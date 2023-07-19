Live Streaming Pay-Per-View Market Growth Analysis 2023-2032: Size, Driver And Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Live Streaming Pay-Per-View Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s report on the live streaming pay-per-view market forecasts the global live streaming pay-per-view market size to grow from $1.1 billion in 2022 to $1.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 15%. The global live streaming pay-per-view market is expected to reach $2.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 15%.



Growing e-learning adoption is predicted to drive future growth in the live-streaming pay-per-view market. E-learning is the process of obtaining knowledge through the use of electronic technology and media. It is also known as online learning or electronic learning. As live-streaming classrooms and online education become increasingly common, educators begin to grasp that video collaboration encompasses more than just online classes. Thus, educators employ live video streaming to augment their class plans and connect with students, which can improve interaction and provide views and monetary rewards. According to ProsperityForAll, a US-based online learning platforms and course delivery organization, the penetration rate of online learning platforms in 2020 was 6.8%, rising to 9.9% in 2022 in January 2023. As a result, rising e-learning penetration is propelling the live-streaming pay-per-view market forward.

Major players in the live streaming pay-per-view market are Muvi LLC, Vimeo Inc., Hulu LLC, Dacast Inc., StreamGate Pty Ltd., Phando, StreamingVideoProvider, Wowza Media Systems LLC, PrestoSports (Stretch Internet), Sky Group, Amazon Web Services Inc., Vplayed, Kaltura, Castr, and Twitch.

Product innovation is a crucial trend that is gaining traction in the live-streaming pay-per-view business. To strengthen their position in the live-streaming pay-per-view industry, major corporations are focusing on developing innovative technology solutions. Muvi, a US-based commercial SaaS platform startup, for example, will debut Muvi Live tool, the first-ever professional live-streaming tool for B2B businesses and enterprises, in September 2020. The key feature of this app is that it can be easily live-streamed from any iOS or Android phone without the need for a system set up with OBS or complexities.

North America was the largest region in the live-streaming pay-per-view market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global live-streaming pay-per-view market report during the forecast period.

The global live streaming pay-per-view market is segmented by component into solutions, services; by applications into schools, corporates, individual teachers, coaching institutes, other applications; by verticals into sports, media and entertainment, education, other verticals.

Live Streaming Pay-Per-View Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the live streaming pay-per-view market size, live streaming pay-per-view market segments, live streaming pay-per-view market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

