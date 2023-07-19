Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,226 in the last 365 days.

Marten Transport Announces Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- MONDOVI, Wis., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $21.9 million, or 27 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with $31.7 million, or 39 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, net income was $44.4 million, or 55 cents per diluted share, compared with $59.2 million, or 72 cents per diluted share, for the 2022 six-month period.

Operating revenue was $285.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $329.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $248.6 million for the 2023 quarter compared with $269.1 million for the 2022 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $37.0 million for the 2023 quarter from $60.4 million for the 2022 quarter due to significantly lower fuel prices.

Operating revenue was $583.7 million for the first six months of 2023 compared with $616.8 million for the first six months of 2022. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $503.6 million for the 2023 period compared with $514.4 million for the 2022 period. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $80.1 million for the 2023 period compared with $102.4 million for the 2022 period.

Operating income was $28.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $40.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 – the highest amount for any quarter in Marten’s history.

Operating income was $57.2 million for the first six months of 2023 compared with $76.8 million for the first six months of 2022.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 90.1% for the 2023 quarter and 87.6% for the 2022 quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 88.7% for the 2023 quarter and 84.8% for the 2022 quarter – the best ratio for any quarter since Marten became a public company in 1986.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 90.2% for the first six months of 2023 and 87.6% for the first six months of 2022. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 88.6% for the 2023 period and 85.1% for the 2022 period.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “While the soft freight market demand, excess capacity and inflationary costs continue to put considerable pressure on industry pricing, volumes and margins, we recorded our second-highest second quarter operating revenue and net income in our history.”

“The disciplined execution of our unique business model by our talented people utilizing our adaptive and proprietary operating technology, along with our emphasis on operating efficiencies and cost controls, are key strengths to our minimizing the current impact of the weak freight market on our operations -- and are also strengths that we will maintain as we invest in and position our premium service solutions to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities as the market necessarily recovers.”

Current Investor Presentation

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
             
    June 30,     December 31,  
(In thousands, except share information)   2023     2022  
     (Unaudited)           
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 80,528     $ 80,600  
Receivables:                
Trade, net     111,577       120,702  
Other     10,646       7,218  
Prepaid expenses and other     29,208       27,320  
Total current assets     231,959       235,840  
                 
Property and equipment:                
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other     1,122,659       1,074,832  
Accumulated depreciation     (352,139 )     (346,665 )
Net property and equipment     770,520       728,167  
Other noncurrent assets     1,605       1,672  
Total assets   $ 1,004,084     $ 965,679  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 36,107     $ 37,299  
Insurance and claims accruals     47,665       45,747  
Accrued and other current liabilities     47,248       41,264  
Total current liabilities     131,020       124,310  
Deferred income taxes     132,737       137,041  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     307       409  
Total liabilities     264,064       261,760  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,301,468 shares at June 30, 2023, and 81,115,132 shares at December 31, 2022, issued and outstanding     813       811  
Additional paid-in capital     48,663       47,188  
Retained earnings     690,544       655,920  
Total stockholders’ equity     740,020       703,919  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,004,084     $ 965,679  
                 


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
             
    Three Months     Six Months  
    Ended June 30,     Ended June 30,  
(In thousands, except per share information)   2023     2022     2023     2022  
                                 
Operating revenue   $ 285,672     $ 329,565     $ 583,695     $ 616,846  
                                 
Operating expenses (income):                                
Salaries, wages and benefits     96,332       96,460       194,848       185,809  
Purchased transportation     48,299       67,480       102,402       124,790  
Fuel and fuel taxes     42,215       61,337       89,011       105,705  
Supplies and maintenance     17,408       13,352       33,395       25,665  
Depreciation     29,427       26,865       58,957       53,008  
Operating taxes and licenses     2,756       2,663       5,524       5,303  
Insurance and claims     12,481       13,443       27,551       26,147  
Communications and utilities     2,510       2,239       5,041       4,504  
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment     (3,550 )     (4,812 )     (8,796 )     (9,352 )
Other     9,581       9,601       18,539       18,472  
                                 
Total operating expenses     257,459       288,628       526,472       540,051  
                                 
Operating income     28,213       40,937       57,223       76,795  
                                 
Other     (1,077 )     (36 )     (1,921 )     (43 )
                                 
Income before income taxes     29,290       40,973       59,144       76,838  
                                 
Income taxes expense     7,416       9,312       14,768       17,644  
                                 
Net income   $ 21,874     $ 31,661     $ 44,376     $ 59,194  
                                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.27     $ 0.39     $ 0.55     $ 0.72  
                                 
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.27     $ 0.39     $ 0.55     $ 0.72  
                                 
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.06     $ 0.06     $ 0.12     $ 0.12  
                                 


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
                             
                    Dollar     Percentage  
                    Change     Change  
    Three Months     Three Months     Three Months  
    Ended     Ended     Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2022     2023 vs. 2022     2023 vs. 2022  
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   $ 101,268     $ 101,808     $ (540 )     (0.5 )%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue     15,870       25,164       (9,294 )     (36.9 )
Total Truckload revenue     117,138       126,972       (9,834 )     (7.7 )
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     87,437       84,389       3,048       3.6  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue     17,548       25,966       (8,418 )     (32.4 )
Total Dedicated revenue     104,985       110,355       (5,370 )     (4.9 )
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     18,754       27,681       (8,927 )     (32.2 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue     3,611       9,286       (5,675 )     (61.1 )
Total Intermodal revenue     22,365       36,967       (14,602 )     (39.5 )
                                 
Brokerage revenue     41,184       55,271       (14,087 )     (25.5 )
                                 
Total operating revenue   $ 285,672     $ 329,565     $ (43,893 )     (13.3 )%
                                 
Operating income:                                
Truckload   $ 9,569     $ 16,088     $ (6,519 )     (40.5 )%
Dedicated     14,173       14,039       134       1.0  
Intermodal     (165 )     4,097       (4,262 )     (104.0 )
Brokerage     4,636       6,713       (2,077 )     (30.9 )
Total operating income   $ 28,213     $ 40,937     $ (12,724 )     (31.1 )%
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload     91.8 %     87.3 %                
Dedicated     86.5       87.3                  
Intermodal     100.7       88.9                  
Brokerage     88.7       87.9                  
Consolidated operating ratio     90.1 %     87.6 %                
                                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                                
Truckload     90.6 %     84.2 %                
Dedicated     83.8       83.4                  
Intermodal     100.9       85.2                  
Brokerage     88.7       87.9                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges     88.7 %     84.8 %                


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
                             
                    Dollar     Percentage  
                    Change     Change  
    Six Months     Six Months     Six Months  
    Ended     Ended     Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2022     2023 vs. 2022     2023 vs. 2022  
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   $ 203,588     $ 196,978     $ 6,610       3.4 %
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue     34,176       42,784       (8,608 )     (20.1 )
Total Truckload revenue     237,764       239,762       (1,998 )     (0.8 )
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     174,268       162,810       11,458       7.0  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue     37,166       44,305       (7,139 )     (16.1 )
Total Dedicated revenue     211,434       207,115       4,319       2.1  
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     42,155       53,286       (11,131 )     (20.9 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue     8,799       15,323       (6,524 )     (42.6 )
Total Intermodal revenue     50,954       68,609       (17,655 )     (25.7 )
                                 
Brokerage revenue     83,543       101,360       (17,817 )     (17.6 )
                                 
Total operating revenue   $ 583,695     $ 616,846     $ (33,151 )     (5.4 )%
                                 
Operating income:                                
Truckload   $ 19,610     $ 31,659     $ (12,049 )     (38.1 )%
Dedicated     27,857       24,684       3,173       12.9  
Intermodal     622       9,133       (8,511 )     (93.2 )
Brokerage     9,134       11,319       (2,185 )     (19.3 )
Total operating income   $ 57,223     $ 76,795     $ (19,572 )     (25.5 )%
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload     91.8 %     86.8 %                
Dedicated     86.8       88.1                  
Intermodal     98.8       86.7                  
Brokerage     89.1       88.8                  
Consolidated operating ratio     90.2 %     87.6 %                
                                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                                
Truckload     90.4 %     83.9 %                
Dedicated     84.0       84.8                  
Intermodal     98.5       82.9                  
Brokerage     89.1       88.8                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges     88.6 %     85.1 %                


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
             
    Three Months     Six Months  
    Ended June 30,     Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Truckload Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 117,138     $ 126,972     $ 237,764     $ 239,762  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 4,472     $ 5,080     $ 4,521     $ 5,030  
Average tractors(1)     1,742       1,542       1,742       1,515  
Average miles per trip     505       509       507       514  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     12.4 %     10.7 %     12.5 %     10.6 %
Total miles (in thousands)     39,321       36,752       77,558       72,124  
                                 
Dedicated Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 104,985     $ 110,355     $ 211,434     $ 207,115  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 3,986     $ 4,072     $ 3,973     $ 3,962  
Average tractors(1)     1,687       1,594       1,696       1,589  
Average miles per trip     332       341       332       341  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     1.3 %     1.0 %     1.2 %     1.1 %
Total miles (in thousands)     34,833       34,134       68,909       66,887  
                                 
Intermodal Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 22,365     $ 36,967     $ 50,954     $ 68,609  
Loads     6,267       8,703       13,544       16,997  
Average tractors     170       175       175       169  
                                 
Brokerage Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 41,184     $ 55,271     $ 83,543     $ 101,360  
Loads     22,718       25,322       43,406       45,006  
                                 
At June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022:                                
Total tractors(1)     3,516       3,395                  
Average age of company tractors (in years)     1.7       1.6                  
Total trailers     5,786       5,521                  
Average age of company trailers (in years)     4.2       3.6                  
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)     1.6       1.6                  
Total refrigerated containers     791       784                  


    Three Months     Six Months  
    Ended June 30,     Ended June 30,  
(In thousands)   2023     2022     2023     2022  
                                 
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 48,969     $ 58,730     $ 98,201     $ 98,670  
Net cash (used for) investing activities     (60,359 )     (35,413 )     (88,639 )     (35,004 )
Net cash (used for) financing activities     (4,370 )     (21,470 )     (9,634 )     (52,287 )
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     81,263       81,689       81,236       82,310  
Diluted     81,412       82,015       81,394       82,617  


(1 ) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 98 and 85 tractors as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 
   
(2 ) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Marten Transport Announces Second Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more