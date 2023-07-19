Submit Release
Potential remains for Việt Nam-Malaysia cooperation: Malaysian Ambassador

VIETNAM, July 19 - The upcoming Việt Nam visit by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is very important, the Malaysian diplomat told the Vietnam News Agency.

The visit, which will be on July 20-21, is the PM’s inaugural trip to Việt Nam, taking place in the time the two country celebrate the 50th anniversary of their bilateral relations (March 31, 1973-2023), he said, stressing this is also an important point.

"I hope this visit will be able to further spur the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in terms of economies because there's so much work that could be done and could cooperate for the beneficial of both countries," the diplomat said.

PM Anwar will be accompanied by officials in charge of economics and many businessmen of Malaysia, Ambassador Tan said, adding this is the opportunity for the Malaysian delegation to learn more about Việt Nam’s actual economic development, and what further cooperation the two countries could achieve.

According to the Ambassador, more and more Malaysian companies will come to Vietnam and look for business opportunities. Malaysia also welcomes Vietnamese investors to the country as Vietnam, with a rapid economic development and big goups such as Vingroup, also has capacity to invest in other countries.

Among sectors where the two sides can cooperate in the coming time, Halal market is of great potential, the Ambassador suggested. During a business forum scheduled to be held as part of the PM’s visit, concerned companies in Việt Nam will have the chance to have an insight into the concept of Halal, he noted.

Also in the interview, the Malaysian diplomat shared what has impressed him during his first months in Việt Nam. Among others are the local cuisine and Hội An ancient town. The diplomat, who loves studying history, said he will try to further connect the two ancient cities, such as building a “sister city” relationship, during his tenure. VNS

