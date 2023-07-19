Finalists named for 2024 North Dakota Teacher of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D., July 19, 2023 – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler last week announced that four educators have been identified as finalists for the 2024 North Dakota Teacher of the Year award.

The finalists are:

Andee Mattson, of Rugby, a music teacher at Ely Elementary in Rugby;

Sheila Peterson, of Mandan, a physical education teacher at Bismarck’s Wachter Middle School;

Trisha Schaefer, of Minot, a sixth-grade math teacher at Minot’s Erik Ramstad Middle School; and

Megan Wasness, of Devils Lake, an English teacher at Devils Lake’s Central Middle School.

Baesler plans to visit each finalist’s school at the beginning of the upcoming academic year to celebrate their achievement.

“The North Dakota teacher of the year finalists exemplify the best of dedication and excellence in education,” Baesler remarked. “Educators are humble by nature, but they deserve our praise and recognition. Their impact resonates far beyond their classrooms, shaping futures and inspiring generations. With utmost admiration, I applaud each finalist for their unwavering commitment and positive influence on students, colleagues, and communities. They set a shining example for the entire profession. Congratulations to these individuals who embody the very best in education.”

Mattson, Peterson, Schaefer, and Wasness were among the xx 2023 County Teachers of the Year, who were named in April. The finalists are undergoing interviews with a review committee comprised of representatives of school administrators, teachers, school boards, nonpublic schools, the Department of Public Instruction, the Department of Career and Technical Education, and a previously named Teacher of the Year.

Baesler and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller will reveal the 2024 North Dakota Teacher of the Year during an announcement ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, at Memorial Hall in the State Capitol. The event is open to the public. The North Dakota Teacher of the Year program is outlined in state law (NDCC 15.1-02-21).

The winner will compete for the 2024 National Teacher of the Year award, which is administered by the Council of Chief State School Officers, later this fall.