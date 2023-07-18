When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 18, 2023 FDA Publish Date: July 19, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk allergen Company Name: ONO LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Vegan Blueberry Muffin Protein Overnight Oats

Company Announcement

ONO LLC of San Diego, CA, issuing a voluntary recall of its 2.75 ounce packages of ONO Vegan Blueberry Muffin Protein Overnight Oats, with lot number 11923, because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this affected product lot.

The recalled packages of ONO Vegan Blueberry Muffin Protein Overnight Oats with lot number 11923 were distributed nationwide in retail stores including Target and Vitamin Shoppe locations and through mail orders from www.eatovernightoats.com.

No other ONO flavor with this lot number or expiration date was impacted.

The product comes in a 2.75 ounce, blue plastic package marked with lot #11923 on the back and with an expiration date of 04/29/24 stamped on the side.

The recall was initiated immediately after it was discovered that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an accidental ingredient mix up by our copacking facility.

Consumers who have purchased 2.75 ounce packages of ONO Vegan Blueberry Muffin Protein Overnight Oats with lot number 11923 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at eatovernightoats@gmail.com.