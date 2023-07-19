Andrew Peller Limited Comments on Positive Wine Industry Growth Report

/EIN News/ -- GRIMSBY, Ontario, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) (“the Company”) supports the findings of a new Deloitte study identifying Ontario’s wine industry as a key driver of economic growth and job creation for the Niagara Region.



Ontario Craft Wineries, Tourism Partnership of Niagara and Wine Growers Ontario commissioned the report with Deloitte that reveals the Ontario wine sector is well positioned to drive sustainable economic growth for the region, the province, and the country. The Ontario wine industry plays a leading role, acting as an accelerator for economic growth and job creation. In 2019, it is estimated the Ontario wine sector contributed just over $1.0 billion to Canada's GDP, with the Niagara region responsible for 90% of the grape production. Through implementing best practices and policies, similar to those in leading global tourism economies and premium wine industries, the Niagara region has the potential to drive at least $8 billion in additional real GDP over the next 25-years.

“For over 50 years, Andrew Peller Limited has been a proud employer and producer of quality wines in the Niagara region and is committed to supporting its long-term sustainable growth,” commented John Peller, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to partner with all levels of government and other industry partners to realize the economic potential of the Niagara Region and all of Ontario.”

The full report can be found at www.uncorkontario.ca.

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products. The Company’s award-winning premium and ultra-premium Vintners’ Quality Alliance brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine-based liqueurs, craft ciders, beer and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc., the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at www.ir.andrewpeller.com.

Andrew Peller Limited common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbols ADW.A and ADW.B).

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Paul Dubkowski, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT

(905) 643-4131

Source: Andrew Peller Limited