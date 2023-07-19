Canada Soccer and TELUS Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

The dynamic multi-year partnership brings together two organizations to drive meaningful change in communities across Canada, including supporting the advancement of gender equity through the launch of TELUS She CAN Coach program

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Soccer announced today that TELUS, one of the world’s leading communications technology companies, will become its Official Telecommunications, Digital Health, and Home Security Partner for the Federation and its National Teams. The dynamic new multi-year partnership will see TELUS become title partner of the TELUS Canadian Championship starting in 2024 — the nation’s premier club competition. To kick off the partnership, TELUS and Canada Soccer are helping ensure more women and girls enjoy the benefits of soccer, with TELUS being named the title partner of the TELUS She CAN Coach Program, a national female coach recruitment, development, and training program. The multi-year partnership will enable both organizations to join forces to drive meaningful change across Canada through impactful community initiatives and programs supporting youth and women.

“We are proud to welcome TELUS to the Canada Soccer family and excited to work together to elevate our premier club competition nationally,” said Jason deVos, Canada Soccer General Secretary Secretary. “This partnership really emphasizes the importance of corporate partners like TELUS as we collectively work to drive the growth of the sport in our country and continue to invest in advancing gender equity. We look forward to collaborating together with TELUS to drive positive outcomes in our communities.”

“As a proudly Canadian, global technology company, we’re focused on connecting Canadians to the people and activities they’re passionate about, bringing communities together and keeping them connected to what matters most,” said Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation, Communications and Brand Officer, TELUS. “Soccer is the largest and fastest growing sport in Canada. While its popularity grows so too does the need to address inequities and barriers to access. In addition to supporting both our Women’s and Men’s National Teams, we are thrilled to help support and expand the TELUS She CAN Coach Program, helping drive positive social change in our communities and enabling equitable access, opportunity and recognition for female athletes.”

Studies show that in Canada, less than one per cent of women are actively working as professional coaches and decision-making members on national and provincial boards. The TELUS She CAN Coach Program- a newly formed Canada Soccer initiative, will support and advance gender equity in sport by breaking down barriers of entry and balancing the current gender gap in participation . The inaugural phase of the TELUS She CAN Coach program will launch in Alberta and Nova Scotia as part of the initial club recruitment and onboarding phase this September. Coach recruitment will begin in September, with programming starting in January 2024. Applications for the TELUS She Can Coach program are now open until July 31, with coach recruits to be announced in August. To learn more and apply, visit canadasoccer.com/ she-can-coach.

“It’s great to see organizations coming together to support women and girls in soccer and helping improve gender equity in the sport,” said Kadeisha Buchanan, three-time Canadian Women’s Player of the Year. “It’s important to have organizations like TELUS step up their support in Canada, investing in all aspects of the game, from grassroots to professional and ultimately, empowering women and girls through the TELUS She CAN Coach program. I'm excited to see TELUS make a real impact for women and girls on and off the pitch.”

To celebrate Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team competing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, taking place from July 20 to August 20 in Australia, TELUS is leading several initiatives, in support of the Women’s National Team as well as helping advance gender equity across the sport by donating $1,000 for every goal Canada scores during the tournament, up to $20,000, to EqualPlayFC, an organization that is dedicated to making changes for the betterment of girls and women. TELUS will also provide its world leading technology and connectivity to the players, helping keep Canada Soccer’s Women's National Team connected to loved ones back home.

In addition, Canada Soccer and TELUS will help make soccer more accessible to young fans facing economic barriers to playing the game by rallying Canadians to bring gently used soccer equipment at select 2023 Canada Soccer and Canadian Premier League events that will be collected and re-distributed to underprivileged communities nationwide. Through the annual initiative kicking off this summer, TELUS hopes to impact thousands of new soccer players by removing barriers to getting them on the field, ultimately helping create opportunities for soccer participation in Canada while inspiring youth to reach their full potential through the sport.

To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to giving back, visit telus.com/socialimpact.

To learn more about Canada Soccer, visit canadasoccer.com.

About Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer, in partnership with its membership and its partners, provides leadership in the pursuit of excellence in soccer, both at the national and international levels. Canada Soccer not only strives to lead Canada to victory, but also encourages Canadians to a life-long passion for soccer. For more details on Canada Soccer, visit the official website at www.canadasoccer.com.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 30 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global health care leader, which provides employee and family preventive health care and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering 68 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.5 billion, including 2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us at @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Canadian Soccer Business

Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) represents a suite of top-tier national assets that are central to the sport of soccer in Canada. This includes representation for all corporate partnerships and media rights (broadcast and distribution) related to Canada Soccer’s core assets including the Men’s National Team, the Olympic Champion Women’s National Team, the Canadian Championship, along with all rights associated with the Canadian Premier League and League1 Canada.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Saara Rahikka

TELUS Media Relations

saara.rahikka@telus.com

Paulo Senra

Head of PR & Media Relations, Canada Soccer

psenra@canadasoccer.com