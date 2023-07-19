The Future of Chronic Disease Management Market: Advancements in Chronic Disease Prevention and Control | CAGR 11.8%

Chronic Disease Management Market2

The latest research study titled "Chronic Disease Management Market: Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030" has been released by Allied Market Research. This study provides a comprehensive analysis of market risks, identifies opportunities, and offers strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period 2023-2030. The market study is divided into key regions that are driving market growth. The report includes valuable information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the evolving investment structure of the Global Chronic Disease Management Market.



Chronic Disease Management Market Statistics: The global Chronic Disease Management market size is estimated to reach $14.88 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031.



Chronic Disease Management Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and cancer is a significant driver for the growth of the market. The growing aging population and unhealthy lifestyle habits are contributing to the high prevalence of these diseases, creating a need for effective management and treatment.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in healthcare technology, such as electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, wearable devices, and remote monitoring systems, have revolutionized chronic disease management. These technologies enable healthcare providers to deliver personalized and real-time care, improving patient outcomes and enhancing the overall management of chronic diseases.

Growing Demand for Patient-Centric Care: There is a paradigm shift in healthcare towards patient-centric care, which emphasizes personalized treatment plans, active patient engagement, and self-management. Chronic disease management solutions play a crucial role in empowering patients to actively participate in their care, leading to better disease control and improved quality of life. The growing demand for patient-centric care is fueling the market growth.

Cost-Effectiveness and Efficiency: Chronic disease management solutions offer cost-effective and efficient ways to monitor and manage patients with chronic conditions. By reducing hospital admissions, emergency room visits, and the overall healthcare expenditure, these solutions are gaining traction among healthcare providers and payers. The cost-saving potential associated with chronic disease management is driving market growth.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Analytics: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics in chronic disease management systems enables data-driven decision-making, predictive modeling, and risk stratification. These technologies help in identifying high-risk patients, optimizing treatment plans, and predicting disease progression. The integration of AI and analytics is enhancing the effectiveness of chronic disease management, leading to market growth.



The segments and sub-section of Chronic Disease Management market is shown below:

By Type: Solutions, Services



By Disease Type: Cardiovascular diseases , Diabetes, Cancer, Asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, Others



By End User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: ZeOmega, Health Catalyst, Cedar Gate Technologies, Cognizant, Pegasystems, Epic Systems, Hinduja Global Solutions, NXGN Management, Casenet, ExlServings, cliexa, Vivify Health, Allscripts Healthcare, Infosys, Medecision, Altruista Health, Koninklijke Philips.



Important years considered in the Chronic Disease Management study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Chronic Disease Management Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Chronic Disease Management Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Chronic Disease Management in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Chronic Disease Management market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Chronic Disease Management market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



