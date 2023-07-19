Flushing Bank Dragons are Practicing for the Dragon Boat Races

/EIN News/ -- UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced that its Company team known as the Flushing Bank Dragons will once again participate in the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in New York scheduled for the weekend of August 12-13. The Flushing Bank Dragons are on the water in Flushing Meadow Park each week practicing for the Dragon Boat races.



John R. Buran President and CEO, stated, “Each year our employees volunteer to join the Flushing Bank Dragons. They commit their time after work and on weekends to practice. Their dedication and commitment to teamwork is admirable. The Flushing Bank Dragons are fierce competitors and make us all proud. The Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in New York is a wonderful cultural event that enables us to demonstrate our teamwork and support for the community, all while having some fun.”

