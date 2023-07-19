Read more about GBI Arrests Tifton Man in Tift County Homicide 

Tifton, GA (July 19, 2023) – On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the GBI and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antavio Pierce, age 43, of Tifton, GA, charging him with Malice Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. Pierce was taken into custody after being discharged from Tift Regional Medical Center. The arrest is in connection to the death of Vincent Terrell Myers, age 36, of Sylvester, GA.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, the GBI was requested by the Tift County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a death investigation in which a man was found dead at the Sunoco Gas Station, 3119 South Central Drive, Tifton, GA. Deputies responded to this location in response to a shooting. Myers was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. During the initial incident, Pierce was also injured. An autopsy was subsequently performed on Myers at the Macon Crime Lab. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Pierce is being held at the Tift County Jail.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.