Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Seagate Technology Holdings plc Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- RADNOR, Pa., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Seagate Technology Holdings plc (“Seagate”) (NASDAQ: STX). The action charges Seagate with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Seagate’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Seagate’s investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 THROUGH OCTOBER 25, 2022

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at info@ktmc.com

SEAGATE’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Seagate is a leading global supplier of data storage products, including hard disk drives (“HDDs”), and the company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (“Huawei”), is a significant purchaser of these products. On May 16, 2019, Huawei and certain of its non-U.S. affiliates were added to the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security’s (“BIS”) Export Administration Regulations Entity List, which is a list of names of certain foreign persons and entities that are subject to specific license requirements for the export, re-export, and/or transfer (in-country) of specified items.

On October 26, 2022, Seagate disclosed that it received a Proposed Charging Letter from the BIS alleging that Seagate violated the Expert Administration Regulations by providing Seagate HDDs to “a customer and its affiliates listed on the BIS Entity List between August 2020 and September 2021.”

Following this news, the price of Seagate common stock fell nearly 8%, and fell an additional near 7% over the following three trading days.

Seagate investors may, no later than September 8, 2023, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Seagate investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint against Seagate, captioned UA Local 38 Defined Contribution Pension Plan v. Seagate Technology Holdings plc, et al. and docketed under 23-cv-03431, is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California before the Honorable Susan Yvonne Illston.

