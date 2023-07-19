Governor Phil Scott Extends Deadlines for Upcoming Vermont Tax Due Dates for those Impacted by Historic Flooding

Berlin, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today directed the Commissioner of Taxes to extend Vermont tax deadlines for Vermonters impacted by the severe flooding of July 2023. Taxpayers impacted by flooding and unable to meet Vermont tax deadlines between July 7, 2023, and November 15, 2023, will now have until November 15, 2023, to file and pay taxes.

“We know many Vermonters are facing significant hardship following the catastrophic flooding we experienced,” said Governor Scott. “My team is working hard to identify creative ways the State can help fill the gap and offer relief. This is one step, and we will announce further action in the coming days.”

Taxpayers impacted by the flood do not need to contact the Department of Taxes to request extensions for the tax types listed below. Due dates between July 7, 2023 and November 15, 2023 will automatically be extended for taxpayers impacted by the flooding for:

Corporate and business income tax, including estimated payments

Sales and use tax

Meals and rooms tax

Payroll withholding tax

Estimated personal income tax payments, originally due September 15, 2023

Filing of 2022 Vermont personal income taxes with a valid federal or Vermont extension

Those with Vermont tax obligations beyond what is listed above, due between July 7 and November 15, 2023, can request extensions by contacting the department’s Taxpayer Services Division for assistance. Note that in some cases, the department may ask for proof of hardship to grant extensions.

The tax relief summarized above is for those impacted by July’s severe flooding. Taxpayers not impacted by the flood are expected to file and pay taxes by their original due dates.

In response to the national disaster declaration for Vermont, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has also extended deadlines to file and pay certain federal taxes for Vermont residents and businesses impacted by the flooding. Please refer to the IRS guidance for details about federal tax relief.