Apply now for sandhill crane and pheasant draw permits

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is now accepting applications for special sandhill crane and pheasant permits.

Applications can be made through your online account. The application deadline for special Sandhill crane and pheasant permits is 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Successful applicants must have a Game Hunting License and applicable stamp(s) in addition to their draw permit.

Successful sandhill crane applicants also must have a Harvest Information Program (HIP) number.

The 2023-2024 Upland Game Rules and Information Booklet is currently available on the Department’s website in both English and Spanish. The 2023-2024 Migratory Bird Rules and Information Booklet will be available on the website following Friday’s State Game Commission meeting.