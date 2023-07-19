Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,134 in the last 365 days.

Apply now for sandhill crane and pheasant draw permits

Sandhill Crane

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is now accepting applications for special sandhill crane and pheasant permits.

Applications can be made through your online account. The application deadline for special Sandhill crane and pheasant permits is 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Pheasant Hunts 2023-24Sandhill Crane Hunts 2023-24

Successful applicants must have a Game Hunting License and applicable stamp(s) in addition to their draw permit.

Successful sandhill crane applicants also must have a Harvest Information Program (HIP) number.

The 2023-2024 Upland Game Rules and Information Booklet is currently available on the Department’s website in both English and Spanish. The 2023-2024 Migratory Bird Rules and Information Booklet will be available on the website following Friday’s State Game Commission meeting.

You just read:

Apply now for sandhill crane and pheasant draw permits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more