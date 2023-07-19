RALPH PILOLLI INVITES READERS TO PHILOSOPHIZE AS WELL AS FANTASIZE IN HIS BOOK
Author Ralph Pilolli tackles philosophy and fantasy in his book Land of PhilantasyETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Philosophy and fantasy, among many others, are two things that can go hand in hand, although not necessarily. For Ralph Pilloli, author of the book Land of Philantasy and founder of the word ‘philantasy’, both mix well together. In the book, he takes readers into a world where both intersect.
Land of Philantasy, published in May 2019, is a 298-page read where those who are interested in the unusual are entertained through the author’s creative take on ‘philantasy’. It tackles philosophy as well as fantasy through short stories that are weird, in the best way possible.
Susan, an Amazon customer, says, “I found this book of short stories to be fun and curious. The short stories are quirky and whimsical. I found myself saying in regards to a couple of the stories “did I just read that” and “wow, what a twist.”
In simpler words, the book is a treat as well as a learning experience, for anyone who flips its pages, regarding the many complexities of life.
Ralph Pilloli, a father and a Korean war veteran, is also a lifelong writer. Influences on his writing include the twelve years he spent in Catholic school, where he learned to appreciate unanswered questions and learn about them. His book, Land of Philantasy, is an obvious result of this.
Playfully quaint and entertaining, Land of Philantasy is ranked a recommended read by its readership. So, get the best of both worlds and dig into the realm where both philosophy and fantasy meet, and purchase the book on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Other