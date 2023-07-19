NEW YORK LIFE’S JAVIER ZUBIATE EARNS CHARTERED FINANCIAL CONSULTANT® DESIGNATION
Mr. Zubiate was awarded the ChFC® designation after completing a 9-course professional curriculum and a rigorous series of examinations. The American College is an accredited institution specializing in financial services education.
He studied the key financial disciplines, including insurance, income taxation, retirement planning, and estate planning and is prepared to meet the advanced financial needs of individuals, professionals, and small-business owners.
Javier Zubiate has been a New York Life agent since 2019 and is associated with New York Life’s El Paso General Office in Texas. He is a vital part of Crown Wealth Strategies’ planning team, leading the Employee Benefits department and providing valuable financial guidance for small-business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and families.
“I’m incredibly proud of Javier and everything he has accomplished,” said Elizabeth Dipp-Metzger, founder of Crown Wealth Strategies, an El Paso-based wealth management practice. “He is constantly looking for ways to grow and learn, and he’s truly passionate about being a great resource for our clients.”
Mr. Zubiate is also a Financial Services Certified Professional® and has an MBA with a specialization in finance, as well as two bachelors’ degrees in finance and accounting. He has been with Crown Wealth Strategies for three years, and he has a talent for helping clients gain clarity about their wealth. Having worked in his family’s local business as a teenager, he is especially passionate about educating small-business owners in his community and helping them grow according to their unique goals. He lives in El Paso, Texas, and enjoys spending time with his family.
To learn more about Mr. Zubiate and Crown Wealth Strategies, visit CrownWealthStrategies.com.
