BlueStar TeleHealth Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification
A thorough audit validates BlueStar TeleHealth as a partner that can be trusted with sensitive information, which is crucial for highly regulated industriesWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that BlueStar TeleHealth has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, performed by Sensiba LLP (Sensiba). Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security audit provides a report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. A SOC 2 Type II report describes a service organization's systems, whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services, categories, and assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period. BlueStar TeleHealth’s SOC 2 Type II report did not have any noted exceptions and was therefore issued with a “clean” audit opinion from Sensiba.
BlueStar’s CEO, retired Admiral Robert Wray, said, “Obtaining the SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates BlueStar’s ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the information exchanged between our clients and our company. Our clients can be confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance.”
About BlueStar TeleHealth
BlueStar TeleHealth delivers the last mile of telehealth into the home. This includes providing everything a caregiving organization needs to connect with remote patients to deliver care into the home: hardware, software, care plans, nurse monitoring, logistics, tech support, customer service, patient recruitment and onboarding, patient training, equipment retrieval and refurb. BlueStar does all the hard work of delivering the last mile of telehealth-- it allows the caregiving client to focus on clinical care.
