt. At June 30, 2023, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities portfolio of $33.45 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $31.71 million at March 31, 2023. Held to maturity securities totaled $3.27 million, or 0.96% of the portfolio, at June 30, 2023. The Company’s investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 5.12 years at June 30, 2023, compared to 5.13 years at March 31, 2023. During the second quarter, the Company sold $27.66 million in securities to re-invest $11.69 million of the proceeds in the investment portfolio at higher yields and to generate liquidity.

Total deposits increased $74.89 million, or 7%, to $1.08 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.00 billion from a year earlier, and declined 2% from $1.10 billion at March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased 4%, or $27,030, at June 30, 2023, compared to $695.98 million at June 30, 2022, and declined 5% from $759.42 million at March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 67% of total deposits at June 30, 2023. Included in noninterest-deposit deposits are $161.1 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves and $30.2 million in ISO partner operating accounts.

Total short-term borrowings were $22 million at June 30, 2023, compared to no borrowings at June 30, 2022, and decreased 66% from $65 million at March 31, 2023.

The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at June 30, 2023

Liquidity Source ($ in thousands) June 30, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,328
Unpledged investment securities, fair value   92,329
FHLB advance capacity   230,252
Federal Reserve discount window capacity   198,065
Correspondent bank unsecured lines of credit   71,500
  $ 668,474

The total primary and secondary liquidity of $668.47 million represents 130% of uninsured deposits as of June 30, 2023.

Shareholders’ equity increased 34% to $109.56 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $81.75 million from a year ago, and grew 8% from $100.99 million at March 31, 2023. Book value per common share increased to $34.56, at June 30, 2023, compared to $26.29 at June 30, 2022, and increased 8% from $31.87 at March 31, 2023.

“The tangible common equity ratio was 8.40% at June 30, 2023, compared to 7.14% a year earlier, and 7.90% at March 31, 2023,” stated Gill. “With the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates, market rates have risen considerably. Consequently, our tangible common equity and tangible book value have been adversely impacted by the increase in rates and the related impact on our securities portfolio through marks on accumulated other comprehensive income (‘AOCI’).”

At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains reflected in AOCI are not included in regulatory capital. As a result, Tier-1capital at the Bank for regulatory purposes was $168.33 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 12.16% for the current quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 18.88%, exceeding regulatory minimums to be considered well-capitalized.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets declined to $6.10 million, or 0.47% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, compared to $6.32 million, or 0.49% of total assets, from the preceding quarter. Included in nonperforming assets was one loan totaling $725,000 restructured and performing under the terms of its agreements at June 30, 2023, compared to $740,000 in performing restructured loans at March 31, 2023, and $771,000 in performing restructured loans at June 30, 2022. Of the $6.32 million nonperforming loans, $4.04 million are covered by SBA guarantees.

Total delinquent loans declined to $6.51 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $7.53 million at March 31, 2023, and were primarily related to government guaranteed loans purchased by the Bank.

Past due loans 30-60 days were $2.85 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.63 million at June 30, 2022, and $148,000 at March 31, 2023. There were $2.29 million past due loans from 60-90 days at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.81 million at June 30, 2022, and $98,000 at March 31, 2023. Past due loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $1.38 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $7.29 million three months earlier and $10.96 past due loans at June 30, 2022. Of the $6.51 million in past due loans, $3.36 million were purchased government guaranteed loans with an unconditional guarantee.

The Bank continues to hold approximately $24 million of the government guaranteed portion of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) and USDA loans originated by other banks. Many of these purchased loans were placed into a Direct Registration (“DR”) form by the SBA’s transfer agent, Colson Inc. Under the DR program, Colson was required to remit monthly payments to the investor holding the guaranteed balance, whether or not a payment had actually been received from the borrower. When Colson lost the contract in 2020 as the SBA’s fiscal transfer agent, they began transitioning servicing over to the new company called Guidehouse. By late 2021, Guidehouse, under their contract with the SBA, declined to continue the DR program. As a result, all payments under the DR, and several similar programs, were being held by Guidehouse until the DR program could be unwound and the DR holdings converted into normal SBA pass through certificates. Unfortunately, Colson started requesting investors, who had received payments in advance of the borrower, to return advanced funds before they would process the conversion of certificates, which caused further delays. A reconciliation between Guidehouse, Colson and the Bank has taken place, and all are in agreement. The Bank has submitted all paperwork and original certificates to Colson | Guidehouse for processing and is awaiting reissue of the certificates and payment. The Bank is fully guaranteed; however, until the unwind process is completed it will continue to carry these loans as past due. The balance of these past due loans decreased from $7.48 million at March 31, 2023 to $3.36 million at June 30, 2023.

“As detailed in the chart below, most of the delinquencies are purchased government guaranteed loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA for the full payment of the principal plus interest,” commented Miller. “The SBA continues to deal with backlogs and consequently we continue to incur delays in payments. We are assured that full payment can be expected in the coming quarters.” The chart below breaks out the government guaranteed portion compared to organic delinquencies.

Delinquent Loan Summary Organic Purchased Govt.
Guaranteed		 Total
($ in thousands)
       
Delinquent accruing loans 30-59 days $ 862 $ 1,984 $ 2,846
Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days $ 2,288 $ 0 $ 2,288
Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days $ 0 $ 1,379 $ 1,379
Total delinquent accruing loans $ 3,150 $ 3,363 $ 6,513
       
       
       
Non Accrual Loan Summary Organic Purchased Govt.
Guaranteed		 Total
($ in thousands)
     
Loans on non accrual $ 6,108 $ 0 $ 6,108
Non accrual loans with SBA guarantees   4,040   0   4,040
Net Bank exposure to non accrual loans $ 2,068 $ 0 $ 2,068

There was a $612,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, compared to zero provision for loan losses in the second quarter a year ago, and a $217,000 provision for credit losses booked in the first quarter of 2023.

“We incurred net charge offs of $593,000 during the current quarter, compared to $36,000 net charge offs in the second quarter a year ago, and $409,000 in net charge offs in the immediate prior quarter,” said Miller. “Our loan portfolio increased 21% from a year ago with commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans representing 58% of the total loan portfolio. Within the CRE portfolio, there are $39.71 million in loans for CRE office as shown in the table below. Since the majority of our CRE office exposure is concentrated in the Central Valley, we feel the volatility that the city center markets are experiencing in regard to “return to work” dynamics is not as pronounced in our local area. Our credit metrics remain strong as we continue to maintain conservative underwriting standards.”

CRE Office Exposure as of 6/30/2023
Region Owner-Occupied Non-Owner
Occupied		 Total
Central Valley $ 15,177 $ 16,260 $ 31,436
Southern California   1,190   362   1,553
Other California   1,909   4,257   6,166
Total California   18,276   20,879   39,155
Out of California   -   550   550
Total CRE Office $ 18,276 $ 21,429 $ 39,705

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.12% at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.35% a year earlier and 1.08% at March 31, 2023.

“The SBA portfolio is a segment we watch very closely as rates continue to rise,” added Miller. “A substantial portion of the portfolio consists of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Government. This group of loans consists of fully guaranteed loans the Company has purchased, as well as organic SBA and USDA loans the Bank has originated. When the effect of these guarantees is considered relative to the loan portfolio, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.20%, as of June 30, 2023, and our total unguaranteed exposure on these SBA loans is $28.21 million spread over 187 loans.”

About FFB Bancorp
FFB Bancorp, formerly Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of FFB Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California. FFB Bank’s primary focus is on serving the needs of businesses, professionals, and successful individuals. As a leading SBA Lender in California’s Central Valley and one of the few direct acquiring banks in the United States, FFB offers clients a range of personal and business checking accounts, payment processes, and loan programs. Among the Bank’s awards and accomplishments, it was ranked #4 on American Banker’s list of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Banks under $2 Billion in Assets for 2022. For 2022, the Bank was also ranked by S&P Global as the #18 best performing community bank under $3 billion in assets. The Company has also received recognition as part of the OTCQX Best 50 Companies for both 2019 and 2023 and as one of the top performing OTCQX companies in the country for 2018. For additional information, you can visit the Company’s website at www.ffb.bank or by contacting a representative at 559-439-0200.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on managements’ expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; and, in particular, actions taken by the Federal Reserve to try and control inflation; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company’s business; international developments; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Member FDIC

           
SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended:   Percentage Change From:   Year to Date as of:
June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 June 30, 2022   Mar. 31,
2023		 June 30,
2022		   June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2022		 Percent
Change
BALANCE SHEET DATA - PERIOD END BALANCES:                  
  Total assets $ 1,303,909   $ 1,278,514   $ 1,144,334     2 % 14 %        
  Total portfolio loans   875,180     861,181     722,632     2 % 21 %        
  Investment securities   304,043     328,575     320,279     -7 % -5 %        
  Total deposits   1,079,039     1,099,311     1,004,152     -2 % 7 %        
  Shareholders equity, net $ 109,556   $ 100,986   $ 81,752     8 % 34 %        
                       
SELECT INCOME STATEMENT DATA:                    
  Gross revenue $ 24,509   $ 19,337   $ 14,946     27 % 64 %   $ 43,846   $ 28,747   53 %
  Operating expense   10,704     8,748     6,290     22 % 70 %     19,452     12,170   60 %
  Pre-tax, pre-provision income   13,805     10,589     8,656     30 % 59 %     24,394     16,577   47 %
  Net income after tax $ 9,423   $ 7,698   $ 6,208     22 % 52 %   $ 17,121   $ 11,997   43 %
                       
SHARE DATA:                    
  Basic earnings per share $ 2.97   $ 2.43   $ 2.00     22 % 49 %   $ 5.40   $ 3.86   40 %
  Fully diluted earnings per share $ 2.97   $ 2.43   $ 1.98     22 % 50 %   $ 5.40   $ 3.82   41 %
  Book value per common share $ 34.56   $ 31.87   $ 26.29     8 % 31 %        
  Common shares outstanding   3,169,974     3,169,148     3,109,755     0 % 2 %        
  Fully diluted shares   3,172,082     3,171,228     3,139,747     0 % 1 %        
  CFST - Stock price $ 60.90   $ 62.90   $ 55.20     -3 % 10 %        
                       
RATIOS:                    
  Return on average assets   2.78 %   2.47 %   2.25 %   12 % 23 %     2.63 %   2.20 % 20 %
  Return on average equity   36.31 %   32.49 %   30.25 %   12 % 20 %     34.49 %   28.31 % 22 %
  Efficiency ratio   42.45 %   42.35 %   42.08 %   0 % 1 %     42.41 %   42.33 % 0 %
  Yield on earning assets   5.75 %   5.59 %   4.37 %   3 % 31 %     5.68 %   4.36 % 30 %
  Yield on investment securities   4.43 %   4.38 %   3.18 %   1 % 39 %     4.43 %   3.00 % 48 %
  Yield on portfolio loans   6.30 %   6.12 %   5.10 %   3 % 24 %     6.21 %   5.13 % 21 %
  Cost to fund earning assets   0.62 %   0.58 %   0.25 %   6 % 148 %     0.60 %   0.25 % 138 %
  Cost of interest-bearing deposits   1.73 %   1.14 %   0.24 %   52 % 605 %     1.44 %   0.24 % 492 %
  Net Interest Margin   5.09 %   4.97 %   4.06 %   3 % 25 %     5.04 %   4.04 % 25 %
  Equity to assets   8.40 %   7.90 %   7.14 %   6 % 18 %        
  Loan to deposits ratio   81.11 %   78.34 %   71.96 %   4 % 13 %        
  Full time equivalent employees   119     107     93.5     11 % 27 %        
                       
BALANCE SHEET DATA - AVERAGES:                    
  Total assets $ 1,264,171   $ 1,264,171   $ 1,097,173     1 % 15 %        
  Total loans   845,659     845,659     725,136     4 % 17 %        
  Investment securities   335,662     335,662     297,048     -2 % 13 %        
  Deposits   1,088,664     1,088,664     953,547     -0 % 14 %        
  Shareholders equity, net $ 96,081   $ 96,081   $ 88,627     11 % 8 %        
                       
ASSET QUALITY:                    
  Total delinquent accruing loans $ 7,534   $ 7,534   $ 24,495     -41 % -69 %        
  Nonperforming assets $ 6,323   $ 6,323   $ 2,899     -1 % 118 %        
  Non Accrual / Total Loans .73% .73% .42%   -3 % 76 %        
  Nonperforming assets to total assets .49% .49% .26%   0 % 88 %        
  ACL / Total loans   1.08 %   1.08 %   1.41 %   -8 % -24 %        
                       


STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended:   Percentage Change From:   For the Year Ended
(unaudited) June 30,
2023		 Mar. 31,
2023		 June 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2023		 June 30,
2022		   June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2022		 Percent
Change
Interest Income                  
  Loan interest income $ 13,861   $ 12,729   $ 8,949   9 % 55 %   $ 26,590   $ 18,177 46 %
  Investment income   3,526     3,484     2,208   1 % 60 %     7,010     4,169 68 %
  Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks   981     228     108   330 % 808 %     1,209     128 845 %
  Dividends from non-marketable equity   9     75     93   -88 % -90 %     84     100 -16 %
  Interest income   18,377     16,516     11,358   11 % 62 %     34,893     22,574 55 %
                       
  Int. on deposits   1,471     957     189   54 % 678 %     2,428     397 512 %
  Int. on short-term borrowings   50     313     2   -84 % 2400 %     363     3 12000 %
  Int. on long-term debt   464     464     464   0 % 0 %     928     929 -0 %
  Interest expense   1,985     1,734     655   14 % 203 %     3,719     1,329 180 %
  Net interest income   16,392     14,782     10,703   11 % 53 %     31,174     21,245 47 %
  Provision for credit losses   612     217     -   182 % 0 %     829     - 0 %
  Net interest income after provision   15,780     14,565     10,703   8 % 47 %     30,345     21,245 43 %
                       
Non-Interest Income:                    
  Total deposit fee income   738     655     541   13 % 36 %     1,393     1,016 37 %
  Debit / credit card interchange income   152     141     141   8 % 8 %     293     268 9 %
  Merchant services income   7,560     3,697     2,922   104 % 159 %     11,257     4,601 145 %
  Gain on sale of loans   133     904     497   -85 % -73 %     1,037     1,300 -20 %
  Loss on sale of investments   (708 )   (1,320 )   -   -46 % 0 %     (2,028 )   - 0 %
  Other operating income   242     478     142   -49 % 70 %     720     317 127 %
  Non-interest income   8,117     4,555     4,243   78 % 91 %     12,672     7,502 69 %
                     
Non-Interest Expense:                  
  Salaries & employee benefits   4,826     4,716     3,361   2 % 44 %     9,542     7,209 32 %
  Occupancy expense   412     362     296   14 % 39 %     774     532 45 %
  Merchant operating expense   2,976     1,244     754   139 % 295 %     4,220     754 460 %
  Other operating expense   2,490     2,426     1,879   3 % 33 %     4,916     3,675 34 %
  Non-interest expense   10,704     8,748     6,290   22 % 70 %     19,452     12,170 60 %
                     
  Net income before tax   13,193     10,372     8,656   27 % 52 %     23,565     16,577 42 %
  Tax provision   3,770     2,674     2,448   41 % 54 %     6,444     4,580 41 %
  Net income after tax $ 9,423   $ 7,698   $ 6,208   22 % 52 %   $ 17,121   $ 11,997 43 %
                       


BALANCE SHEET ($ in thousands ) End of Period:   Percentage Change From:
(unaudited) June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 June 30, 2022   Mar. 31,
2023		 June 30,
2022
ASSETS            
  Cash and due from banks $ 32,433   $ 27,696   $ 19,763     17 % 64 %
  Fed funds sold and deposits in banks   43,895     22,972     38,294     91 % 15 %
  CDs in other banks   2,873     2,877     1,490     -0 % 93 %
  Investment securities   304,043     328,575     320,279     -7 % -5 %
  Loans held for sale   -     -     6,062     0 % -100 %
  Portfolio loans outstanding:          
  RE constr & land development   75,471     72,090     49,543     5 % 52 %
  Residential RE 1-4 Family   17,129     15,783     16,018     9 % 7 %
  Commercial Real Estate   504,901     513,613     404,971     -2 % 25 %
  Agriculture   65,364     58,735     63,366     11 % 3 %
  Commercial and Industrial   212,000     200,705     184,618     6 % 15 %
  SBA PPP Loans   186     204     3,934     -9 % -95 %
  Consumer and Other   129     51     182     153 % -29 %
  Total Portfolio Loans   875,180     861,181     722,632     2 % 21 %
  Deferred fees & discounts   (3,393 )   (3,220 )   (2,422 )   5 % 40 %
  Allowance for credit losses   (9,767 )   (9,271 )   (9,755 )   5 % 0 %
  Loans, net   862,020     848,690     710,455     2 % 21 %
  Non-marketable equity investments   5,597     5,592     5,203     0 % 8 %
  Cash value of life insurance   11,845     8,641     8,495     37 % 39 %
  Accrued interest and other assets   41,203     33,471     34,293     23 % 20 %
  Total assets $ 1,303,909   $ 1,278,514   $ 1,144,334     2 % 14 %
             
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
  Non-interest bearing deposits $ 723,007   $ 759,417   $ 695,977     -5 % 4 %
  Interest checking   38,603     32,637     33,521     18 % 15 %
  Savings   54,718     71,542     82,438     -24 % -34 %
  Money market   162,630     163,995     148,022     -1 % 10 %
  Certificates of deposits   100,081     71,720     44,194     40 % 126 %
  Total deposits   1,079,039     1,099,311     1,004,152     -2 % 7 %
  Short-term borrowings   55,000     22,000     -     150 % 0 %
  Long-term debt   39,520     39,481     39,362     0 % 0 %
  Other liabilities   20,794     16,736     19,068     24 % 9 %
  Total liabilities   1,194,353     1,177,528     1,062,582     1 % 12 %
             
  Common stock & paid in capital   35,452     35,073     33,479     1 % 6 %
  Retained earnings   97,554     88,167     65,945     11 % 48 %
  Total equity   133,006     123,240     99,424     8 % 34 %
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (23,450 )   (22,254 )   (17,672 )   5 % 33 %
  Shareholders equity, net   109,556     100,986     81,752     8 % 34 %
  Total Liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,303,909   $ 1,278,514   $ 1,144,334     2 % 14 %
               


ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands) Period Ended:
(unaudited) June 30,
2023		 Mar. 31,
2023		 June 30,
2022
Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 2,846   $ 148   $ 2,627  
Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days $ 2,288   $ 98   $ 1,813  
Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days $ 1,379   $ 7,288   $ 10,955  
Total delinquent accruing loans $ 6,513   $ 7,534   $ 15,395  
       
Loans on non accrual $ 6,108   $ 6,323   $ 2,747  
Other real estate owned   -     -     -  
Nonperforming assets $ 6,108   $ 6,323   $ 2,747  
       
Performing restructured loans $ 725   $ 740   $ 771  
       
                   
Delq 30-60 / Total Loans   .33 %   .02 %   .36 %
Delq 60-90 / Total Loans   .26 %   .01 %   .25 %
Delq 90+ / Total Loans   .16 %   .85 %   1.52 %
Delinquent Loans / Total Loans   .74 %   .87 %   2.13 %
Non Accrual / Total Loans   .70 %   .73 %   .38 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   .47 %   .49 %   .24 %
                   
                   
Year-to-date charge-off activity                  
Charge-offs $ 593   $ 409   $ 36  
Recoveries $ 58   $ 3   $ 6  
Net charge-offs $ 535   $ 406   $ 30  
Annualized net loan losses to average loans   0.12 %   0.19 %   0.01 %
                   
CREDIT LOSS RESERVE RATIOS:                  
Allowance for credit losses $ 9,767   $ 9,271   $ 9,755  
                   
Total loans $ 875,180   $ 861,181   $ 722,632  
Purchased govt. guaranteed loans $ 24,222   $ 28,224   $ 32,120  
Originated govt. guaranteed loans $ 33,951   $ 34,090   $ 42,292  
                   
ACL / Total loans   1.12 %   1.08 %   1.35 %
ACL / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (PPP and purchased)   1.15 %   1.11 %   1.42 %
ACL / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans   1.20 %   1.16 %   1.50 %
ACL / Total assets   .75 %   .73 %   .85 %
       


SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATION (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended:
June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022
BALANCE SHEET DATA - PERIOD END BALANCES:      
  Total assets $ 1,303,909   $ 1,278,514   $ 1,294,464   $ 1,188,441   $ 1,144,334  
  Loans held for sale   -     -     11,063     -     6,062  
  Loans held for investment   875,180     861,181     845,463     776,190     722,632  
  Investment securities   304,043     328,575     343,843     339,523     320,279  
                                 
  Non-interest bearing deposits   723,007     759,417     737,078     724,425     695,977  
  Interest bearing deposits   356,032     339,894     344,150     320,308     308,175  
  Total deposits   1,079,039     1,099,311     1,081,228     1,044,733     1,004,152  
  Short-term borrowings   55,000     22,000     65,000     -     -  
  Long-term debt   39,520     39,481     39,441     39,402     39,362  
                                 
  Total equity   133,006     123,240     114,838     106,788     99,424  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   (23,450 )   (22,254 )   (22,480 )   (25,368 )   (17,672 )
  Shareholders equity, net $ 109,556   $ 100,986   $ 92,358   $ 81,420   $ 81,752  
             
             
INCOME STATEMENT - QUARTERLY VALUES:          
  Interest income $ 18,377   $ 16,516   $ 15,360   $ 13,210   $ 11,358  
                                 
  Int. on dep. & short-term borrowings   1,521     1,270     587     213     191  
  Int. on long-term debt   464     464     464     464     464  
  Interest expense   1,985     1,734     1,051     677     655  
  Net interest income   16,392     14,782     14,309     12,533     10,703  
  Non-interest income   8,117     4,555     3,915     4,528     4,243  
  Gross revenue   24,509     19,337     18,224     17,061     14,946  
                                 
  Provision for credit losses   612     217     300     -     -  
                                 
  Non-interest expense   10,704     8,748     7,846     7,650     6,290  
                                 
  Net income before tax   13,193     10,372     10,078     9,411     8,656  
  Tax provision   3,770     2,674     2,460     2,506     2,448  
  Net income after tax $ 9,423   $ 7,698   $ 7,618   $ 6,905   $ 6,208  
             
             
BALANCE SHEET DATA - QUARTERLY AVERAGES:      
  Total assets $ 1,361,187   $ 1,264,171   $ 1,255,212   $ 1,190,568   $ 1,105,754  
  Loans held for sale   59     1,132     1,971     3,112     12,728  
  Loans held for investment   885,590     845,659     810,811     732,753     693,985  
  Investment securities   325,002     335,662     342,132     338,641     304,428  
                                 
  Non-interest bearing deposits   853,044     748,111     754,832     732,946     654,968  
  Interest bearing deposits   341,269     340,553     336,486     316,443     309,742  
  Total deposits   1,194,313     1,088,664     1,091,317     1,049,388     964,710  
  Short-term borrowings   4,231     25,384     14,060     -     2,330  
  Long-term debt   39,502     39,462     39,423     39,383     39,344  
  Total equity   126,870     117,881     113,080     98,372     95,137  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (22,787 )   (21,800 )   (26,393 )   (17,089 )   (12,834 )
  Shareholders equity, net $ 104,083   $ 96,081   $ 86,687   $ 81,283   $ 82,304  
             


Contact:   Steve Miller – President & CEO
    Bhavneet Gill – Executive Vice President & CFO
    (559) 439-0200

 


