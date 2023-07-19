Lilium Announces July 25 Release of Q2 2023 Shareholder Letter

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Germany, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (Nasdaq: LILM) (“Lilium” or the “Company”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, announced that it plans to release its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Shareholder Letter before market open on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The Shareholder Letter will provide a business update, with topics to include Lilium’s recent capital raise as well as progress towards the next major milestones in the development of the type-conforming Lilium Jet. It will be published on the Events and Presentations page of Lilium’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.lilium.com/.

