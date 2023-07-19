Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,204 in the last 365 days.

2024 Expeditions Announced for World Voyager featuring New Cultural Expeditions by Atlas™ Experience

Expedition Yachts to Call on Caribbean for the First Time

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Ocean Voyages, the leader in yacht expedition cruising, announces the addition of 26 expeditions for its newest yacht, World Voyager. Departing between March 2024 and October 2024, these expeditions will offer Atlas Ocean Voyages’ first Caribbean voyages along with South America itineraries to Argentina, Brazil, and the Falklands. The 2024 season will also feature Northern Europe journeys to Iceland, Ireland, England, and Norway. New Arctic expeditions will take guests to Svalbard and Greenland, promising awe-inspiring landscapes and unforgettable encounters with wildlife.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages
Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts, which carry under 200 guests, offer five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions. Fares include a Cultural Immersion tour; open bars aboard the ship, including craft beers, specialty coffees, and smoothies; L’OCCITANE bath amenities; free Wi-Fi; an in-room coffee bar; prepaid gratuities; and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance. World Navigator was launched in 2021, and World Traveller in 2022. World Voyager will join the fleet in 2023, and World Seeker will join in 2025.

Attachment 


Jason O'Keefe
Atlas Ocean Voyages 
954-678-5918 
jokeefe@atlasoceanvoyages.com

You just read:

2024 Expeditions Announced for World Voyager featuring New Cultural Expeditions by Atlas™ Experience

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more