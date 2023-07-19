Interview Kickstart Reviews And Interview Kickstart Costs Updated For FAANG Interview Prep Course 2023

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart (IK), a company providing tech career interview preparation courses, has announced with pride that they have received nearly a hundred and fifty new reviews from students already this year alone. The company emphasizes that students perceive the course cost as an investment rather than an expense, as demonstrated by the average 66.5% salary increase observed among IK alumni who completed the course and chose to uplevel. For more information visit https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/my-review-interview-kickstart-devang-modi-devang-modi

Interview Kickstart’s spokesperson says, “Top tech companies receive thousands of applications. To identify the best candidates, their interviews are designed to be extremely challenging. Our comprehensive courses are taught by over 500 FAANG & Tier 1 instructors, and prepare students really well for such interviews.”

In one of the reviews, software engineer Aliya Mussina said, “Interview Kickstart's program met all my expectations. They have well-selected problems to practice, good coaches, and practice interview opportunities. All the staff are very responsive and approachable; they are like family now. They guide you and give excellent recommendations every step of the way. I started the program while eight months pregnant, and gave birth literally in the middle of the initial two-month coursework. The outcome depends solely on the student; the more diligent you are, the better results you get. I was able to get about 5-6 competing offers, including a couple from FAANG. I am very happy for all the support and confidence IK has given me! I joined Apple after completing the course.”

As previously announced, Interview Kickstart offers three kinds of courses. The StepUp course is an accelerated interview prep course designed for the student to step up into a Tier-1 company, and it requires less than two months to prepare. Its features include: expert-designed interview preparation material and videos for a self-paced course; lifetime access to course material; 10 mentor sessions/mock interviews; visa advice if needed; unlimited coaching sessions; placement assistance; and a 50% money-back guarantee.

The LevelUp course provides guided interview preparation designed to help the student level up into a Tier-1 company, and it takes more than three months to prepare. It has 18 LevelUp courses for major tech roles, including coding, systems design, domain training, mock interviews, behavioral interview prep, and lifelong learning. It features: an instructor-led live course; customization; 15 to 21 mentor sessions/mock interviews; unlimited coaching sessions; placement assistance; and visa advice.

The SwitchUp course enables the student to upskill and switch to a new role at a Tier-1 company, and it requires more than 11 months to prepare. It features: an instructor-led live course; 15 mentor sessions/mock interviews; availability for data science and machine learning (ML) engineers; unlimited coaching sessions; and visa advice. The curriculum for AI/ML data science course includes: Python fundamentals; data analysis with Python; databases and SQL programming; essential math for DS and ML; predictive analysis; deep learning and computer vision; natural language processing and generative AI; introduction to big data and Spark; advanced statistics and time series forecasting; Capstone project; data structures and algorithms interview preparation; and data science interview preparation.

Launched in 2014, Interview Kickstart (IK) is a new type of school that is focused on offering courses that prepare students for tech interviews to help them get accepted into a tech company, level up their position, or switch to a tech position. Currently, the course has helped train more than 15000 experienced engineers, engineering managers, TPMs, product managers and analysts. They have a proven technique for assisting experienced engineers to fully understand the basic core fundamentals of their profession. These core fundamentals are utilized for assessing the technical knowledge of engineers in tough interviews. IK also coaches the engineers on how to present themselves in the best possible way on their LinkedIn profiles and resumes, particularly when going to their job interviews. IK alumni have been receiving significant job offers from FAANG and Tier-1 technology companies, with income increases ranging from $75K to $200K for those who level up. The highest offer ever received by an IK alumnus was $1.2 million.

