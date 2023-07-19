THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES - A Captivating Journey into American Democracy Enters the Film Industry
The Constitution of the United States: Updated for Better Government in the Twenty-First Century Second Edition
A Remarkable documentary screenplay, based on Boyd Harrison's thought-provoking book.
It is a perfect piece for a documentary film, as it holds the potential to spark meaningful debates and drive positive change.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brace yourselves for an exciting new development in the world of film as Kew Media proudly announces its acquisition of the film rights to the compelling screenplay "THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES: Updated for Better Government in The Twenty-First Century" by the talented writer, Boyd Harrison. With this remarkable documentary screenplay, based on Harrison's thought-provoking book, Kew Media is propelling the script submission straight into the heart of Hollywood.
In his groundbreaking book, "THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES: Updated for Better Government in The Twenty-First Century," Boyd Harrison presents a resounding case for the reevaluation and modernization of the bedrock of American democracy. Drawing from his distinguished background as a senior executive service leader in the US Government and a retired senior officer from the US military, Harrison's expertise shines through in his insightful analysis.
Harrison fearlessly captures the challenges faced by the Constitutional democracy of the United States in recent times, particularly during the tumultuous era of President Donald J. Trump and the 115th through the 117th Congresses. Acknowledging the shortcomings of the current system, he convincingly argues for the urgent need to revise and update the Constitution in several areas. With a deep understanding of the American legal system, the Constitution itself, and the inner workings of government, Harrison skillfully pinpoints the crucial areas that demand attention and offers practical solutions.
What sets "THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES" apart is Harrison's exceptional ability to translate complex constitutional issues into accessible language that resonates with readers from all walks of life. By examining recent events and their impact on the public's trust in government institutions, he shines a spotlight on the pressing need for change. Harrison's proposals for revision are rooted in a genuine desire to preserve the principles upon which the nation was founded and ensure a government that truly serves its citizens.
However, the power of this book extends far beyond its pages. "THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES" has the potential to ignite a nationwide conversation on constitutional reform. Harrison's comprehensive understanding of the Founding Fathers' intentions, along with his politically neutral approach, lend credibility to his suggestions. He offers a roadmap for future debates, becoming a voice for countless individuals who yearn for a government that reflects their values and aspirations.
Mr. B.A. Christenson, from Kew Media's Film Creative Division, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, " 'THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES: Updated for Better Government in The Twenty-First Century' by Boyd Harrison is a thought-provoking and indispensable read for anyone interested in the future of American democracy. It is a perfect piece for a documentary film, as it holds the potential to spark meaningful debates and drive positive change."
With its lively narrative and profound insights into the American legal system, government operations, and the Constitution itself, "THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES: Updated for Better Government in The Twenty-First Century" embarks on an exhilarating journey into the heart of American democracy. Kew Media is thrilled to propel the submission of this extraordinary screenplay to Hollywood, eager to create a thought-provoking documentary film that will captivate audiences, inspire conversations, and foster a reimagining of the future of American democracy.
