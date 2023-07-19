La Trobe University welcomes the release of the Australian Universities Accord interim report today by Minister for Education Jason Clare.

As a University with a strong regional footprint, and already deeply committed to increasing equity and access to higher education for all, we particularly support the government’s commitment to removing the barriers to tertiary education for students from underrepresented backgrounds and to its commitment to providing uncapped places for all Indigenous students, both of which were recommendations in our own submission to the Accord consultation.

In addition to supporting the interim report’s five immediate priorities, we look forward to contributing further to the policy areas identified in the interim report for further consideration and to playing a part in helping shape the future of higher education in Australia.

Professor John Dewar AO, Vice-Chancellor, La Trobe University

