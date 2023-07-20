CAPRINA MOISTURIZING BODY MILK WINS HEALTH.COM SKIN AWARD 2023
Reputable publication research and ranked the top 8 body creams and includes Caprina body milkDRUMMONDVILLE, QUéBEC, CANADA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a product to keep skin nourished, moisturized and balanced from season to season? Premiere wellness and nutrition platform, Health, recently announced the winners for Skin Awards for 2023 and Caprina, from Canus, the Canadian company bringing fresh goat milk to moisturizers and soaps, was named one of the best body creams.
“We are so excited to be recognized as one of the top body creams of the year by Health. My family and the farmers we work with have dedicated decades to delivering luxurious, hardworking formulas made from the freshest goat’s milk. While we’ve long been one of the top soaps in the Canadian market, it is a pleasure to bring this timeless tradition to the U.S.,” said Canus Vice President of Sales and Marketing Valerie Beauregard.
When it comes to bringing the farm to mainstream beauty products, Caprina leads the charge. They have been creating farm-fresh beauty products for over 20 years, using fresh goat's milk as a key ingredient. Caprina’s products are a way to indulge in a little bit of rustic luxury and incorporate other natural ingredients like shea butter to ensure that their products are both effective and lavish without the hefty price tag.
Why Caprina is making waves in the beauty industry with their goat’s milk
A natural and bioactive ingredient, goat’s milk is soothing and nourishing for all skin types –especially sensitive skin and children’s skin, which is still growing. It contains fatty acids that gently clean while naturally exfoliating, moisturizing and balancing the skin’s pH levels. It is rich in fat-soluble vitamin A, B-complex, D and Vitamin E. Because goat’s milk is naturally high in cholesterol and fatty acids, it promotes better water retention, which maintains the skin’s moisture and creates healthy skin tone and texture you can see immediately.
Goat’s milk can also relieve skin problems such as acne, psoriasis and eczema, repair the skin’s barrier, protects skin from UV radiation, has probiotics that help healthy bacteria grow and encourage good skin, as well as selenium to support skin health.
With freshness and quality, a priority in both its bath and body product lines, Canus’ goat’s milk is unparalleled, which is why its bar-soap is the best-selling in Montreal. Canus’ fresh goat’s milk comes from healthy and happy goats traceable to local Canadian farms. Delivered fresh, all goats milk is formulated into Caprina and Nature by Canus skincare products in less than two days.
